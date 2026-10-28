Fake Lawyer Arrested After Allegedly Practising Law for 11 Years

Ebonyi State Police arrested Ugwumba Enyinnaya following a petition that accused him of posing as a qualified lawyer for over a decade

Officers recovered an NBA seal, barrister's robe and wig, and fake LL.B and LL.M certificates from the suspect's apartment

Enyinnaya allegedly collected $484 from a client in March 2026 while claiming to be a seasoned legal practitioner

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Ebonyi State Police have arrested a man who allegedly posed as a qualified lawyer for more than 11 years, deceiving clients and handling legal matters without any recognised professional qualification.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, announced the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

Ebonyi police arrest alleged fake lawyer Ugwumba Enyinnaya, recovering fake law certificates, an NBA seal and regalia; he allegedly took $484 from a client. Image credit: Yellow Dog/Getty Images

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He said the suspect, Ugwumba Enyinnaya, came to the attention of authorities after police received a petition alleging he had obtained money through false pretences.

What police found in Enyinnaya's apartment

A search of the suspect's residence turned up a Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) seal, a portrait of him dressed in barrister's regalia, and purported Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) certificates bearing the name of Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

Officers also recovered a barrister's robe and wig, court judgements he allegedly obtained on behalf of clients, and several legal documents he reportedly prepared himself, including powers of attorney and deeds of conveyance.

During questioning, Enyinnaya admitted he was not a qualified lawyer, according to the police statement.

The case that prompted the petition involved one Chukwu David, who said Enyinnaya collected $484 from him in March 2026. The suspect allegedly promised to facilitate the processing and approval of a street naming in Ohaozara Local Government Area, presenting himself throughout their dealings as an experienced legal practitioner.

Commissioner calls on Nigerians to verify credentials

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, CP Hope Okafor, commended the officers who uncovered the alleged fraud. She urged members of the public to verify the qualifications of any individual offering legal services before engaging them, and encouraged residents to report suspicious conduct to their nearest police station.

Enyinnaya has since been charged to court.

The arrest follows a similar case in Lagos, where police earlier apprehended a suspected fake lawyer, Godwin Eguabor, while he was representing a client at a magistrate court in Badagry.

Over 1,500 newly qualified lawyers called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana would welcome 1,568 newly qualified lawyers into the legal profession later in 2026.

The 1,568 graduates represent one of the largest single cohorts to be called to the Bar in recent memory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh