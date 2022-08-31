Archbishop Agyansare took to his Facebook page to celebrate his wife on their 37th marriage anniversary

The man of God, in a brief but lovely message, poured his heart out to his better half and described their marriage journey as a thrilling one

The founder of Perez Chapel International also revealed his wife’s pet name in the social media message, accompanied by pictures of their transformation

The founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and his beautiful wife are celebrating their 37th marriage anniversary.

Paying glowing compliments to his wife, Vivian Agyinasare, in a social media message, the revered man of God said the love bond between the two has gotten stronger and better.

Archbishop Agyinasare and his wife of 37 years

Source: Facebook

Taking to his Facebook page, Archbishop Agyinasare serenaded his wife with a brief but lovely message. He rekindled his love for his better wife and described their marriage journey as thrilling.

Allowing the romantic part of him to come to the fore, Archbishop Agyinasare revealed the pet name of the mother of his children as “Sweetie.”

Source: YEN.com.gh