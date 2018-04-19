130+ Best good evening messages for her, wishes, and quotes

Having a significant other means that you share how your days have been, the challenges faced, and make sweet memories. Work commitments and other tasks may, however, prevent you and your partner from seeing each other every day. The best way to keep in touch with your girlfriend is by regularly communicating with her either through texts or calls. Sending good evening messages for her will cheer her up and make her love you more. Girls love it when they know that you are thinking about them.

Composing a love SMS for her should not be a challenge. The content of the message should be about the things she likes, the times you spend together, your love for her, or any other thing that you think may interest her. The message should also be of a reasonable length. Sending cute messages in the morning and evening is one way of keeping your relationship alive.

Good evening messages for her

Messages spice things up whether you are in a long-distance relationship or live close by your partner. The following sweet good evening messages for her will make your girlfriend or wife feel special.

Good evening text messages to your girlfriend

Before sending sweet good evening messages, ensure that the wording in the text is right. You do not want to send the wrong impression with the text. Your romantic SMS is probably one of the last messages she will read before going to bed. Make her sleep with a smile on her face.

Think of this evening as an opportunity to plan for all of the things we can try tomorrow, goodnight beloved.

Sleep well, sleep tight, as I wish you a good night filled with love and anticipation to seeing you again tomorrow.

You may not be here, but you are in my dreams, and I just want to stay there with you in your arms forever.

The smell of you, the expression on your face, and the touch of your hand …it’s all right here in my mind every day. I wish you a chill evening.

I wish that all your worries and fears disappear as the evening fills up your life. I will say a good night prayer for my love. You matter to me.

I just want you to know that you are the sunshine in my life and the love of my life. Do have a lovely evening ahead, my beloved.

I tried to count the stars to help me sleep, but all of their lights seem dim without your own star’s light. Have a great evening, sweetheart.

Evenings are always the best time to make coffee. I have prepared you a cup full, and I will be waiting, my love.

Love was one of those things I thought I understood until I met you, and you showed me what it was. May your evening be as good as you, baby.

While the moon is shining in the sky, you are the brightest star of them all, my love. Have a lovely evening, dear.

You are always in my thoughts, and evidently, you have occupied a place in my heart. I could not ask for any other girl.

Here’s to hoping your evening consists of green traffic lights, the fastest line at the supermarket, and all the quickest routes that will bring you straight back into my arms.

You may be away in your own little space, but sleeping with the selfie we took this day is an excellent second place.

You are my forever, which makes the time apart seem short. It’s also what makes it seem so long. All I wish is that you have the most relaxed evening and rest well.

When the sun sets, the stars appear, and the cloud will be full, so shall we always have reason to smile and be happy like the radiant star. I love you so much, have a good evening.

May the sun take away your worries, may it bring you the promise of life without any pain, I love you so much. Good evening my sweet darling.

My love, you are the reason why there is never a sunset in my life. Life without you has no meaning, thank you for loving me. Have a good evening.

I believe that every woman is special. You, however, are a different kind of special. Have an evening as special as you are.

I was born to take care of you and to love you. We may not be together this evening, but I know we will spend all our evenings together in the days ahead. Have an excellent time.

People I know call me different names. I don’t care what they use. But with you, I’d prefer it if you call me mine.

Quiet evenings like this make me miss you so much. Come live in my heart. It’s rent-free.

Do you know what makes me know that you are the one? I tried to stop thinking about you. I failed. Good evening, my lady.

Each time I see you, your smile gives me light. You are so precious. I never want to lose you.

Good evening messages to know about her day

You can ask your girlfriend how her day was without asking her. It all depends on how you frame your texts. Check up on her daily and inquire about her well-being.

A time to forget your worries, you’re going up and down. I want you to forget your day because I know it was hectic. Have a good evening, my sweetheart.

Is your evening coming, alright? When I miss you and can’t visit you, I visit the memories we have already made and can’t wait to make more.

How have you been today, my pumpkin? As you close your eyes, feel the stress of the day melt away, and my love take over.

I hope this good evening message to my love works like a recycler, converting your fear, your anger, and all of your sorrow into confidence, broken barriers, and joy. Rest well.

Was your day tedious or smooth? However, it was, may your sleep be sound and sweet and that you feel my love envelope you in your dreams.

I love you more than anyone or anything in the entire world. I wish you a perfect evening and the sweetest dreams when you go to bed.

Evenings are the most special time we all have for our self, to think of how the day went. Now I wish you the best of this evening and a good night’s rest.

I trust you are having a beautiful and quiet evening. When you’re so far away, it’s hard to sleep, but I get anxious because you’re always waiting in my dreams.

I have sent you a rose and a cup of coffee to ease your day. I adore you, my dear.

Was your day well spent? I hope you get to relax your body and soul. Have a perfect evening, my love.

I wish you have an evening full of laughter and love, full of happiness and merriment. Good evening, beautiful. I love you more than you know.

Today, I hope you have a more relaxing and refreshing evening. I love you beyond the stars. Good evening, cuppy cake.

Enjoy this beautiful evening, because it’s going to be an evening filled with happiness and love. I love you so much. Good evening, baby.

Mornings were excellent, and the afternoon was restless and sunny. I wish you the most relaxed time in the evening. Have sweet dreams when you retire to bed, my love.

How are you this evening? I’m exhausted; I barely slept last evening because I was chasing you in my dream until the sun came up.

Did anyone upset you today? I hope not because all I ever want for you is to have the best time even as you work. May this evening be grand.

I know your work is demanding. If you ever want some help in the house, I’m always on call. I hope your evening is filled with laughter and good vibes.

Take your sweet time and rest, baby. The day has been tedious; your evening should not be strenuous. I love you to the core.

I have a surprise for you. I hope to see you in a few hours as your gracious presence will make this evening much better.

What’s the best thing that happened to you today? Getting to hear that will make my evening better. I love you.

Don’t worry if nobody made you laugh today. I am here to take care of that. I hope your evening is much better than how your day was.

What is your favourite way to spend the evening? Mine is sure with you as I listen to your lovely voice. See you after work.

Good evening, baby. Do you want to stay indoors or go out for a take out? I just want to spend the whole evening with you.

Every moment I spend with you is golden. This evening will be golden, too, as you cuddle in my arms. Good evening sweetie. I can’t wait to see you.

Every day I count my blessings. You are one of the best things in my life at the moment, and for that, I want to treat you this evening.

I can see you smile even as you read this text. I can’t be with you this evening, but the thought of you being happy makes my heart full.

Good evening message to my love

If your girl loves you with all her heart, acknowledge her love during your conversations. Make it a routine of writing an everlasting love message for her and watch it do wonders in your relationship.

Always remember that I’m here no matter how hard things get. I’m proud of you. Proud to love you and proud to be yours. Good evening, baby.

The alluring rays of the beautiful evening setting sun is a quick reminder to me that you are my one and only; my number one. I love and cherish you.

You are breathtaking today. I can’t wait to see the happiness radiate off of you when we see each other today. Good evening.

I thought that you might be tired, so there’s a nice back rub waiting for you when you come home.

Cupid must be the other name for my evenings because my romantic dates always start in the evenings with you. Good evening sweetheart.

I can’t imagine how pointless life without you would be; promise me that you’ll always be by my side with a smile. Have a beautiful evening.

I wish I was there with you right now. I don’t know how much longer I can wait to see your sweet smile. Have a perfect evening, love.

Good evening, honey. If we were never apart, we’d never know how strong our love could be.

This sweet good evening message is to the love of my life. I want to tell you that you are doing life right, and everything will eventually align. I love you, dearest.

Sometimes I think you need a vacation from all that hard work you do. Maybe you come home to me tonight, and I’ll make you a cheeseburger in paradise?

My wish and hope are that these beautiful types of twilight permeate a generous dose of happiness in our life. Good evening, love.

Some mornings, I want to make you late for work. Hurry home, darling, for my evenings is never complete without you.

I love that you work hard, but I love it, even more, when you play hard. Have an excellent evening, my love.

Without you, I feel like a prince without his crown. Come home soon and rescue me, my sweet princess.

You work so hard, and you do so much to take care of our relationship. I never thought I’d find a girl as wonderful as you. Have a beautiful evening.

How are you this evening, babe? I used to be a terrible flirt. I’m much better at it now, thanks to you. I want to show you how I love you more as you let me deeper into your life.

I love your smile, and the shape of your body, but the most attractive feature is your kindness. It makes me a better person.

Keep loving the way you love and watch the universe reward you and your beautiful heart.

I never thought I would fall this hard for anyone. You genuinely are immaculate. I will love you till the end. Have an excellent evening.

As the day ends, I pray that you haven’t faced any difficulty during the day. May this evening bring you peace and laughter. You have all my love.

Girls like you are rare to find. I want us to spend this evening together. Not to celebrate anything, but just to enjoy each other’s company.

Do you ever stop being great? Sometimes I do wonder what I did to deserve your beautiful self. I’ll be waiting for you in the evening.

My favourite thing is to fantasize about you. You are a gem that I will keep forever. Please keep being the wonderful girl you always have been. Good evening.

Our love is priceless. Thank you for being in my life and agreeing to be part of my journey forward. Have the nicest of evenings, baby.

Romantic good evening messages for her

Having a partner that you are free with is the best thing in the world. Your romantic good evening SMS should sometimes be intimate and even naughty. Girls love men who are bold and expressive.

Tell me what you want me to do for you, in detail.

I want that perfect body of yours underneath me.

As the sun sets on this day, so shall our union be the everlasting burning flame that will always last forever.

I can’t wait to hold you tight in my arms. I can’t stop loving you, my queen. Have a good evening, my love.

I never knew what it was like to want someone this badly.

I’m going to start your evening with a massage and end it with an orgasm.

I can feel you whisper in my ear as I drift off, and I hope you can feel my love as you sleep tonight. I love you, mine.

Every night is like going out for Chinese. I’m left with a sour taste from leaving you, but it changes to sweet once you show up in my dreams.

There’s never enough time for me to show you how much I love you, but when you come home tonight, I’ll try to show you again.

Cuddling with you would be perfect right about now. I crave the warmth of your body and your loving heart. Have an excellent time, and enjoy whatever you do this evening.

I get chills when I think about how perfectly the curves of your body fit into my arms when I hold you. My evenings are always better with you around.

I have been thinking about you the whole day. I’m still thinking about you right now. Come home so I can show you what I have been fantasizing about you.

You are the reason I fall asleep with a smile on my face. As you drift off tonight, may you smile thinking of me too.

While the stars in night’s tapestry are scintillating, the way you make me feel resonates so much more deeply.

Saying that you’re beautiful doesn’t express how gorgeous you are. Every time I see you, my heart skips a beat. Do me a favour and take care of yourself this evening, sweety.

All day I think about you, and then all night I get to sleep next to you. It’s such a fantastic way to be.

Happy me because, with you, every evening is as beautiful as the sight of the sunset. Good evening, my sweetie pie.

Good evening wishes

If I have to come to this planet in another generation, I would still choose to fall in love with you all over again. Good evening, beautiful.

You’re my everyday delight, and it’s with you I can find true happiness, joy and love. I love you beyond the stars. Good evening, my princess.

Not a single day you don’t rock my world. Your love comes with a rollercoaster ride feeling. I love you tenderly. Good evening, damsel.

While the moon is shining in the sky, you are the brightest star of my night.

I can’t decide if the best part of my day is waking up next to you, or going to sleep with you. Hurry home so I can compare the two again.

The best part of my day is you. You are the perfect fit for my body and soul. I can’t wait to see you tonight.

Sweet dreams for a pleasant night and I wish you were here holding me tight, for you are the only one who knows how to make my evenings.

I’ve always enjoyed looking at stunning pieces of art, but you are the most beautiful piece that I have ever laid my eyes on.

I believe that every woman is special, and I think that every woman deserves a gentleman. Well, I am the gentleman for you. I was born to take care of you and to love you.

What would you ask for, if you knew the answer was yes?

You want to know who’s fantastic and has the cutest smile ever? Reread the first word.

Short and funny good evening wishes

A good evening msg for your lover does not have to be a paragraph. The following short love messages will not only crack her up but also improve the communication between you and your girlfriend.

Sweet dreams, my gorgeous queen. I hope I appear in your dreams.

I like our friendship, especially when we make out.

If I had a candy bar for every time I thought of you, I would be fat.

You know you’re pretty, pretty amazing.

My heart skips a beat every time I think of you. Or maybe it’s more of a somersault.

I wish I were your teddy bear.

Good evening baby, I just want to remind you that no other woman on this planet can turn me on the way you can.

For some reason, every love song makes me think of you.

It’s said that nothing lasts forever. Will you be my nothing?

I’m lucky because I have plans for today, for tomorrow, for the week, and for my whole life—to make you happy.

I don’t think about very many things, and I don’t think for very long, but when I do think, it invariably tends to be about you.

Hi, I’m Mr Right. Someone said you were looking for me?

It’s not my fault that I fell for you, you tripped me!

Some people think about food all the time. I think about you all the time because you are my food.

When I need a pick me up, I just think of your laugh and it makes me smile. Goodnight honey, I love you

God created the world in six days, rested on the seventh, but it took him thousands of years to produce someone as perfect as you.

I guess your parents are bakers because they made you such a cutie pie!

You might fall from a mountain, or you might fall from a tree, but the perfect way for you to stumble is to fall in love with me.

I’m trying my best to fall asleep, but I just can’t stop thinking about you.

How is your evening? Do you want me to send you any pictures to help you get off?

Good evening honey, can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give it back.

You looked so beautiful when I saw you earlier in the day that I forgot what I was going to say.

Hey precious, you may be out of sight, but you’re never out of my mind.

I hope your day has ended how you had planned. By the way, I’m wearing the smile you gave me.

Good evening quotes

Here are good evening quotes and evening love messages to send to your girlfriend or wife.

This is an evening of wonders, indeed! – Jane Austen

In the morning, celebrate the beauty and warmth of sunlight. In the evening, celebrate the song of silence and love of the night. – Debasish Mridha

The evening’s the best part of the day. You’ve done your day’s work. Now you can put your feet up and enjoy it. – Kazuo Ishiguro

Inhale and hold the evening in your lungs. – Sebastian Faulks

Evenings are the beautifully sweet spot between the harsh light of the day and the dead darkness of night. – Unknown

The evening sings in a voice of amber, the dawn is surely coming. – Al Stewart

You’re more beautiful than the evening itself. You’re the reason every part of the day is beautiful. – Unknown

The lights begin to twinkle from the rocks: The long day wanes: the slow moon climbs: the deep Moans round with many voices. – Lord Alfred Tennyson

In the morning there is meaning, in the evening there is feeling. – Gertrude Stein

Evening is a time of real experimentation. You never want to look the same way. – Donna Karan

Cute romantic messages should be accompanied by emojis. Plain texts are boring to read. Emojis are colourful and help communicate the message better. They sow emotions and even create a picture in the receiver’s mind. Good evening messages for her should make your partner feel that she is wanted and loved. The message should not increase her stress levels or trigger something bad.

