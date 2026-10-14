The new Kantanka Boafo has been advertised at GH¢65,000, with a 350cc petrol engine and several convenience features

Its listed features include charging ports, a rotating fan and a voice alert that sounds when the vehicle reverses

A promotional video shows red Boafo cargo tricycles on a transporter, alongside close views of their design

The new Kantanka Boafo has been showcased in a promotional video, offering a look at the cargo tricycle and the features advertised with it.

Inside Kantanka’s GH¢65,000 ‘Aboboyaa’ with a fan and charging ports. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Kantanka Automobile

Source: UGC

Priced at GH¢65,000, the vehicle comes with a 350cc petrol engine, according to the accompanying product information.

Other listed features include charging ports, a rotating fan and a reverse voice alert, adding convenience and an audible warning to the vehicle’s equipment.

The footage shows several red Boafo tricycles arranged on a vehicle transporter. A presenter stands beside them, pointing towards different sections as the camera captures their exterior.

Kantanka Boafo’s design and features

The Boafo features a roof over the driver’s area, a front windscreen and side mirrors. Two round headlights sit at the front, above a protective metal frame.

Behind the driver is a cargo bed with raised sides, with the Kantanka name displayed prominently across the bodywork.

The video also provides closer views of the seating area, wheels and rear section, giving prospective buyers a clearer idea of the vehicle’s appearance.

Its red body panels are paired with black fittings, while some sections appear covered in protective wrapping.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The charging ports provide a connection point for compatible devices, while the rotating fan is an additional feature within the driver’s area.

The advertised reverse voice function provides an audible alert when reversing. However, the supplied details do not specify the language or exact wording of that alert.

Price and engine details

The advertised asking price is GH¢65,000 for the model described in the accompanying information.

Although the engine is listed as a 350cc petrol unit, the supplied specifications do not state its fuel consumption, maximum speed or carrying capacity.

Details on warranty coverage, servicing arrangements and instalment payment options were also not included. Buyers would therefore need to confirm these terms when making enquiries about the Boafo.

Features of Kantanka "Aboboyaa" explained

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kantanka staff member introduced the Boafo, also called the Aboboyaa, in a video recorded inside the Ghanaian motor brand's warehouse.

The tricycle-style vehicle comes with a maximum load capacity of 1,500kg and a hydraulically controlled tipping cargo bed for commercial loading.

The presentation also highlighted the Boafo's fuel efficiency, endurance, and safety features, as well as the pre-order and showroom prices.

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Source: YEN.com.gh