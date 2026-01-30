an hour ago by Delali Adogla-Bessa

Bawumia is the frontrunner in the race

Bawumia has been tipped to win the primary, according to the final poll and prediction released by Global Info Analytics.

The poll, conducted between December 29, 2025, and January 23, 2026, surveyed 10,133 respondents across all 16 regions and 272 constituencies using a random probability sampling method.

Bawumia is favoured to win the NPP presidential primary, according to the final poll and prediction released by Global Info Analytics. Credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Bawumia has been predicted to win 57% of the vote, followed by Agyapong with 28%. Acheampong is projected to secure 13%, while Adutwum has 2%. The remaining candidate, Kwabena Agyapong, stood at less than 1%.

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, has projected that the former Vice President will win 14 out of the 16 regions.

In the 2023 presidential primary, Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total valid votes cast.