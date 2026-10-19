The Hungarian government outlined five mandatory requirements under Act LV of 1993 on Hungarian Citizenship, which remains in force in 2026

Foreign nationals seeking Hungarian citizenship must fulfil all five conditions, including eight years of continuous residence in the country

Applicants are also required to pass an official exam testing basic constitutional knowledge conducted in the Hungarian language

Hungary has officially outlined the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for citizenship through naturalisation, drawing on Act LV of 1993 on Hungarian Citizenship, which continues to govern the process in 2026.

Hungary lists five conditions foreigners must meet to become citizens. Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek

Source: Getty Images

Under Section 4(1) of the legislation, applicants must fulfil five requirements before their application can succeed.

Hungary's 5 naturalisation requirements

First, a foreign national must have lived continuously in Hungary for eight years immediately before filing their application.

Second, they must have no criminal record under Hungarian law, and no criminal proceedings should be pending against them in a Hungarian court at the time the application is reviewed.

Third, the applicant must demonstrate that they have a secured source of income and stable housing within the country.

Fourth, they must not present any threat to public security or national security.

Fifth, they must either pass a formal exam in basic constitutional knowledge conducted in Hungarian or qualify for an exemption provided by law, and must be able to communicate in the Hungarian language.

All five requirements are cumulative under the law, meaning every single condition must be met rather than a combination of some.

Hungary: What each condition means in practice

The eight-year continuous residency rule is among the most stringent aspects of the process. Any significant interruption to a person's stay in Hungary during that period could disqualify them from applying.

The language and constitutional knowledge requirement demands that candidates sit an official examination to prove they can navigate Hungary's constitutional framework and hold a basic conversation in Hungarian, though the legislation does provide for specific exemptions in certain circumstances.

On the financial side, applicants must show they are self-sufficient, maintaining both a stable income and a fixed residence in Hungary without relying on state support.

Hungary has previously made headlines for related immigration decisions, including a published list of six categories of foreigners eligible for permanent residence, and a separate ruling barring 13 categories of foreign nationals from applying for permanent residence altogether.

Hungary publishes who can obtain citizenship

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Hungary’s simplified naturalisation process, including the ancestry and marriage categories that may make foreigners eligible for citizenship.

Applicants must also prove their knowledge of Hungarian and pass criminal-record and national-security checks, making clear that meeting the family or marriage criteria is only the first step.

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Source: YEN.com.gh