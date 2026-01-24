Ken Agyapong narrated what led him to protest at the NPP's peace pact signing and the reasons he needed the issues addressed

The flagbearer hopeful indicated that the four other opponents did not read through the document before signing it

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has explained why he protested briefly during the signing of the party's peace pact held on Thursday, January 22, 2025.

Addressing some delegates on Friday, January 23, 2025, Ken Agyapong said he did not agree with some sections of the document, hence his protest.

Kennedy Agyapong says he did not agree with a clause in the peace pact hence his protest. Photo credit: Ken Agyapong

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, Ken Agyapong added that one of the other four aspirants had also signed in the space meant for him.

“When they brought the peace pact document, none of the aspirants read it. Hon. Bryan Acheampong signed where I was supposed to sign because he did not read it. That is how they sell Ghana; when they are given documents, they just sign.”

"I started reading the document immediately they gave it to me. Point two stated that everyone should sign to accept the results of the elections, no matter how they turn out. However, I disagreed because of incidents that occurred in the previous primary," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Ken Agyapong's peace pact signing protest

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@badasssss_s said:

"See how he dirty them all like joke, like joke. he no dey respect them one bit."

@wizzy_lifa wrote:

"Does he have a campaign message??? Can he debate any candidate, masa we are tired of these buga buga politics, only Ashanti’s will fall for these antics because they can support anything."

@Ipapaigne said:

"NPP is known for that. I remember one time a minister signed a contract for Ghana that was written in German without translating to even understand. I Am not surprised. Hahaha. Thank you, Ken, for being vigilant. For God and country."

@CiaquaP wrote:

"For the first time, see reason with this man, our leaders don’t pay attention to details."

@Osei_Tutu666 said:

"Ken is the leader Ghana need at this critical point in our history. No Cambridge English, just practical experience and knowledge. But he has no emotional intelligence lol 😆. Our problem as a country is more followership than leadership."

@filagaat wrote:

"What he said is true. I can remember the J. A Kufour regime, a minister signed on a loan deal, and when the opposition(NDC) traced it, it was hair dresser salon name from Germany."

@sgmmeyoo said:

"I agree with what Ken is saying cos you can’t be signing anything without reading. How would you know it’s beneficial or not? This isn’t about revealing secrets but rather telling them the truth, and the truth hurt so people may think Ken doesn’t have emotional intelligence."

Source: YEN.com.gh