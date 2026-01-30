NPP selects flagbearer for 2028 election, 211,849 delegates expected to vote
Bawumia is the frontrunner in the race
Bawumia has been tipped to win the primary, according to the final poll and prediction released by Global Info Analytics.
The poll, conducted between December 29, 2025, and January 23, 2026, surveyed 10,133 respondents across all 16 regions and 272 constituencies using a random probability sampling method.
Bawumia has been predicted to win 57% of the vote, followed by Agyapong with 28%. Acheampong is projected to secure 13%, while Adutwum has 2%. The remaining candidate, Kwabena Agyapong, stood at less than 1%.
Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has projected that the former Vice President will win 14 out of the 16 regions.
In the 2023 presidential primary, Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total valid votes cast.
A quick turnaround after 2024 election disappointment
The primary process is coming a mere 13 months after the 2024 election, in which Bawumia was the face of a comprehensive defeat.
The NPP suffered a heavy defeat in the most recent general election, which manifested in 41% of the vote and only 87 out of 276 seats in Parliament after losing several parliamentary strongholds.
The relatively early primary has been attributed to the NPP’s desire to quickly find a leader to unite against ahead of the 2028 general election.
The party has not had a substantive National Chairman since Stephen Ntim, who requested a withdrawal from all party duties in June 2025.