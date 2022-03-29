A Ghanaian couple in their 60s have welcomed three babies after 30 years of trying

The 62-year-old mother, Ethel revealed that after struggling to conceive for years, she started fertility treatment at the age of 40 but was unsuccessful

She revealed dealing with a lot of discrimination from all angles when she was trying for a baby

An overjoyed Ghanaian couple in their 60s have recently hit the news after welcoming their triplets after years of infertility.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of Joynewsontv had Ethel, the 62-year-old new mother revealing that she faced a lot of discrimination from people around her and the society in general after struggling to have more children after their first child.

She revealed that in an attempt to expand her family, she tried a lot of fertility options from age 40 to 45 to no avail.

Ethel continued to trust God for a miracle and remained faithful until she finally received her rainbow babies; Alexander, Alexandra and Alexina.

50-Year-Old Woman Who Married as a Virgin Delivers Triplets after Waiting for 25 Years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a couple became first time parents 25 years after they tied the knot as they recently had a set of triplets.

The couple had got married in their twenties but couldn't record success at having their own kids despite exploring all legitimate options, including doing IVF ( In vitro fertilization).

Speaking with The Punch in an interview, the new father of three identified as Deacon Michael Nwankwo said he never envisaged their kids coming more than two decades after marriage.

59 year old woman gives birth after trying for 40 years

Also, Akosua Budu Amoako, a 59-year-old Ghanaian woman, gave birth after unsuccessfully trying to give birth to a child for for 40 years in the City of New York after undergoing fertility treatment.

Akosua Budu Amoako and her husband Isaiah started trying to have a baby shortly after they married almost four decades ago.

She reveal that they eventually stopped trying to conceive when they found out that Akosua suffered from a blocked fallopian tube, making a natural birth an impossibility.

