Ballon d’Or 2026: Lamine Yamal Beats Mbappe, Kane to Top Spot in CIES Rankings
- A major football analytics body has placed a Barcelona teenager at the summit of its 2026 Ballon d'Or contender list
- Lionel Messi's position in the rankings comes with a significant caveat that changes his standing entirely
- Last year's Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé finds himself well outside the top 10 in the latest assessment
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal has taken the top spot in the CIES Football Observatory's latest performance rankings for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, surpassing global superstars including Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane in the process.
Yamal tops Ballon d'Or rankings by CIES
The CIES system evaluates players based on their performances while factoring in the competitive level of the matches in which those performances were recorded.
Under that methodology, Yamal leads the field, with Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise in second place and Kane third.
Lionel Messi occupies fourth position, making the Argentine the oldest player to feature in the top 50.
Notably, CIES acknowledged that Messi would have claimed the number one spot had the rankings not been adjusted to account for the standard of competition faced.
France winger Désiré Doué finishes fifth, placing him just above Real Madrid's Mbappé in sixth.
Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is seventh, followed by Barcelona midfielder Pedri in eighth.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City sits ninth, with Barcelona's teenage defender Pau Cubarsí rounding out the top 10.
Below is the top 10 ranking:
Rank
Player
Club
Rating
1
Lamine Yamal
FC Barcelona
95.8
2
Michael Olise
Bayern München
93.9
3
Harry Kane
Bayern München
90.5
4
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
90.4
5
Désiré Doué
PSG
90.4
6
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
90.4
7
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG
90.3
8
Pedri González
FC Barcelona
90.3
9
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
90.0
10
Pau Cubarsí
FC Barcelona
90.0
Reigning Ballon d'Or winner out of top 10
Notably absent from the upper reaches of the list is Ousmane Dembélé, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2025.
The PSG winger sits 27th in the current CIES standings, a striking contrast to his status as the holder of football's most coveted individual honour.
It is worth noting that the CIES rankings represent an independent analytical assessment and are entirely separate from the official Ballon d'Or voting process.
Still, Yamal's position at the head of the list, ahead of established names such as Messi, Mbappé and Kane, reinforces the 19-year-old's rapid rise and adds considerable weight to the growing conversation around who should claim the award in 2026.
Meet Ghana's only Ballon d'Or juror
In another Ballon d'Or-related publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted Michael Oti-Adjei as Ghana’s representative on the 2026 voting panel.
He is one of 100 journalists from the highest-ranked FIFA nations tasked with selecting the winner.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.