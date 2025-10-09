Gabriel Basso's daughter was born in August 2020 in the United States. The American actor has managed to keep his daughter away from the spotlight and has not revealed her identity. However, fans caught a rare glimpse of her in 2023 when Gabriel shared a photo of himself with her on Instagram.

Gabriel attends the L.A. Special Screening of "The Night Agent in California (L), and the 'Barely Lethal' Los Angeles Special Screening (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, JB Lacroix (modified by author)

Key takeaways

. Gabriel lives a low-profile life and has not disclosed the identity of his daughter .

. Basso shared a photo of himself with his daughter on his Instagram page in February 2023, but later deleted the page.

Gabriel Basso's profile summary

Full name Louis Gabriel Basso III Gender Male Date of birth 11 December 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence South Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Green Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Father Louis J. Basso Jr. Mother Marcie Basso Siblings Two Relationship status Single Children One Education Homeschooled Profession Actor Net worth $1.5 million

Get to know Gabriel Basso's daughter

Gabriel Basso has a 5-year-old daughter. According to US Weekly, the actor shared a heartfelt Instagram post announcing the birth of his daughter in August 2020. The caption read,

There’s a new Basso on the planter.

Gabriel Basso attends the red carpet of the movie "A House of Dynamite" at Venice Lido. Photo: Stefano RELLANDINI

However, the American actor never disclosed the child’s name or her mother’s identity. According to Hollywood Life, Gabriel shared a photo of himself with his daughter on his Instagram page two years after her birth. He captioned the photo,

A glimpse into the pit of insanity. If you live in the midst of chaos, your thinking becomes chaotic and disorganised. Indeed. That is my ultimate secret to remaining inhumanely tense and on edge.

He continued,

Always keep yourself guessing so that your enemies and rivals won't have any idea what your next move will be. Always wear your gi. And always possess wrist control when addressing a toddler.

Gabriel Basso attends the "A House Of Dynamite" photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino

The Hollywood actor reportedly shared the photo in February 2023, before deleting his Instagram account in March 2025.

FAQs

Who is Gabriel Basso? Gabriel is an American actor known for his appearances in The Kings of Summer and The Night Agent. How old is Gabriel Basso? Basso is 30 years old as of 2025. He was born on 11 December 1994. Who is Gabriel Basso's daughter's mother? The actor has not revealed the identity of his daughter. Are Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso together? The two have never dated in real life. They co-starred as love interests in The Night Agent. Does Gabriel Basso have children? The actor has one unknown child. What is Gabriel Basso's daughter's age? The celebrity kid is 5 years old as of 2025. She was born in August 2020. Where does Gabriel Basso currently live? He lives in South Carolina, United States. Who are Gabriel Basso's parents? His parents are Louis J. Basso Jr. and Marcie Basso.

Gabriel Basso announced the birth of his unknown daughter on his Instagram page in August 2020. However, he has since remained tight-lipped about her identity and has not revealed who her mother is.

