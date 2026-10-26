A major football analytics body has placed a Barcelona teenager at the summit of its 2026 Ballon d'Or contender list

Lionel Messi's position in the rankings comes with a significant caveat that changes his standing entirely

Last year's Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé finds himself well outside the top 10 in the latest assessment

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal has taken the top spot in the CIES Football Observatory's latest performance rankings for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, surpassing global superstars including Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane in the process.

Lamine Yamal claims the top spot in CIES Football Observatory rankings. Photo by Stéphane Mouchmouche.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal tops Ballon d'Or rankings by CIES

The CIES system evaluates players based on their performances while factoring in the competitive level of the matches in which those performances were recorded.

Under that methodology, Yamal leads the field, with Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise in second place and Kane third.

Lionel Messi occupies fourth position, making the Argentine the oldest player to feature in the top 50.

Notably, CIES acknowledged that Messi would have claimed the number one spot had the rankings not been adjusted to account for the standard of competition faced.

France winger Désiré Doué finishes fifth, placing him just above Real Madrid's Mbappé in sixth.

Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is seventh, followed by Barcelona midfielder Pedri in eighth.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City sits ninth, with Barcelona's teenage defender Pau Cubarsí rounding out the top 10.

Below is the top 10 ranking:

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Lamine Yamal FC Barcelona 95.8 2 Michael Olise Bayern München 93.9 3 Harry Kane Bayern München 90.5 4 Lionel Messi Inter Miami 90.4 5 Désiré Doué PSG 90.4 6 Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid 90.4 7 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia PSG 90.3 8 Pedri González FC Barcelona 90.3 9 Erling Haaland Manchester City 90.0 10 Pau Cubarsí FC Barcelona 90.0

Reigning Ballon d'Or winner out of top 10

Notably absent from the upper reaches of the list is Ousmane Dembélé, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2025.

The PSG winger sits 27th in the current CIES standings, a striking contrast to his status as the holder of football's most coveted individual honour.

It is worth noting that the CIES rankings represent an independent analytical assessment and are entirely separate from the official Ballon d'Or voting process.

Still, Yamal's position at the head of the list, ahead of established names such as Messi, Mbappé and Kane, reinforces the 19-year-old's rapid rise and adds considerable weight to the growing conversation around who should claim the award in 2026.

Meet Ghana's only Ballon d'Or juror

In another Ballon d'Or-related publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted Michael Oti-Adjei as Ghana’s representative on the 2026 voting panel.

He is one of 100 journalists from the highest-ranked FIFA nations tasked with selecting the winner.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh