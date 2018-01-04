Who is the richest musician in Africa? A list of the top 15 and their net worth

They say that music heals the soul; interestingly, Africa is a hotbed of immense talent in making and producing music. The African sound is distinct and loved at home and abroad. This is why you will find the richest musician in Africa living in upscale houses, driving the latest cars, and leading the best lives.

Youssou Ndour and Davido. Photo: David Wolff, Robert Okine (modified by author)

Source: UGC

African musicians who have made it often strive to put the continent on the global stage. Some have repeatedly been nominated for and won international musical awards like the BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Grammy Awards. The awards give artists exposure and land them many corporate deals. Both male and female musicians have built empires off their talents.

Who is the richest musician in Africa?

Music pays well to those that know how to convert their talent to real cash. The richest musicians in the world have mastered the trick of partnering with huge brands to sell their products. Here are the 15 richest musicians in Africa:

Rank Musician Net worth Age Nationality 1 Youssou N'Dour $145 million 63 Senegalese 2 Akon $60 million 49 Senegalese-American 3 Black Coffee $60 million 46 South African 4 2Baba $22.2 million 47 Nigerian 5 Koffi Olomide $18 million 56 Congolese 6 Burna Boy $17 million 31 Nigerian 7 Rude Boy $16 million 40 Nigerian 8 Mr P $11 million 40 Nigerian 9 D Banj $11 million 42 Nigerian 10 Don Jazzy $10 million 39 Nigerian 11 Davido $10 million 29 Nigerian 12 Diamond Platnumz $10 million 33 Tanzanian 13 Akothee $10 million 39 Kenyan 14 Banky W $9 million 41 Nigerian 15 Sarkodie $7 million 34 Ghanaian

1. Youssou N'Dour - $145 million

Senegalese musician Youssou N'Dour poses for a photograph before a meeting with the Belgian Foreign minister at the Egmont Palais in Brussels. Photo: JOHN THYS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Youssou Madjiguéne Ndour

Youssou Madjiguéne Ndour Date of birth : 1 October 1959

: 1 October 1959 Age: 63 years (as of 2022)

63 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Senegalese

Who is the richest musician in Africa in 2022? Youssou N'Dour holds the title. But then, he may not be as popular as he was 20 years ago; he remains a big name in Senegal and beyond. The one-time tourism minister in Senegal began his musical career as a teen. He became a member of the Super Diamono de Dakar band in 1975 while 15 years old, and that is when his stars began to shine.

The music he made back then is still played across Africa. N'Dour's voice has been described by The New York Times as arresting tenor. The singer, politician, businessman, and actor was once described as the most famous singer alive in Senegal and Africa. He is allegedly worth about $145 million.

2. Akon - $60 million

Akon attends Halloween Influencer Bash - Real Hype & Akon in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam

Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam Date of birth: 16 April 1973

16 April 1973 Age : 49 years old (as of 2022)

: 49 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: Senegalese-American

Best known as Akon, Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam is a Senegalese-American singer, record producer, and entrepreneur. He shot into the limelight after releasing Locked Up in 2004, featuring Styles P. Since then, he has released other hit albums, including Konvicted, which won three Grammy Awards nominations. It also made him the highest-paid artist in Africa.

Interestingly, Forbes ranked him 80th (Power Rank) in the Forbes Celebrity 100 in 2010. The following year, he came fifth on the list of the 40 Most Powerful Celebrities in Africa, while Billboard ranked him sixth on the list of Top Digital Songs Artists of the decade. How much is Akon worth in 2022? Currently, he is worth $60 million.

3. Black Coffee - $60 million

Full name: Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo

Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo Date of birth: 11 March 1976

11 March 1976 Age : 46 years old (as of 2022)

: 46 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: South African

Black Coffee has been in the music industry for almost three decades now. He is on the list of the top 10 richest musicians in Africa in 2022. The celebrated 46-year-old South African DJ is also a record producer, singer, and songwriter. Black Coffee's breakthrough came in 2004 when he participated in the Red Bull Music Academy in Cape Town.

His stars kept on shining, and in 2015, the DJ won the Breakthrough DJ of the Year award at the DJ Awards in Ibiza. The DJ's other notable awards include the BET Award for Best International Act: Africa in 2016. He also got the Dance Music Awards South Africa Best International Producer and Best International DJ in 2018.

4. 2Baba - $22.2 million

Nigerian artist Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, speaks after receiving a recognition award during the yearly All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Innocent Ujah Idibia

Innocent Ujah Idibia Date of birth: 18 September 1975

18 September 1975 Place of birth: Jos, Plateau, Nigeria

Jos, Plateau, Nigeria Age: 47 years old (as of 2022)

Who is the best musician in Africa in 2022? Innocent '2Baba' Idibia is one of them and is best known for his hit track African Queen. The renowned Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur is one of the country's most affluent celebrities. Consequently, he is allegedly worth over $22.2 million, placing him on the list of the top 20 richest musicians in Africa in 2022.

Born Innocent Ujah Idibia, he started his music career while attending IMT. In 1996, he sang jingles at the GB Fan Club at Enugu State Broadcasting Services (ESBS). So far, he has received , including an MTV Europe Music Award, one World Music Award, and five Headies Awards. He is the richest musician in Nigeria.

5. Koffi Olomide - $18 million

Full name: Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba

Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba Date of birth: 13 July 1956

13 July 1956 Place of birth: Kisangani, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kisangani, Democratic Republic of the Congo Age : 56 years old (as of 2022)

: 56 years old (as of 2022) Occupation: Singer, dancer, producer, composer

Who is Koffi Olomide? He is a Congolese Soukous singer, dancer, producer, arranger, and composer. His music career began in the early 1970s, and he has risen to become one of the most influential African musicians. With more than 40 music albums in circulation, Koffi Olomide's net worth is an estimated $18 million.

His album, Haut de Gamme: Koweït, Rive Gauche, appears in 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die, a musical reference book by Universe Publishing. Besides, the iconic singer bagged four awards in one night at the annual Kora Awards in South Africa. He has also been decorated with the Best African Artist of The Decade award.

6. Burna Boy - $17 million

Full name : Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu

: Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Date of birth: 2 July 1991

2 July 1991 Age : 31 years old (as of 2022)

: 31 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigerian

Burna Boy is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. His lead single from his debut album L.I.F.E, Like to Party, shot him into the limelight. Interestingly, in 2019, he won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards before he became an Apple Music Up Next artist.

Who is the most-awarded musician in Africa in 2022? Burna's songs have won several awards, including Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and African Artist of the year at the 2020 VGMA. His nomination for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in August 2020 made him the first Nigerian artist with back-to-back nominations at the Grammys. Currently, he is worth about $17 million.

7. Rudeboy - $16 million

Paul Okoye of P-Square speaks during the MTV Africa Music Awards 2008 Press Conference at the Abuja Hilton Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria. Photo: Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye Date of birth: 18 November 1981

18 November 1981 Age : 40 years old (as of 2022)

: 40 years old (as of 2022) Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Occupation: Singer

Rudeboy has been a household name in Nigeria and Africa as far as music is concerned. Before the split with his brother, Rudeboy was one half of the musical duo, P-Square. The brothers took Africa by storm with their catchy tunes and excellent performances.

They recently got back together and have released a few tracks already. They have also toured different parts of the world. Rudeboy boasts $16 million in net worth.

8. Peter Okoye - $11 million

Peter Okoye speaks during the MTV Africa Music Awards 2008 Press Conference at the Abuja Hilton Hotel. Photo: Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye Date of birth: 18 November 1981

18 November 1981 Place of birth : Jos, Nigeria

: Jos, Nigeria Age : 40 years old (as of 2022)

: 40 years old (as of 2022) Occupation: Singer

As his fans widely know him, Peter Okoye is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. The second half of the P-Square group. The brothers recently got back together after a long split that saw them pursue solo careers. With about $11 million net worth, his photos with expensive cars and going on cruises prove that life is kind to him.

9. D Banj - $11 million

D'banj performs onstage during the 15th Annual Headies Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo Date of birth: 9 June 1980

9 June 1980 Age : 42 years old (as of 2022)

: 42 years old (as of 2022) Occupation: Songwriter, singer, record producer, businessman

Who is the highest-paid Nigerian artist in 2022? Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, best known as D'Banj, is one of them. His name became a favourite among many radio and music show presenters when he released his banger Oliver Twist in 2012. The song was one of the highest-rated summer jams and received massive recognition worldwide.

With an estimated net worth of $11 million, the Nigerian musician became a big name in the industry in the early 2000s and has continued to rise thanks to his consistency. Some of the awards bagged by the musician include MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act in 2007 and MTV Africa Music Award for MAMA Evolution in 2015.

10. Don Jazzy - $10 million

Full name: Michael Collins Ajereh

Michael Collins Ajereh Date of birth: 26th November 1982

26th November 1982 Place of birth : Umuahia, Nigeria

: Umuahia, Nigeria Age : 39 years old (as of 2022)

: 39 years old (as of 2022) Occupation: Record producer and executive, singer, entrepreneur, comedian

Who is the richest musician in Africa on Forbes? Don Jazzy is among Forbes' richest African musicians and the Nigerian music industry's most celebrated names. He has an estimated net worth of $10 million. His energetic, engaging, and danceable music has wowed crowds worldwide. The seasoned artiste partnered with D'Banj in 2004 to set up the Mo'Hits label.

In 2011, rapper Kanye West noticed Don and signed him to his GOOD Music label. He collaborated with Jay Z and Kanye West to produce Lift Off, featuring Beyonce. Today, the CEO, founder, and resident producer of Mavin records has over 100 songs he has produced.

11. Davido - $10 million

Davido headlines Manifesto Vol. 16 at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Robert Okine

Source: Getty Images

Birth name : David Adedeji Adeleke

: David Adedeji Adeleke Nicknames : Davido, OBO, Baddest, 30BG, Baba Imade

: Davido, OBO, Baddest, 30BG, Baba Imade Date of birth : 21 November 1992

: 21 November 1992 Age : 29 years old (as of 2022)

: 29 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Nigeria

Nigeria Profession: Songwriter, musician, record producer

Davido is one of the many megastars from Nigeria that has put Africa music on the global map and is worth $10 million. The Nigerian artiste was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1992 and raised in Lagos. Davido started as a member of the group KB International before going solo.

Davido comes from a wealthy family. That, however, has not made him hustle any less. His father is a successful entrepreneur, and his mother was a university lecturer. She passed away in 2003. Davido is also a producer for artists like Tiwa Savage and Naeto C. The star has three studio albums Omo Baba Olowo, Son of Mercy, and A Good Time.

12. Diamond Platnumz - $10 million

Full name: Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack

Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack Date of birth: 2 October 1989

2 October 1989 Age : 33 years old (as of 2022)

: 33 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Tandale, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Tandale, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Occupation: Singer, songwriter, dancer, businessman

Diamond Platnumz is a Tanzanian recording artist, dancer, and businessman. He founded and serves as the CEO of several companies like Wasafi Bet, Wasafi Media, and the Wasafi Classic Baby record label.

He started selling clothes when he was 17 years before recording music. Initially, his first single did not do well before Kamwambie became his hit single. So far, he has won several awards, including Tanzania Music Awards. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Diamond Platnumz's net worth in 2022 is $10 million.

13. Akothee - $10 million

Full name : Esther Akoth

: Esther Akoth Date of birth: 8 April 1983

8 April 1983 Age : 39 years old (as of 2022)

: 39 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Kisumu County, Kenya

Kisumu County, Kenya Occupation: Singer, businesswoman

Akothee is a Kenyan musician and businesswoman. She founded a Kenyan-based tour company known as Akothee Safaris. Besides, the singer also runs a charity organisation, Akothee Foundation, and pursues an interest in real estate through her company, Aknotela and Akothee Homes.

Akothee began her music journey in 2008 and has since released several solo tracks while collaborating with artists like Diamond Platnumz. She has received several awards, including Best Female Artist (East Africa) at the African Muzik Magazine Awards in 2016 and 2019 and Best Female Artist award during the African Entertainment Awards USA. Her alleged net worth is $9 million.

14. Banky W - $9 million

Singer/actor Banky W arrives at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Wedding Party at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada. Photo: J. Countess/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Olubankole Wellington

Olubankole Wellington Birthdate : 27 March 1981

: 27 March 1981 Place of birth : New York, New York, USA

: New York, New York, USA Age : 41 years old (as of 2022)

: 41 years old (as of 2022) Occupation: Singer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur, politician

Banky W has made a name for himself as an established musician, actor, and short-term politician with his $9 million alleged net worth. Like many thriving artists, Banky W started his career singing in church as a kid. He tried his political stance in 2018 after he stated that he wanted to vie for the Lagos' Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in Nigeria's House of Representatives.

He eventually lost the seat to Babajide Obanikoro in 2019. Banky W has four studio albums, an EP, and one compilation album. His acting career has seen him act in films like The Wedding Party (1 and 2), Up North, and Sugar Rush.

15. Sarkodie - $7 million

Michael Owusu Addo, known professionally as Sarkodie, performs at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra on the Great Lawn in New York's iconic Central Park. Photo: Nipah Dennis/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Owusu Addo

Michael Owusu Addo Stage name: Sarkodie

Sarkodie Date of birth: 10 July 1988

10 July 1988 Age : 34 years old (as of 2022)

: 34 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Korofidua, Tena

Korofidua, Tena Occupation: Rapper, entrepreneur, philanthropist

Better known as Sarkodie, Michael Owusu Addo is a professional Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur recognised for his unmatchable singing skills. The rapper has made a significant income from the entertainment industry, leaving him with an estimated net worth of $7 million.

His passion for the entertainment world began four years before he officially launched his career on Adom 106.3 FM. At that time, he was privileged to rap and freestyle on the Kasahare Level rap show.

The richest musician in Africa is worth several tens of millions. Though most of the richest artists are from West Africa, pop culture and the advancement of technology have impacted their growth and spread. Their banging tunes and spectacular visuals also make them favourites among many.

Minecraft has become one of the best-played games globally, and as published on Yen.com.gh, over 238 million copies have been sold in the last few years. At the same time, there are currently about 173 million players in 2022.

So, who are the best Minecraft players in the world? The post discusses five of them, including the records they have made.

Source: YEN.com.gh