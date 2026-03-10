Young Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica has died after developing complications from a second BBL surgery in Lagos

The deceased's sister detailed the circumstances leading to her demise after a video of her final moments went viral online

Elena Jessica's heartbreaking demise has triggered mixed reactions and debates among several netizens on social media

Elena Jessica, a young Nigerian socialite, has reportedly passed away after a botched second BBL surgery.

Reports indicated that the late socialite died after undergoing the BBL procedure at the Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery hospital in Okoyi, Lagos.

The news of her death, along with a purported video of her remains at the medical facility, went viral on social media on Monday, March 9, 2026. The exact date of her demise remains unknown.

According to reports, Jessica was initially denied the procedure at another clinic due to her light skin tone, but proceeded with the surgery at Cynosure.

Friends alleged that she developed a severe infection afterwards, and they claimed the clinic abandoned her and failed to provide post-surgery care, leading to her tragic death.

Elena Jessica's sister speaks about her death

According to Elena's sister, the Nigerian socialite had previously visited the Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Ikoyi on February 6 and underwent liposuction and fat transfer to her hips, backside, and calves.

She noted that her sister began complaining of severe pains in the areas she operated on two days after undergoing the medical procedures.

Tests carried out later showed that the deceased's white blood cell count was very high and her blood levels were low, leading to a transfusion of five pints of blood.

Elena's sister stated that despite taking antibiotics, her condition did not improve and that another surgery was suggested to remove excess fat.

However, her condition remained critical, and it was advised that she be taken to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for medical treatment.

She claimed that her sister spent five hours screaming in pain inside an ambulance after they failed to get her a bed at the tertiary hospital in Lagos.

Elena's sister stated that the socialite later moved to Emel Hospital in Festac, where 1.5 million naira was demanded for one day in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

She was subsequently taken to another hospital with a surgeon, where six million naira was requested to remove the infected fat in her BBL while in the ICU.

Elena's sister explained that some of her properties were sold to fund the procedure, as she was being treated for sepsis, a serious blood infection.

She added that the hospital later demanded 4.5 million naira to continue treatment, but their family could not raise the funds, and Elena reportedly lost her life from the BBL surgery complications.

The socialite’s sister called out Cynosure for abandoning her, saying the family had sold all their properties to care for her, and that their father is retired.

The X video detailing Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica's death is below:

Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica's death stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Americalover01 commented:

"Rest in peace, to her. Whether someone goes to Heaven or Hell isn’t something any of us humans can decide. That judgment belongs to God alone. People make choices for many reasons. What matters most now is showing compassion to her family and loved ones who are grieving."

EyinadeHadedayo wrote:

"As much as people want to look a certain way, nothing is worth dying for. RIP to the souls lost."

Marx999_ said:

"This is so painful."

