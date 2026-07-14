Comedian LongBeachGriffy sparked concern online after sharing a video appearing to show he had been in a car accident and been hospitalised

The YouTuber later confirmed the accident was genuine, telling fans he had a few weeks of recovery left following the incident

Fans flooded his page with well wishes, with some confused over whether the video was a real update or a comedic skit

Comedian and YouTuber LongBeachGriffy stirred concern among his millions of followers after sharing a video referencing a car accident and hospital surgery, leaving fans concerned and confused over his current condition.

LongBeachGriffy sparks concern among his fans as he shares a video from a hospital bed after reportedly being in an accident. Image credit: @longbeach_griffy

Source: Instagram

The video, posted to his social media accounts and uploaded to YouTube, is titled:

"When you get into an accident and your boss calls in the middle of surgery."

In it, the creator, whose real name is Anthony Devon Griffin, says he was knocked unconscious in a car accident and was hospitalised awaiting surgery when his boss calls demanding to know his whereabouts.

The clip prompted a wave of get-well messages and worried comments from fans, although some appeared confused on what actually happened to LongBeachGriffy - with many wondering if it was genuine or a usual skit from the satirical comic.

In response, LongBeachGriffy posted a YouTube under his YouTube page to appearing to confirm the development.

"Yes guys, I was actually in an accident. I got a few weeks of recovery left so lets make the best of it? I love you all. 😂❤," he posted to the skeptics.

Who is LongBeachGriffy

Anthony Devon Griffin, born on August 29, 1994 (31 years), of Atlanta, has built an audience of more than 3 million YouTube subscribers since launching his channel in 2017, and is known for short comedy videos designed to be relatable and satirical.

His sketches, in which he typically plays multiple characters, frequently dramatise workplace and everyday scenarios for comic effect.

At the moment, no reports on the time or place where the accident occurred has been shared by the relevant authorities.

Reactions to LongBeachGriffy's accident

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to comedian LongBeachGriffy's reported accident.

@danhades8968 said:

"We didn't lose Griffy, that's all that matters."

@eliothevirgo wrote:

"Griffy after he got into an accident: Wait, wait, I got a skit for this!"

@jonathanbell8887 commented:

"Brother - we appreciate the enthusiasm but please take a break and rest up."

@gregorrigobert5744 said:

"Bro genuinely got into an accident and decided Imma make a skit when I look like this."

@davidfrederick3403 wrote:

"As a nurse practitioner who used to work in trauma and neuro ICU- just looking at his scars, swelling, and dressings, this man has been through an underrated amount of physical trauma and has had some long days of being touch and go. Griffy, the fact you are posting this is a miracle but it just speaks to who you are at your core: someone who genuinely loves to share his gift of humor and messaging to us. I wish you a speedy recovery and a rehabilitation without set backs."

Below is a Twitter post with details of LongBeachGriffy's accident.

The YouTube video of LongBeachGriffy's accident is linked here.

Influencer Karla Thaynnara dies in crash

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular influencer Karla Thaynnara reportedly died in a motorcycle accident in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, on March 3, 2026.

The news of the fitness and motorcycle enthusiast’s death was reported by American outlet PEOPLE Magazine on March 4, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh