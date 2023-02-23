Christian Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, has posted some photos to her social media to mourn the demise of her husband

The post featured the late ex-Black Stars player holding his kids and having a great time with them

Netizens who have been saddened by the post and the demise of the footballer have reacted to pictures of the beautiful family

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The wife of the late Christian Atsu, who lost his life in the Turkey-Syria earthquake, has posted some photos of the footballer and his children on her Instagram page.

Marie-Claire Rupio has been saddened by her husband's demise and wished for him to be found while searching for the player who spent weeks under the rubble.

Christian Atsu's wife posts the footballer and his kids for the first time Photo source: @claireuk

Source: Instagram

She posted photos of fun times that the player had with his children and Christian Atsu with some of the pictures she also had with him.

There were videos of the player on the red carpet, holding his kids in his arms and taking pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The posts which had no caption spoke volumes. It highlighted the life and fun they used to have and the roles he played in their life.

Christian Atsu with his family:

Netizens reacted to the photos of the footballer and his children

amoatengtricia commented:

May his Soul rest in perfect peace in Jesus Name

gladysmkamburi commented:

It's so heartbreaking breaking,May he's soul RIP

angiealabi commented:

Greatly missed

shekelabena commented:

May his soul rest in peace ✌

Christian Atsu's wife speaks for the first time after her husband's death

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Christian Atsu's wife had been left emotionally distraught following the passing of her husband.

Atsu's wife later released an audio in which she described her current situation as a hurting experience.

Claire Rupio, who was in tears, indicated that she was missing her husband and could not do anything but was only staying strong for her kids.

She added that the kids are younger, and she would figure out how to be there for them in these challenging times.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh