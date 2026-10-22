Ghanaian actor, media personality, and politician Kwame Dzokoto passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2026

His death adds to the growing list of Efiewura actors who have gone to their maker since the show started

Barely two years ago, Dzokoto himself had mourned the passing of Benyiwa, his wife on the show, known in real life as Little MercySmith

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The passing of actor Seth Kwame Dzokoto on Thursday, October 22, 2026, has shaken the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Dzokoto, a former parliamentary candidate for the ruling NDC at Tarkwa Nsuaem, passed on after reportedly collapsing while contributing as a panellist on Tarkwa-based Owass FM's morning show.

Kwame Dzokoto emotional reaction as he mourned his late colleague from the Efiweura TV series, Little Mercy Smith resurfaces. Source: KwameDzokoto, JohnMahama

Source: Facebook

His death has added to the growing list of actors in the famous TV show, Efiewura, who have joined the other side.

Barely two years ago, actress Mercy Little Smith, known for her role as Benyiwa, the wife of Judge Koboo (played by Dzokoto) on the show, passed away.

Dzokoto's eulogy for his Efiewura wife reemerges

When the news of Little Mercy Smith's death broke, Kwame Dzokoto was one of the closest people to confirm her demise online.

In an emotional tribute which has resurfaced, the actor-turned-politician said he would miss Little dearly, especially her off-camera nonsense talk.

He shared an emotional tribute on Facebook referencing how Ghana's president-elect John Mahama was invested in facilitating the late actress's recovery.

"Da yie... Mercy Little Smith .. A. K. A. Benyiwa of efiewura Tv fame. I have lost my dear on the screen. You fought so well over this health condition and God knows what's best for you at this time. Life is like a stage play and you ve played your path. I don't know how to break this story to the President elect... John Dramani Mahama. I know he will be in a shock mode with this news. He wanted u to overcome it. so when he heard the news about your condition.....he invested soo much on your bills, just to survive it. We are shattered. Ghana will always remember you on your memorable performances and the impact you ve made on film and culture as an actress."

Dzokoto’s last public appearance resurfaces

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that footage of Kwame Dzokoto’s last widely reported public appearance resurfaced after news of his death.

The video captured him at the unveiling of The 70 Slate, a film project by Sparrow Studios and OldFilm Productions, at the Labadi Beach Hotel on September 8, 2026.

At the time, social media users raised questions about his physical condition after seeing the footage.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh