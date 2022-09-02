A video of a grandmother enjoying dance time with her young grandchildren has stirred emotional reactions on social media

The agile and young-looking woman led from the rear as she and her kids danced to their sitting room

Social media users gushed over the family's dance showcase and how energetic the grandma performed

It is the prayer of parents that they grow old not only to see their grandchildren but to be able to have memorable moments with them in old age.

Netizens have gushed over a video of a Nigerian granny energetically doing some dance steps with her grandkids.

The granny and kids did native dance steps. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ijelenwanyii

The lovely clip shared on TikTok by a relative of the family showed the 6 young gandkids are the front and their granny behind as they danced their way to the sitting room.

They all did a similar native dance step as an Igbo song played in the background.

The grandmother moved her body like a youth. Her grandkids comprises of 5 girls and a boy.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Arinze Makuochukwu said:

"The grandma is very young o."

Sebastine Jr Sebasti said:

"Butter kids no reach G.mama. moves wey dey burst Brain."

itZ chomzy best said:

"Wow am so press by the looking of the grandmother so young like this good night."

Perpi said:

"Omg i love this.

"I tap from this blessings my mother will dance with my kids like this.

"Amen."

bennie said:

"Now I see where they got d dancing skills from granny is a stepper."

CyndyKenty said:

"Now I’m seeing second daughter on grandma."

Grandma dances with her granddaughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a grandma had danced with her granddaughter at a traditional wedding.

The lovely clip which was shared by @isabellamelodies on Instagram showed the ladies having a good dance time on the dance floor while being surrounded by guests.

Nigerian singer Olamide's hit song Wo could be heard in the background as the ladies copied each other's moves while dancing from side to side.

The granny was able to match her grandchild's energy despite being advanced in age and left many concluding that she must have been a great dancer during her youthful years. The ladies afterwards hugged each other as the entertained crowd cheered them.

