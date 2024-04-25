Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang says vocational and tech skills training will be prioritised to ensure the success of the 24-hour economy

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress stated that the development of tech skills, especially, will drive Ghana's digital economy

She is convinced that with these skills, the potential of Ghana's youth to contribute to the GDP will be enormous

Vice presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, says a future Mahama-led administration will prioritise skills training as a way of developing its flagship 24-hour economy.

According to her, the 24-hour economy that the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, has touted as his vision to accelerate Ghana's industrial development will not be successful if there is no skill-trained workforce to man the industries.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang says the next Mahama administration will prioritise vocational and tech skills. Source: Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that it is for this reason that a future Mahama-led administration will continue with the reforms and improvements in the country's technical and vocational training schools.

She says this will equip young people with the much-needed technical know-how to help build and support a 24-hour economy.

These skills, however, will not be limited to just vocational skills.

According to Prof Opoku-Agyemang, tech skills will also be prioritised to help drive Ghana’s digitalisation agenda.

She said the development of tech skills would offer many young Ghanaians the opportunity to participate not only in Ghana’s digital economy but also in the global remote economy.

She said that to ensure the policy's success, the future Mahama administration would implement the One Million Coders programme, a manifesto promise in John Mahama’s 2020 election campaign.

The goal is to train over a million young people in coding, data science, and other tech fields to advance Ghana’s digital economy and the country’s participation in the global digital economy.

“The potential for this pool of young people to contribute to Ghana’s GDP is enormous, and Insha Allah, it shall happen— live,” she said.

