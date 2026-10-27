Saudi Arabia released an official salary schedule for foreign engineers covering three qualification levels under a royal decree

The pay structure includes a basic salary, a yearly experience allowance, and a 15% cost-of-living adjustment already built into all figures

PhD-qualified engineers attract the highest earnings under the published schedule, with monthly pay reaching SAR 17,125

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Saudi Arabia has published a formal salary framework for foreign engineers seeking employment in the kingdom, setting out monthly pay rates, experience increments, and maximum earnings for three levels of academic qualification.

The schedule, which draws its authority from Royal Decree No. A/23 dated 20 March 1432 AH, applies exclusively to engineers recruited from abroad.

Saudi Arabia has published official engineer salaries for foreign applicants. Photo Credit: Melissa Sue Namee

Source: Getty Images

All figures already incorporate a 15% cost-of-living adjustment as required under the decree.

Engineer Salaries by Qualification Level

The pay structure is organised around three tiers corresponding to a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, and a doctorate in engineering.

Foreign engineers holding a bachelor's degree begin on a basic monthly salary of SAR 6,900, with an annual experience allowance of SAR 345 added for each year of recognised service.

Over a maximum of 15 years, this brings the ceiling for this category to SAR 12,075 per month.

Those with a master's degree start higher, at SAR 8,050 per month, and earn an experience allowance of SAR 405 annually. Their maximum monthly salary, reached after 15 years of recognised experience, stands at SAR 14,125.

PhD holders receive the most competitive package. Their starting basic salary is SAR 9,775 per month, with an annual experience allowance of SAR 490.

After 15 years, monthly earnings can reach SAR 17,125, the highest figure in the published schedule.

How the Experience Allowance Works

Under the published framework, a fixed monthly increment is added for each year of relevant experience, up to a cap of 15 years.

Once that threshold is reached, no further allowance is applied, meaning the maximum figures represent an absolute ceiling for each qualification grade rather than a guide.

The salary structure is stated to apply across 30 qualifying engineering categories, though the specific disciplines covered were not broken down in the published data.

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Source: YEN.com.gh