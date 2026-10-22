Kwame Dzokoto built a career in radio, acting and advertising, becoming widely known for Efiewura and TV3’s food programme Edziban

The broadcaster contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat for the NDC in 2016 after establishing himself in Ghana’s entertainment industry

He added a master’s degree in Defence and International Politics to his achievements in 2025, expanding his interests beyond television and radio

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Ghanaian actor, broadcaster and politician Seth Kwame Dzokoto’s career brought together comedy, food, advertising and public service.

Kwame Dzokoto dead: His radio breakthrough, TV success and bid for Parliament. Image credit: Kwame Dzokoto

Source: Facebook

Known to television audiences through Efiewura and Edziban, he also built a reputation behind the microphone, working in radio presentation and management.

Reports of his death on October 22, 2026, have brought renewed attention to his life. According to Citi News, he collapsed during a discussion on Owass Radio in Tarkwa and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Kwame Dzokoto’s early life and education

Dzokoto came from a family with Ewe and Fante roots. In an interview reported in September 2026, he explained that his father was Ewe and his mother was Fante, adding that he grew up largely under his mother’s care in a fishing community in Sekondi.

He was born in Abease in Sekondi to Moses Dzokoto, a retired railway worker, and Mercy Oppong, a businesswoman.

A 2008 profile identified Dzokoto’s wife as Christina and reported that she had recently given birth to a boy.

However, in August 2020, the actor denied reports that he had married, explaining that wedding photographs circulating online were taken during an advertising shoot. He also stated that he was not married at the time.

The available reports do not establish his later marital status or how many children he had.

His education included Tarkwa Secondary School and mechanical engineering studies at Cape Coast Polytechnic, which he did not complete. He initially hoped to become a seaman, but broadcasting eventually took him in another direction.

How Dzokoto entered radio

Kwame Dzokoto traced his radio beginnings to 1998, following an opportunity to stand in for a late master of ceremonies at an event.

Friends connected to Dynamite FM encouraged him to try broadcasting. He began reading announcements in Fante before developing his career at the Tarkwa station.

He subsequently joined Skyy Power Radio in Takoradi and later Hello FM in Kumasi, where he worked as programmes manager and hosted Kwanso Bre Bre.

His humorous Fante voice-overs also became a feature of Ghanaian movie advertisements, extending his reach beyond regular radio listeners.

By 2015, Citi FM identified him as general manager of Accra-based Pluzz FM, reflecting his progression into media leadership.

Television fame through Efiewura and Edziban

Dzokoto became a familiar television personality through Efiewura, appearing alongside performers including the late Mercy Little Smith, who played his on-screen wife, Benyiwa.

He also hosted TV3’s Edziban, exploring Ghanaian food joints and introducing viewers to local dishes through humour and lively presentation.

The programme received the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana’s Television Programme of the Year award for 2014.

Discussing his presenting style in 2018, Dzokoto explained that his enthusiastic eating was intended to stimulate viewers’ appetites and demonstrate what featured restaurants offered.

His political ambitions and parliamentary bid

Dzokoto’s interest in politics developed into a parliamentary campaign after he won the NDC’s Tarkwa-Nsuaem primary in November 2015.

He defended his suitability for Parliament, arguing that his entertainment background did not prevent him from representing constituents and contributing to lawmaking.

However, he lost the 2016 parliamentary election to the NPP’s George Mireku Duker. Dzokoto received 24,044 votes, while Duker secured 42,594.

Returning to education for a master’s

In August 2025, Dzokoto announced his graduation with a Master of Science in Defence and International Politics.

His graduation ceremony took place at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

He credited a radio discussion by Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso about the Russia-Ukraine war with encouraging him to study international affairs more deeply.

Dzokoto also thanked businessman Ibrahim Mahama for supporting his academic journey. The achievement added another dimension to a public career that had already stretched from broadcasting and television entertainment to electoral politics.

Dzokoto opens up on Ibrahim Mahama's support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran actor Kwame Dzokoto’s account of Ibrahim Mahama funding his heart surgery abroad and his update on his health and career.

The support came after First Lady Lordina Mahama learned of his condition and urged Ibrahim Mahama to help. Dzokoto said the surgery helped him recover and that he is now healthy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh