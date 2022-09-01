A little girl showed commendable gratitude with emotions after her father bought her lovely dresses

The child first screamed after she saw one of the stunning outfits and ran into her father's arms with pure joy

Several members of the cyber community who took to the comment section of their TikTok clip admired the girl's humbling reaction

There is nothing beautiful like a grateful child, and a girl showed gratitude with intense excitement after she received gifts from her generous father.

In a video seen on the TikTok account of EzeImo1, the girl's father is seen giving a nice dress to her in their living room.

Asked if she liked it, the girl responded with an infectious smile amid wild screams as she said ''Yes''.

Netizens react to a video of a grateful girl. Credit: ezeimo1/Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

The girl's father and a voice that seemed like that of a woman were impressed with the child's show of gratitude.

Internet users who took to the comment section were also moved by the girl's humbling reaction after she received the gift from her father.

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the comments below:

How social media reacted

Eazzy said:

So cute, bless her.

EzeImo1 Creator replied:

Thanks, hun.

Beccapreshy said:

So suited to my eyes❤️.

Chilliplum1 said:

Wow, what a grateful angel.

Dallercious said:

I had to come to watch here myself if there was a longer video. So nice.

Marcus Adeniyi Ace commented:

Awww Best Video I’ve seen in a while . So Adorable. She got an appreciating heart.

Kettelie Keke Dortil said:

Oh, my heart ♥️so happy for you Angel.

Cruise4living reacted:

Na so the relationship between son and mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh