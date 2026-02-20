Premario Editions has shared the real reason the Toyota Voxy keeps dominating Ghana’s roads

He pointed out a key factor that has made the vehicle a favourite among many commercial drivers

The auto expert also highlighted another major advantage that continues to boost the car’s strong reputation in the country

Popular Ghanaian car dealer and auto expert Premario Editions has opened up about why the Toyota Voxy has become one of the most common vehicles on Ghana’s roads today.

According to him, the reason behind its popularity is not complicated.

Premario explained that affordability plays a major role.

He noted that the Voxy is relatively affordable compared to many other multi-purpose vehicles in its class.

Beyond the purchase price, he added that it is also easy to ship from Japan to Ghana, which makes it more accessible for dealers and buyers alike.

Another key factor, he said, is space.

Premario Edtions raves over Toyota Voxy interior

The Toyota Voxy is known for its roomy interior, with enough seating capacity to comfortably carry several passengers.

For many commercial drivers, especially those working with ride-hailing services, that extra space makes a real difference.

The more passengers they can carry comfortably, the more trips they can complete, and ultimately, the more income they can generate.

Premario also pointed out that Toyota vehicles are generally well understood by local mechanics.

Many mechanics in Ghana are already familiar with Toyota engines and parts, including the Voxy.

This familiarity reduces stress for owners because repairs and maintenance are often straightforward.

According to him, when you combine affordability, spaciousness, and mechanical reliability, it becomes clear why the one continues to sell quickly and remains visible everywhere in the country.

In his view, the car simply meets the practical needs of many Ghanaian drivers, both private and commercial.

