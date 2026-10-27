Kwame Antwi, one of the Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa, confirmed he did not receive the GH₵500 transportation allowance

The disclosure came amid a wider JoyNews investigation that found some of the 1,964 evacuees never received their full government allocations

JoyNews Research also flagged duplicate names, unsigned payment records and missing receipts in the GH₵49.72 million evacuation spend

Kwame Antwi, a Ghanaian evacuated from South Africa who has been vocal about his experience, has confirmed that he did not receive the GH₵500 transportation fee that the government allocated to returning evacuees.

He made the disclosure in a conversation with socialite Amaro Shakur posted on TikTok on October 26, 2026, amid growing scrutiny over how funds tied to the evacuation exercise were disbursed.

Kwame Antwi says he missed the GH₵500 transport allowance after the South Africa evacuation. Image credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Amaro Shakur/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

What Kwame Antwi did and did not receive

Antwi clarified that while he was denied the transport allowance, he did receive the GH₵5,000 reintegration sum that the government had promised evacuees. He also noted that officials who received him and fellow evacuees at the airport arranged a bus for those travelling to Kumasi.

His account adds a personal dimension to findings published by JoyNews Research, which examined data from the government's evacuation of 1,964 Ghanaians from South Africa.

JoyNews research findings on ₵49.72 million exercise

Isaac Kofi Adjei, Head of Research at JoyNews, presented the team's findings on JoyNews Newsfile, revealing that a number of evacuees did not receive either the GH₵5,000 reintegration allowance or the GH₵500 transport allowance, despite the government spending GH₵49.72 million on the entire operation.

Beyond missing payments, the research team's independent analysis uncovered further irregularities in the records, including duplicate names appearing in the data, payment entries that lacked supporting signatures, and expenditure for which no receipts were available.

The findings have intensified public debate over the management of the evacuation funds, with questions now being raised about accountability and oversight of the exercise.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Minority demands Ablakwa's resignation amid South Africa saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had called on Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to step down.

This follows allegations that some Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa did not receive the full GH¢5,500 support package promised by the government.

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Source: YEN.com.gh