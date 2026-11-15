The FIFA Museum in Zurich added Caleb Yirenkyi's torn Black Stars jersey to its official collection after a dramatic 2026 World Cup moment

Yirenkyi's shirt was ripped during celebrations following his 95th-minute winner against Panama in Ghana's opening Group L game in Toronto

The preserved jersey puts Yirenkyi alongside Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan, whose iconic 2010 World Cup shirt is also housed in the museum

Caleb Yirenkyi, the 20-year-old Ghanaian midfielder who scored a dramatic injury-time winner at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has had his torn Black Stars jersey permanently preserved by the FIFA Museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

FIFA Museum immortalises Caleb Yirenkyi's torn Black Stars jersey after his historic World Cup goal against Panama. Photo credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty and @FIFAMuseum/X.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA immortalises Yirenkyi's torn jersey

According to Rahman Osman, the institution added the shirt to its collection of memorabilia documenting the historic tournament, which made history as the first edition to feature 48 nations, up from the previous 32-team format.

Yirenkyi's jersey was left ripped after the euphoric scenes that followed his 95th-minute goal against Panama on June 17, 2026, in Toronto.

The strike secured a 1-0 victory for the Black Stars in their Group L opener and immediately became one of the defining moments of Ghana's World Cup campaign.

The late winner marked a significant breakthrough for Yirenkyi, who had drawn considerable attention in the build-up to the tournament.

His decisive contribution in such a high-stakes moment, with teammates swarming him in celebration, was enough for the football world's most prestigious museum to take notice and secure the shirt as a permanent piece of football history.

Yirenkyi joins Asamoah Gyan in FIFA Museum

The preservation places Yirenkyi in notable company within the FIFA Museum's Ghanaian collection.

The museum already holds the jersey worn by former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan during Ghana's heartbreaking quarter-final exit at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Gyan missed a last-minute penalty against Uruguay before Ghana lost on penalties, falling agonisingly short of becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Sixteen years on, Yirenkyi's moment carries a starkly different emotional weight. Where Gyan's shirt is a symbol of what might have been, the young midfielder's preserved jersey stands as a testament to a joyful opening chapter in Ghana's latest World Cup story.

His torn shirt now occupies a permanent place in football history, a reminder of a night that etched his name into the annals of Ghanaian football.

Interim Ghana coach sends message ahead of Somalia clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that interim Ghana coach Kim Lars Björkegren promised a stronger performance against Somalia in the return fixture on November 16.

The team are now aiming to secure maximum points from the double-header to revive their 2027 AFCON qualifying hopes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh