Registration Deadline for January/February Wassce for Private Candidates Emerges

WAEC has officially opened the online registration portal for the 2027 WASSCE First Series for private candidates

The normal registration window runs from September 16, 2026, to October 30, 2026, for interested candidates

The update follows the release of the 2026 WASSCE results, giving underperforming students another chance

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WAEC Ghana has opened registration for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, giving students who sat the 2026 examinations an opportunity to improve their results.

WAEC Ghana opens 2027 WASSCE First Series registration for private candidates from 16 September, offering 2026 candidates a chance to improve their results further. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

The West African Examinations Council announced through an official release on its website that the portal for the 2027 WASSCE for Private Candidates, specifically the January/February First Series, is now open to eligible applicants.

WASSCE 2027 private candidates registration window

According to the announcement, the normal registration period begins on September 16, 2026, at 3:00 PM and closes on October 30, 2026, at 11:30 PM.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration within this window to secure a place in the First Series of the examination.

The council's release made clear that the portal is accessible online, meaning prospective candidates can register from any location without visiting a physical office.

The opening of the registration portal follows closely on the heels of the release of the 2026 WASSCE results.

For students who did not achieve their desired grades in this year's sitting, the First Series examination presents a structured path to resit and work towards better outcomes.

Private candidate examinations have long served as a vital option for Ghanaian students who either missed the main school-based sitting or who wish to upgrade specific subject grades for tertiary admission purposes.

Candidates interested in the 2027 First Series are encouraged to visit the WAEC Ghana official website for full registration requirements, fee details, and subject selection guidelines before the October deadline.

The Facebook post below provides more details about the WASSCE online registration.

Okudzeto Ablakwa meets top 6 WASSCE candidates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, recognised six of the constituency's highest-performing WASSCE candidates by awarding them MacBooks and full scholarships, in a ceremony hosted at the MP's office.

The six students, drawn from across the North Tongu district in the Volta Region, were celebrated for outstanding results in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Three of them recorded seven A grades each: Freda Esenam Glah, Yvonne Kekeli Doe and Japhet Akpaglo.

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Source: YEN.com.gh