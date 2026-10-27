Saudi Arabia Publishes Official Engineer Salaries for Foreign Applicants, Lists Pay by Qualification
- Saudi Arabia released an official salary schedule for foreign engineers covering three qualification levels under a royal decree
- The pay structure includes a basic salary, a yearly experience allowance, and a 15% cost-of-living adjustment already built into all figures
- PhD-qualified engineers attract the highest earnings under the published schedule, with monthly pay reaching SAR 17,125
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Saudi Arabia has published a formal salary framework for foreign engineers seeking employment in the kingdom, setting out monthly pay rates, experience increments, and maximum earnings for three levels of academic qualification.
The schedule, which draws its authority from Royal Decree No. A/23 dated 20 March 1432 AH, applies exclusively to engineers recruited from abroad.
All figures already incorporate a 15% cost-of-living adjustment as required under the decree.
Engineer Salaries by Qualification Level
The pay structure is organised around three tiers corresponding to a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, and a doctorate in engineering.
Foreign engineers holding a bachelor's degree begin on a basic monthly salary of SAR 6,900, with an annual experience allowance of SAR 345 added for each year of recognised service.
Over a maximum of 15 years, this brings the ceiling for this category to SAR 12,075 per month.
Those with a master's degree start higher, at SAR 8,050 per month, and earn an experience allowance of SAR 405 annually. Their maximum monthly salary, reached after 15 years of recognised experience, stands at SAR 14,125.
PhD holders receive the most competitive package. Their starting basic salary is SAR 9,775 per month, with an annual experience allowance of SAR 490.
After 15 years, monthly earnings can reach SAR 17,125, the highest figure in the published schedule.
How the Experience Allowance Works
Under the published framework, a fixed monthly increment is added for each year of relevant experience, up to a cap of 15 years.
Once that threshold is reached, no further allowance is applied, meaning the maximum figures represent an absolute ceiling for each qualification grade rather than a guide.
The salary structure is stated to apply across 30 qualifying engineering categories, though the specific disciplines covered were not broken down in the published data.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh