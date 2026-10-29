Zeepay Ghana and its MD, Andrew Takyi-Appiah, filed a writ at the High Court in Accra on October 23, 2026, against MTN Ghana and MMFL

The fintech firm claims defendants registered its corporate mobile money wallet in Takyi-Appiah's personal name despite KYC documents bearing the company's name

Zeepay says it notified defendants in November 2023 and supplied all required documents, but the wallet ownership had still not been corrected by August 2026

Zeepay Ghana Limited and its Managing Director, Andrew Takyi-Appiah, have taken Scancom PLC, the parent company of MTN Ghana, and Mobile Money Fintech Limited (MMFL) to the High Court in Accra, seeking GH¢15 million in damages over an allegedly misregistered corporate mobile money wallet.

Zeepay Ghana and MD Andrew Takyi-Appiah sue MTN Ghana and MMFL for GH¢15m in damages over a corporate mobile money wallet allegedly registered in his name. Image credit: Zeepay, MTN

Source: UGC

The writ of summons was filed on October 23, 2026 and lays out a dispute that Zeepay says has been unresolved for nearly three years despite repeated written requests.

What Zeepay says went wrong

According to the statement of claim, Zeepay subscribed to an MTN Mobile Money corporate wallet, known as an OVA wallet, around 2022 or 2023.

The company says it later discovered that the defendants had registered that wallet under Takyi-Appiah's personal name, even though all the subscription and Know Your Customer (KYC) documentation had been submitted in the company's name.

Zeepay formally wrote to the defendants on 21 November 2023, requesting that ownership of the wallet be corrected to reflect the company.

The plaintiffs say they provided all the necessary supporting documents, but MTN Ghana and MMFL neither acted on the instructions nor acknowledged subsequent follow-ups through to August 2026. When the suit was lodged, the wallet still carried Takyi-Appiah's name.

Takyi-Appiah's personal damages claim

Takyi-Appiah is seeking GH¢10 million in general damages and GH¢5 million in exemplary damages, arguing that the situation has caused him personal distress, reputational damage, and unwanted legal exposure.

He contends that because his name remains on the wallet's ownership records, courts presiding over Zeepay's various pending cases at the High Court in Accra have consistently declined to remove him as a party to that litigation.

The defendants reportedly described Takyi-Appiah as a "handler" of the wallet to justify his name appearing on the registration, a characterisation the plaintiffs reject outright.

They argue that holding or handling a wallet does not make a person its owner, and they labelled the defendants' conduct "oppressive, arrogant and a complete disregard of the rights" of both plaintiffs.

Alongside the damages sought for Takyi-Appiah personally, Zeepay is asking the court for general damages for breach of contract, declarations that the registration was wrongful and that the defendants breached their duty of care, a court order directing the defendants to correct the wallet ownership in line with the November 2023 instructions, and costs including legal fees.

The defendants have been commanded to enter an appearance within eight days of service. The claims have not yet been tested in court.

Accra High Court reverses Zeepay liquidation orders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra High Court has overturned orders that had placed Zeepay Ghana Limited into liquidation, with the court finding that the Office of the Registrar of Companies acted outside the bounds of the law when it initiated the process.

Kwesi Fynn, legal counsel for Zeepay, confirmed the development in an interview with The 1957 News following the reversal of the July 17 orders.

The ruling comes amid a turbulent period for the fintech company, which has faced a series of regulatory and legal blows in quick succession.

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Source: YEN.com.gh