Ghana police officers reportedly stormed Zeepay CEO Andrew Takyi-Appiah's residence following a Commercial Division ruling ordering him to pay a customer over $11.6 million

The High Court held Takyi-Appiah personally liable after evidence showed company funds were allegedly deposited directly into his personal mobile money wallet

Ghanaians reacted with mixed comments online, with some questioning his offense while others warned tech founders against mixing personal and corporate finances

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A video of Ghana police officers reportedly storming the residence of Zeepay founder Andrew Takyi-Appiah surfaced on social media.

Zeepay CEO Andrew Takyi-Appiah's Home Reportedly Raided By Police Over $11.6m Court Judgment

Source: Twitter

The video showed a mix of court officials and law enforcement apparently enforcing a recent ruling, although their exact course of action was unclear.

Popular content creator GH Chronicles shared the video on Twitter, with the tense scenes showing security personnel gathered near the residence.

According to reports, the video emerged from a judgment delivered by the Commercial Division of the High Court, which had ordered him to pay over $11.6 million to a customer, Michael Yusuf, for failing to execute fund transfers.

The judgment mandated the payment of $11,585,753, €8,500, and GH₵1,400,000, plus interest and legal costs of GH₵500,000 due to finding no reasonable from the defendant against the plaintiffs claims.

The court additionally held the CEO, Andrew Takyi-Appiah liable for his company's failures, refusing a motion to remove him as a defendant. The decision was reportedly made after evidence showed company funds were deposited in Takyi-Appiah's personal mobile money wallet.

The Twitter video of police reportedly raiding Andrew Takyi-Appiah's home is below.

Reactions to police raiding Zeepay CEO’s home

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of police officers storming the home of Zeepay CEO Andrew Takyi-Appiah.

@NellyIcez7 said:

"Now big men too dey collect wotowoto. But what is his offense?"

@Naz201 wrote:

"Distraction nkoaaa. Oh, Ghana, why? People are still trying to get their stuff out of the flood. Here we are with this story."

@Maxibrown2 commented:

"God protect every entrepreneur."

@KSnetne said:

"This is a monumental wake-up call for every single tech founder and executive in Ghana. The judge explicitly refused to remove Andrew Takyi-Appiah from the lawsuit because evidence showed a substantial amount of the client's corporate funds was deposited directly into the CEO's personal mobile money wallet. Once you co-mingle corporate funds with personal accounts, you strip away the protection of a "limited liability" company. The court pierces the corporate veil, and your personal home becomes fair game for seizure."

Source: YEN.com.gh