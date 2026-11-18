Estonia's government outlined specific conditions under which foreign nationals who lose their jobs can legally remain in the country

The policy identifies three distinct categories of foreigners who qualify for continued stay, each with separate requirements

Ghanaians working or planning to work in Estonia may be directly affected by the new residency rules

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Estonia has clarified the circumstances under which foreign nationals who become unemployed are permitted to remain within its borders, naming three specific categories of people who qualify for continued stay.

The Baltic nation's policy draws a clear distinction between foreign workers who lose their jobs and those who may still have grounds to stay legally.

Estonia names 3 categories of foreigners allowed to stay after losing their jobs. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Rather than enforcing blanket deportation, the rules allow certain individuals to remain depending on their situation.

The 3 categories Estonia recognises

The first category covers foreigners who have held a valid long-term residency permit. These individuals are generally afforded more flexibility, as their legal status is not strictly tied to active employment.

The second group includes those who are actively registered as unemployed with the relevant Estonian authorities.

By formally registering, these individuals signal their intention to seek new work and can remain in the country for a defined period while doing so.

The third category applies to foreigners whose family members are Estonian citizens or permanent residents.

In such cases, family ties provide an alternative legal basis for continued stay, independent of employment status.

What this means for Ghanaians in Estonia

The policy carries particular relevance for Ghanaians who have relocated to Estonia for work.

Estonia has in recent years become a destination for skilled workers from across Africa, including Ghana, drawn by the country's growing tech sector and its digital-friendly governance model.

Ghanaians currently employed in Estonia, or those considering making the move, are advised to familiarise themselves with the residency classification that applies to their situation.

Those on work-tied permits who face redundancy would need to either register as unemployed promptly or explore whether family-based residency applies to them in order to avoid falling into an irregular status.

Estonian authorities have emphasised that the rules are designed to offer a fair but structured framework, ensuring that those with genuine ties to the country or a credible path back to employment are not immediately displaced, while also maintaining clarity around who qualifies for continued legal residence.

Estonia opens permits for 20 sectors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Estonia had announced plans to grant residence permits to foreign workers across 20 specific job sectors under new immigration rules.

The move targeted skilled labour shortages and could have opened doors for Ghanaians seeking opportunities in Europe.

Estonia's proposed changes set clear criteria for which professions would qualify under the new residency framework.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh