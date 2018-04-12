150+ romantic good night message for my love to make her feel special

What is the best, romantic good night message for my love? This seemingly simple question often troubles numerous people. Figuring out what to say in your goodnight message is usually easier said than done. If you have been wondering what to say to her right before she sleeps, we got you covered with this collection of goodnight messages.

Sending your special person a lovely goodnight message is among the best things you can do for them at bedtime. The love of your life needs to know that you think about them before going to sleep, and sending this text does just that.

What is some romantic good night message for my love?

What is a sweet and romantic good night message for my love? This is often a question on numerous men's minds as they try to find the ideal goodnight messages for their spouses. Here is a look at some great love messages for her.

Flirty good night messages for my love

Are you looking for flirty goodnight messages for her? Well, here are some beautiful options to consider. These messages are mildly seductive and will have her thinking of you before she sleeps. Of course, choosing whether to send these will largely depend on where your relationship is at the moment.

Although we're not together, think of us tonight. Imagine I'm kissing your neck. Sweet dreams, baby.

Before we go to bed, imagine the most passionate evening ever. I'll meet you there, baby.

Can't stop thinking about you, my love. I hope you know how truly special you are. Sleep tight, my princess.

Falling asleep always makes me smile because I know I'm going to wake up to talk with the person that caused it.

I get happy right before bedtime because I know I will be spending my hours with you in my dreams.

I miss you when we're apart, but at least I know I can see you in my dreams.

I wish I could fall asleep on my own here, but something is missing in my arms here, and oh, it's you.

I have a hard time understanding how people can sleep alone; ever since I met you, sleeping on my own feels like I'm locked up in a cage made of bed sheets.

If I only could have one wish for this evening It would be to enter your dreams and see if you're dreaming about us. Because I certainly am.

If there is life after death, I hope to be yours forever. One life is too short to prove my love for you. Sleep tight.

In the soft gleaming of the evening, there are millions of stars spread all over the sky, but there is always a brighter one that encompasses the rest. You are the brightest one. Sleep tight, my love.

It is said that you cannot tell time while you are dreaming. If that is true, then all the time I've spent with you has been a dream because I can't tell how fast time passes. Sleep tight.

May God bless and keep you until morning, when I get to gaze into those beautiful eyes once more.

Not every moment passes without your thoughts roaming in my heart because my life will be a stream of sorrow and agony without you. I wish to have you beside me right now. Sweet dreams.

The night may only last for a few hours, but the dreams I have of you last forever.

The quietness of this beautiful night reminds me of you. How can I sleep peacefully without disturbing you?

Good night to the woman who is the star of my day and the star of my dreams!

Without you, I feel incomplete. Sweet dreams, my love

You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams. Sleep tight, my love.

Short and sweet romantic good night message for my love

How do you say good night in a sweet way? At times, the best things are said in the least words. Your sweet goodnight message does not have to be unnecessarily long. You can easily craft the perfect romantic love message at night using very few words. Here are some lovely options.

A beautiful soul is about to step into bed. Sleep well.

Sleep tight beautiful!

Good night darling. I will be dreaming of you when I sleep.

How was your day? I hope it was as awesome as you are.

I am so happy that you are in my life, sleep well babe.

I am the most blessed man to meet you and share brief moments each day. Happy dreams, my love.

I can't fall asleep until I tell you how much I miss you.

I can't wait to spend the weekend with you. Sleep tight.

I could fall asleep to the sweet sound of my heart because it keeps repeating your name.

I don't count sheep to fall asleep. I count all the reasons I'm crazy lucky to have you as my girlfriend.

I love watching you sleep because you are such a beauty.

I love you like roses love rain, like walking together down memory lane. Sleep tight, my love.

I love you more than words can ever say, and I wish that all your dreams come true.

I love you, baby. I will always love you. Sleep well when you retire to bed.

I made your favourite colour to be my bedsheet, so the feelings of your heart can be closer to my heart. I love you.

I miss our conversations until the morning. The evening is empty without you. Sweet dreams.

I miss you with every passing second. I miss the way everything feels alright with you. I miss you.

I'll be dreaming about you this evening. I miss you so much.

May you have sweet dreams, my dear sweetheart. I love you so much.

Sleep tight, my angel. I can't wait to see you tomorrow.

Sleep well, baby. I know you must be tired from all the hard work you have done today.

When I close my eyes, I imagine my arms around you.

Long good night romantic message for my love

If you have a way with words and would prefer a lengthy goodnight message, here are some excellent options to consider. While not overly long, these messages have more words to them and can be used to convey deeper emotions.

I'm starting to realize that I can't remember what it was like before you came into my life. sweet dreams

A good night is not the only thing I wish you. I wish you warmth and love and care, all the things that you have given me since you came into my life.

I am sure that I was the only man meant for you. For this reason, I will always be the last person to wish you a lovely evening and the first to say, good morning, beautiful.

As the clock ticks away into the wee hours, I wish to take this opportunity to wish you goodnight and let you know that you mean the world to me.

As you down your head to sleep, have a great night with the assurance that nothing can ever take the special place you hold in my heart. I will love you for eternity.

As you fall deeper into slumber, I have only one wish; that I might become the man you deserve in this life. You are more than words can ever describe.

I am always grateful for every day that passes by. It is always a chance and opportunity for me to love you more. Sleep tight, my empress.

I am proud to know that I have you for life because you are my support system. As you sleep, think of us and all the good times we will have.

I get goosebumps when I stare at you. My heart skips a beat when you call my name. I sparkle from inside when you touch me. That's how I crush on you.

I hate the long distance between us. I wish you were right here next to me. I long for the day you will be back in my arms. Have a great evening.

I hate when the darkness falls because it reminds me that I won't hold you in my arms and kiss you goodnight. I wish the distance between us would g away.

I thank God for creating a rare gem like you. Your love has brightened me up over the years and given me a sense of completeness. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my lover.

I'm about to go to sleep, and I can't get you out of my head. I wish we could see each other more often.

My affection for you has grown over the years, and I hope to experience more of it. I love you more every day. Sleep tight.

My affection grows fonder with every time that I see you. Unfortunately, you are not with me right now, but I eagerly look forward to seeing you soon.

My hope for us is that we should never be apart and that our love keeps flourishing till the end of our time.

My life has changed so much since I met you; I hope it never goes back to the way it was before. I can't wait to see you in my dreams.

My memories, dreams and goals have one thing in common, you. You are such an essential part of my life that I cannot do without you. Stay with me forever.

My sweet lady, I presume your day has been as lovely as you are. Sleep and rest well so you can wake up younger and energetic for the big day tomorrow.

Spending the rest of my life with you is the only thing that keeps me going. I can't wait to spend the evenings and make new memories with you. Have a peaceful evening, baby girl.

Cute and romantic good night love message for my wife

Being in love is often associated with everything beautiful, cute, sweet, and lovely. After a long day at work, it is important to send your significant other a cute message to let her know she is on your mind and that you wish her a beautiful night.

Before I say goodnight, I wanted you to know that I find a new thing to love about you every time we see each other.

Even after spending the entire day with you, I just can't seem to get enough of you.

Even if we are far apart this evening, I keep calm because I know that I will be with you again when morning comes. I am lucky to have you in my life.

Every evening that passes by, I miss your presence more and more. It makes me realize that all I want is to be with you and you alone.

Every time I go to bed, I always hug the pillow, hoping that it is you. I miss your presence more than anything in this world. It is impossible to live life without you, darling.

Every time I hold you in my arms, I feel at home. Right now, I'm homesick, but I hope you have a lovely evening.

Everything changed when you came into my life. Things seem brighter and more colourful. Sweet dreams

Sleep tight, beautiful. May you wake up to a day as charming and gorgeous as yourself.

Have a restful evening's sleep. I dream of tomorrow, as it feels so far away without you here.

Hello, sweetie. I just wanted to let you know that I have been thinking about you. Have a wonderful night and pleasant dreams. I love you

How could I sleep before telling the love of my life that I love her?

How lucky am I to have the kindest and most gorgeous lady as my girlfriend? I wish you a gorgeous evening.

I actually consider myself really lucky to have a girlfriend that makes me miss her so much.

I am sending this sweet message to the most amazing person because I want her to have an amazing evening.

I am so grateful for the time that I can spend with you. You are the best girlfriend ever. I love you. Sleep well and have wonderful dreams.

I don't even need to dream anymore. My dreams came true the day I laid eyes on you. Sleep tight, my baby.

I have never seen such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman like you. Ever since you came into my life, you have become my whole world. Sleep tight!

I hope my good night love messages to you are the last ones you get so that my wishes stay fresh in your mind all evening.

No distance will prevent me from loving you! I am looking forward to seeing you in my dreams.

No matter how relaxed I am, my evening is never complete without saying good night to you.

Now I lay me down to sleep; I love you from my head to my feet. But, if I were to die before I rise, I hope you always know how blessed I was to have you.

Lovely goodnight messages for her

For most ladies, getting a genuine goodnight wish from one's spouse is among the best things that can happen right before sleep. The message lets you know that the sender is thinking of you and would want you to have a restful night. Here are some lovely messages to send her before she sleeps.

A night without you sleeping next to me is nothing but a painful task. I miss the cuddles and long passionate kisses.

I wish I could be there to say good night instead of sending you this message.

As the evening fast approaches, it is my hope, prayer and wishes that the stars and the moon could watch over you, my angel.

As tired as I am, sleeping would be the very last thing on my mind if you were here.

As you close your eyes, know that I am closing mine with you in my mind.

As you go to sleep this evening, forget counting sheep. count the ways I love you

I fall asleep to the sweet sound of your heart. I love you more with each new day.

I have missed you for every one of today's seconds. I can't wait to see you tomorrow. Sleep tight.

I have never been this amazed by your incredible abilities to transform everything into beauty and wonder.

I hope the evening takes all the day's burdens and lets you rest easy. Goodnight mine!

I just hit the sack, and I have this wide smile on my face. Knowing that you are in my life makes me happy.

I just wanted to wish you a restful night's sleep after your long day at work. You're always in my thoughts.

I know that you are miles and miles away, but I just wish that I could get another chance to let you sleep in my arms. Have a sweet night, the one I love.

I know that you are the one because when we are apart, I feel incomplete. I never want to be without you.

I only sleep to make the hours pass until we can be together again. Always and forever, babe.

I started to count the stars for every blessing God had blessed me with. I found myself saying your name out loud every time.

I wish I could step into your dreams as you step into mine. I love you, hun.

I wish I had the words to tell you how much you mean to me, but no matter how much I try, they never sound right. I will dream of you all night.

I'm asking God to send extra love to you tonight since I can't be by your side. Sweet dreams, honey.

I'm hugging you through this message, so please hold your phone tight near you… though I wish it would be a real hug.

Sweet and profound goodnight messages

When wishing someone a goodnight, you don't have to just put together a poorly thought group of words. The ideal message lets the recipient know that you put some thought into the message. Here are some sweet and profound goodnight messages.

Whilst everyone else dreams of a fairytale, I dream of you. Goodnight, my special person.

wish we were closer, so I could show you how much you are driving me crazy right now… and maybe I could drive you a little crazy too

Words are not enough to express how I feel without having you next to me every day. If wishes were horses, you could be lying here next to me, my woman.

You are always in my thoughts, especially at night. You are everything to me. You are my strength when my own strength fails.

You are my last thought at night. Goodnight to the love of my life!

You are my only thought when I wake up in the middle of the night and my first thought in the morning. Sleep tight, sweetheart!

You are so beautiful when you sleep; I miss you. Sleep well, love

You are the most beautiful woman in the world, and I am so lucky to have you. Sleep tight, my love, and pleasant dreams

You are the most beautiful woman, and I am so lucky to have you in my life. and have pleasant dreams.

You are the only girl who makes my heart melt. Good night and sweet dreams.

You are the only man I have ever loved this hard.

You brighten my world with your love, and my night is always complete with the imagination of your smile. I love you.

You give me a reason to love you again over and over each day. You are my gift from above. Enjoy your evening.

You have 1 minute to text back, or else I am going to think you're fantasizing about me.

You have graced me with more joy than I could have ever hoped for. I am so lucky to know you. Sleep tight. I love you always.

You make me so happy. Pleasant dreams, honey.

You mean the world to me, and I can't wait to see you again.

You'll be the last thing I think of before I fall asleep and the first thing I think of when I wake up.

Beautiful goodnight messages for her

Your partner will smile and feel loved every time they open their phone to read an incoming text and find your beautiful goodnight message. Sending the message shows that you care about her well-being and want them to have a peaceful evening after a tiresome day.

Sweet dreams, baby. You are always on my mind.

Sweet dreams, my sweetheart. Take all the rest you need. You have done your part today.

The night is purer than a day; it is always better to think, love and dream—because I do all these with you each night. I hope it is the same with you this evening.

The evening may find me unbelievably tired and sleepy, but I can never go to sleep until I message my sweetie.

The evening seems to be falling away, but my love for you can never go away.

The only thing sweeter than having you as my woman during the day is having you in my dreams at night.

The sky above is full of countless stars, but I am lucky to have you as the only star that greatly matters in my whole life. I promise to love you forever.

There is no distance that I might not go to tonight to be with you and to wish you a very warm evening.

There is something that is big, warm and fuzzy. Before you get too many ideas, you should know that it is a good night hug sent from me to you!

They say you must always end the day with a positive thought; my day ends with the thought of you.

Today has been good, and I know that the night will be even more awesome since I will have you around.

Today was a good day…but your smile would have made it great.

Tomorrow will be better than today for you as my love for you grows day to day stronger. Happy dreams.

When I have trouble falling asleep, I count all the reasons I love you, not sheep. One, two, three, four, I'll forever love you more.

When I say my good night prayers, you're the first thing I thank God for. Sleep well, mine.

When you wish upon a star, I hope you know how loved you are, for there has never been a love so true than the one that has blossomed between you and me.

Whenever I lay down in bed, my final wish before I sleep is to hold you tight in my arms. Every thought that crosses my mind is of you.

Cool goodnight messages for her

While crafting the perfect goodnight message may sound overly complicated, it is really not. If you are looking for some cool messages to send your girl at night, here are some options with which you cannot go wrong.

I take comfort in knowing we're both looking at the same moon. Sweet dreams, baby.

I thank the skies for bringing you closer to me, in reality, and even in my dreams. I love you.

I used to have trouble falling asleep, but now I sleep soundly knowing that you are mine forever. I love you.

I was hearing your songs and wished you could be here falling asleep to the song with me.

I was trying to fall asleep, but I couldn't as I sensed that something was missing. I miss you, baby.

If I were a blanket, I could wrap my arms around you and hug you tightly as you fall deeply asleep.

It makes me feel close to you whenever I look at your pictures like I am doing right now, even though we're miles apart. Until the sun rises, my love.

It's so rare to find someone as generous, gorgeous, and smart as you. Sleep tight.

Laying in my bed, I close my eyes so that I don't miss a minute of looking at you even whilst you're away.

May this good night text wrap you in a hug so tight you'll feel cocooned in my love till the morning. Pleasant dreams, babe.

May you dream of lovely things and have them become real before your eyes when you wake up.

I miss you so much. I can't wait until I'm back home to snuggle you to sleep each evening. Good night, honey.

One look my way is a sure guarantee that my life has become brighter. I keep wondering what I ever did to deserve a woman like you. You mean the whole world to me.

Out of the millions of people in this world, it is amazing that you are the only person I have goosebumps for.

Seven hefty angels assured me to keep watch over you while you are asleep just to show you that I care about you. Sleep tight

How do I say good night to my girlfriend in a romantic way?

The easiest line of thought to follow is one that involves wishing her a restful evening while letting her know how much you love her and are thinking of her.

How do you text a flirty good night?

The foundation of a flirty goodnight text is getting the other person to progress the idea you plant in their mind. This can be achieved in numerous ways depending on the dynamics of one's relationship. Keep in mind that sending a flirty text to a person you haven't known well might be easily viewed as inappropriate behaviour.

What is a romantic text to say good night?

There are numerous messages one can send to say goodnight in a romantic way. One of them is 'In the soft gleaming of the night, there are millions of stars spread all over the sky but there is always a brighter one that encompasses the rest. You are that brightest one. Sleep tight, my love.'

How do you say goodnight in a unique way?

Use phrases different from conventional ones. Some excellent ones include 'time to ride the rainbow to dreamland,' 'sleep snug as a bug in a rug,' and 'until tomorrow.'

What is the best, romantic good night message for my love? If you have been pondering over this question, then this guide is just the thing for you. The collection of sweet, cute, flirty, cool, and profound goodnight messages has everything you need to make her smile before she sleeps.

