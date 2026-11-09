Vehicle registration fees in Ghana for 2026 vary depending on engine capacity and vehicle category

The DVLA has published charges covering vehicle registration, ownership transfers and roadworthiness certification

Motorists registering vehicles may incur additional costs for number plates, documentation and premium services

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaians planning to register their vehicles in 2026 must pay the prescribed fees set by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

Vehicle Registration Fees in Ghana in 2026: Full List of DVLA Charges. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The charges vary depending on the vehicle's engine capacity, classification and the type of registration service requested.

The DVLA's 2026 fee schedule covers motorcycles, private cars, commercial vehicles, buses, coaches and heavy-duty trucks.

Vehicle owners must also account for additional services, including roadworthiness certification, number plates and documentation, which can increase the total registration cost.

Vehicle registration fees in Ghana for 2026

The registration charges differ across vehicle categories, with motorcycles generally attracting lower fees than private cars and heavier vehicles.

According to a published 2026 fee guide, the following basic registration charges apply to different categories of vehicles.

Vehicle category Fee (GH¢) Motorcycle up to 200cc 116.00 Motorcycle above 200cc 140.00 Motor vehicle up to 2,000cc 429.50 Motor vehicle above 2,000cc 544.00 Buses and coaches 544.00 Rigid cargo truck up to 16 tonnes 544.00

These reported basic charges should not be mistaken for the final amount payable, as vehicle testing, registration documents and other applicable services may attract separate fees.

Other DVLA charges and registration requirements

Beyond basic registration, the DVLA's September 2026 price list outlines additional charges for motorists requesting specialised services.

The following are selected regular service charges.

DVLA service Fee (GH¢) Motorcycle up to 200cc re-registration and roadworthy 510.05 Private bus or coach re-registration and roadworthy 980.55 Motor vehicle above 2,000cc re-registration and roadworthy 980.55 Private vehicle above 2,000cc registration with customised plate 8,852.55 Request for special number 739.25

To register a vehicle, applicants must present the vehicle, original customs entry documents, a valid Ghana Card and a vehicle inspection report from an approved testing station.

The DVLA subsequently verifies the documents and assesses the vehicle before issuing an invoice for payment.

After successful registration, motorists receive the applicable registration documents, number plates and roadworthiness certification.

The authority also offers premium service options, which attract different charges depending on the transaction.

Motorists are advised to verify the latest applicable fees through the DVLA's official website before making payments to avoid unauthorised charges.

DVLA unveils design of new number plates

In August 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Kotey unveiled the design of the new number plates set to be introduced in 2026.

He said these changes are part of sweeping reforms in the country's vehicle registration system.

The authority also announced a two-year nationwide exercise to replace all vehicle number plates in Ghana with digital ones, with the programme set to run from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2028.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh