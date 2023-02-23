A beautiful mother who gave birth to triplets carried them and danced with so much joy inside her room

In a viral TikTok video, she carried two of the children in her hands and strapped the remaining one to her back

The video has got so many likes and views from TikTok users who congratulated the lady

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A mother carried her three children to dance and show her joy, and the moment was captured in a video.

The video was posted on TikTok by @marymarley22 and has so far generated more than 741k views.

The mother carried the triplets and danced inside a room. Photo credit: TikTok/@marymarley22.

Source: UGC

The children are triplets, and it was amazing how the woman could carry all of them at once while dancing.

Mother of triplets goes viral after dancing

While she held two children in her arms, she tied one on her back beautifully.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She then danced gently, turning around to show off her bundles of joy to the camera and to the world.

Her joy at having such blessings in her family was evident in the video as she sang along to the song playing.

The video generated much excitement among TikTok users after it went viral and gained over 70k likes.

Watch the video below:

62-year-old Ghanaian woman gives birth to triplets

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that an overjoyed Ghanaian couple in their 60s grabbed headlines after welcoming their triplets after years of infertility.

Ethel, the 62-year-old new mother revealed that she faced a lot of discrimination from people around her and the society in general after struggling to have more children after their first child.

She disclosed that in an attempt to expand her family, she tried a lot of fertility options from age 40 to 45 to no avail.

But after 30 years, she finally received her rainbow babies: Alexander, Alexandra and Alexina.

A video of the inspiring story has been shared on the Instgram page of Joy News on TV.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng