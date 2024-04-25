After weeks of investigation, the house help of the late Dr Christopher Adu Boahen has allegedly confessed to murdering him

This was after the belongings of Dr Adu Boahen were discovered in the suspect's home during a search

Brother of the deceased, Charles Adu Boahen, says now the family has got some closure and can bury their relative

The late Dr Christopher Adu Boahen’s house help has allegedly confessed to murdering him.

Dr Adu Boahen, son of the late Professor Albert Adu Boahen, a former flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party in the 1992 elections, was murdered in his home.

The late Dr Adu Boahen's laptop, wallet and other effects were found in the house help's house.

It was first reported that he was killed in his East Legon residence on March 17, following a robbery attack.

The robbers allegedly ransacked his home and made away with some of his belongings.

Later, his house help, Mark Forson, was arrested on March 19, in Accra in connection with the murder.

Following investigations into the murder, the personal belongings of the deceased were discovered at the residence of the domestic worker.

These items included Christopher Adu Boahen’s phone, laptop, wallet and other personal effects.

This was revealed by the brother of the deceased, Charles Adu Boahen, formerly the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

He said the domestic worker who had come into the service of his deceased brother on March 6 confessed to the murder during the course of the investigation.

He is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, Charles Adu Boahen says the family can finally put their late brother to rest.

He thanked the National Security Personnel who had investigated the matter for their serious detective work and for giving the family closure.

