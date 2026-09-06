Reports have emerged that approximately 200,000 Ghanaians residing in the United States are facing deportation

The news has triggered widespread concern among Ghanaian communities both in the US and back home

Social media has been flooded with reactions from Ghanaians responding to the alarming development

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Reports that approximately 200,000 Ghanaians living in the United States are set to be deported have sparked widespread alarm among Ghanaian communities on both sides of the Atlantic.

The news, shared by Ghanaian blogger has circulated rapidly online, drawing a flood of responses from Ghanaians reacting to the scale of what could become one of the largest deportation actions affecting citizens from the country.

Panic and uncertainty as 200,000 Ghanaians in the US face deportation risk. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians react to deportation reports

The prospect of mass deportations has prompted strong reactions across social media, with some Ghanaians expressing resignation while others responded with dark humour.

@Biggy Ziggy Sr. reflected on the broader uncertainty of life abroad, writing:

"Charlie bebiaa ne ha oo. No place cool de3 but if anything at all I will come home no matter where I am."

@Kwadwo Amoateng took a lighter tone, using the moment to reference prominent Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas, who is based in the United States:

"Finally finally my uncle will come home safely.... Hollllay 🙌🙌🙌🙌🤣🤣🤣 Welcome home TWENE JONAS🤣🤣🤣"

@Paa Kwasi Sabali directed attention at a political figure, asking:

"So which type of visa did Ofori Atta applied for?"

@Alfred Baah offered a brief but pointed reaction:

"Hey hey hey gyai na woboa"

Context of US Deportation actions

The reported figure comes against the backdrop of intensified immigration enforcement in the United States under the Trump administration, which has pursued an aggressive deportation agenda targeting undocumented migrants across the country. African nationals, including Ghanaians, have featured among those affected by the crackdown.

US Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner has previously argued that mass deportations would ease pressure on housing demand, framing removals as part of a broader policy response to the country's affordability crisis. The administration has consistently defended large-scale deportation operations as necessary to restore order to the immigration system.

The full scope and timeline of any action specifically targeting Ghanaian nationals had not been independently verified at the time of publishing. No official statement from either the Ghanaian government or US immigration authorities had been released to confirm or address the reported figure.

The Facebook video is below:

DHS broadens exemption categories

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Department of Homeland Security has issued an interim final rule affecting children born in the US to certain foreign government employees.

The rule expands existing exemptions, which previously focused largely on diplomats, to include a broader range of foreign government workers and staff of international organisations.

The development follows a June ruling by the US Supreme Court concerning birthright citizenship and the constitutional rights of children born on US soil.

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Source: YEN.com.gh