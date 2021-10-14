Kotoko beaten by UAE 2nd Division side Al Hilal United in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko have been beaten by Dubai-based Al Hilal United

The Porcupine Warriors lost 1-0 to the UAE second tier side in a pre-season friendly

Asante Kotoko are currently in Dubai for pre-season

Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko have lost their first pre-season friendly on their tour of the United Arab Emirates.

The Porcupine Warriors were beaten 1-0 by second tier side Al Hilal United on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Al Hamriyah Sports and Cultural Club Park.

In photos posted on Twitter by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Reds seem to have intensified preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

Kotoko defeated by UAE 2nd Division side Al Hilal United in pre-season friendly. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC

Source: Twitter

Right-back Christopher Nettey scored an own goal to give the Dubai-based club victory.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum gave most of the new signings the chance to make their debut for the club in the friendly encounter.

Richard Boadu, Dickson Afoakwa, Clinton Opoku and Joseph Adomako all started for the Ghanaian giants with Richmond Lamptey coming off the bench in the second half.

Asante Kotoko came close to getting the opener after just ten minutes when Patrick Asamah's whipping cross was met by Opoku only to go inches wide.

Few minutes later, Fabio Gama and Opoku combined to serve Adomako an opportunity to get his first goal for the club, but fired wide.

Right after the back, the hosts piled pressure of the record Ghana Premier League champions, and a cross from the right saw Nettey score at the wrong side.

Asante Kotoko will engage in another friendly before returning to Ghana later this week to continue preparations for the new campaign.

The Kumasi-based club are hoping to wrestle the Ghana Premier League title and FA Cup back from rivals Hearts of Oak.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will leave the country on Thursday, October 7, 2021 to continue pre-season in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors started preparation for the upcoming season a fortnight ago in Kumasi but traveled to Accra on Monday to intensify their training.

Asante Kotoko confirmed their trip on Twitter, and will be in UAE from October 7 to October 2022 before the league starts on the 29th of the month.

Source: Yen Ghana