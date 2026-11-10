Cars You Cannot Import Into Ghana in 2026: Full List of Prohibited Vehicles

Ghana Standards Authority has introduced restrictions on importing certain used vehicles into the country

Used cars older than 15 years and vehicles with serious damage face import restrictions in 2026 and in the coming years

GSA has suspended mandatory pre-shipment inspections but has not withdrawn the vehicle standards

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Ghanaians planning to import vehicles from countries such as the United States, Germany, Canada and Dubai must familiarise themselves with Ghana's vehicle importation regulations before making purchases.

Ghana bans importation of certain vehicles: Here is the full list. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) introduced stricter requirements on October 1, 2026, to prevent unsafe and substandard vehicles from entering the country.

The regulations cover vehicle age, structural condition, safety features and other technical requirements.

However, the authority subsequently suspended the mandatory pre-shipment inspection exercise on October 5, 2026, pending a new implementation date.

Full list of vehicles prohibited from importation

Under the GSA's revised framework, the following categories of used vehicles are prohibited or subject to import restrictions.

Vehicle category Reason for restriction Vehicles older than 15 years Exceed permitted age limit Flood-damaged vehicles Water damage and safety concerns Fire-damaged vehicles Serious fire-related damage Vehicles with damaged chassis Compromised structural safety Vehicles with damaged safety cages Broken, bent, cracked or twisted structures Vehicles assembled from spare parts Do not meet assembly requirements Vehicles designated for scrap Not considered roadworthy imports Vehicles without km/h speedometer readings Fail speedometer requirements Right-hand-drive vehicles Generally restricted unless special approval is granted

The GSA clarified in August 2026 that the age restriction applies to used vehicles exceeding 15 years, replacing an earlier proposed 10-year limit.

Minor cosmetic damage does not automatically disqualify a vehicle, provided it satisfies applicable safety and roadworthiness requirements.

What Ghanaian car importers must know

According to the GSA, vehicles shipped before October 1, 2026, are exempt from the new requirements, even if they arrive after the implementation date.

Vehicles already in Ghana before that date are similarly exempt.

Importers should also understand that the October 5 suspension specifically concerns mandatory pre-shipment inspections, rather than an announced cancellation of the underlying vehicle standards.

The GSA has indicated that a new implementation date for the inspection exercise will be communicated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority maintains separate customs requirements, including restrictions on right-hand-drive vehicles, although special consideration may be granted through the appropriate authorities.

Prospective buyers are advised to verify manufacturing dates, vehicle histories, accident records and import eligibility before purchasing cars overseas.

This could prevent unnecessary shipping expenses, customs complications and financial losses when vehicles arrive at Ghana's ports.

Chinese websites to import cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian buyers have started exploring Chinese car websites as they search for cheaper vehicle options outside the traditional markets.

Several platforms have gained attention for listing both used and new cars, while also offering export and shipping to African countries such as Ghana.

As interest in Chinese vehicles grows, more buyers are beginning to compare these websites with popular Japanese and American car importers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh