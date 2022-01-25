What happened to Ross Bagley? Nicky Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Ross Bagley remains a household name, especially for people born in the nineties. Ross remains Nicky from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to his fans, a sitcom show that debuted in 1990. His character stole the hearts of many, which saw him become an icon kid actor. However, his stay was short-lived as he disappeared from the television screen.

Nicky from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.



In 1994, Ross Bagley appeared in The Little Rascals, where he played Buckwheat. His last television acting role was in 2004, where he featured in an episode of Judging Amy.

8 things you didn't know about Ross Bagley

So what happened to Ross Bagley? It has been more than 20 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired on NBC, running for six seasons. Since the show ended, the actors have each been on different paths. Here is what Nicky Banks has been up to.

1. He is a dad

Nicky from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a doting father to his son.



Does Ross Bagley have kids? The answer is yes. He is a proud father to his son, born in 2014. However, he has not revealed any information about the kid's mother yet.

2. His alma mater is California State University

Since the show came to a halt, Ross focuseD on his education. The actor has a degree in Cinema & Televisions Arts from California State University.

3. He interned at Westbrook entertainment

After completing his university studies, he did his internship in Will Smith's production company, Westbrook entertainment.

4. He is a real estate agent

Does Ross Bagley still act? No, the former actor now focuses on different things. Today, he is a licensed real estate agent in Los Angeles.

Ross Bagley's movies and TV shows include Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Little Rascals, and Independence Day. He also featured in Judging Amy, Gnome Alone, and The Wild Thornberrys.

5. He bagged several awards as a kid actor

Child actor Ross Bagley during an interview with host Jay Leno on July 11, 1996.



During his acting years, he earned various accolades and awards. For instance, he was awarded the Young Artist for Best Performance by a Youth Ensemble in a Motion Picture in The Little Rascals.

6. He is a huge Lakers fan

The former actor has a soft spot for sports. He is known as a strong supporter of the Los Angeles basketball team. His support is evident from his Instagram posts.

7. Ross works for a consulting firm

The former actor works for Pathways Consulting Company as an executive recruiter, according to his LinkedIn.

8. He is a Los Angeles native

The former actor was born and raised in Los Angeles. Interestingly, this gave him a better shot at landing himself in the acting world and becoming a child star.

Ross Bagley rose from a child actor to a successful real estate agent. However, his decision to change his career path depended on his happiness. During his early years as a kid actor, he melted the hearts of his viewers.

