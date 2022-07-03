Where does Eminem live? Everything you need to know about the rapper's houses

Marshall Mathers, popularly known as Eminem, is inarguably one of the biggest celebrities when rap music and the world of entertainment comes to mind. His music has created a sort of fandom, which is why many fans want to know more about him. For instance, where does Eminem live?

An exterior view of what is believed to be Eminem's current house in Clinton Township, Michigan. Photo: Danny Moloshok

Eminem has lived in a couple of places before finally settling in one after becoming financially wealthy, thanks to his good musical releases throughout a career of close to three decades.

Profile summary

Full name Marshall Bruce Mathers III Nickname Slim Shady, Double M, M&M, Bruce Wayne Gender Male Date of birth 17 October 1972 Age 49 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth St. Joseph, Missouri, USA Current residence Clinton Township, Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Irreligious Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Body measurements in inches 43-17-32 Body measurements in centimetres 109-43-81 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Deborah Rae "Debbie" (née Nelson) Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Kimberly “Kim” Anne Scott Children 3 daughters (one biological and 2 adoptive) School Lincoln High School dropout Profession Rapper, entrepreneur, Actor, music producer, and songwriter Net worth $230 million

Where does Eminem live?

Where does Eminem reside now? Eminem has somehow stayed true to his roots as a Detroit thoroughbred. He has made over $230 million from his lucrative music career and business deals; he could have moved to posh areas in Los Angeles, California, where several celebrities in and outside Hollywood live, but he chose to stay in Detroit.

What city is Eminem in?

Marshall Mathers III lives in a mansion in Clinton Township, Michigan, United States of America. The house was originally built sometime in 1996 but was purchased by Slim Shady about four years later in 2000. Eminem's mansion is approximately 8,900 square feet, and it cost him around $1,483,500.

But then, the house is not the only home that Eminem has owned. Sometime in 2003, he got a mansion in Rochester Hills, which is in the Midwestern part of Detroit, Michigan. The home reportedly cost him over $4 million when he bought it.

Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Where did Eminem grow up?

Eminem reportedly grew up in a little house in Detroit, Michigan, that his mother paid $19,900 for in 1987. But then, it is known that the rapper was born in St Joseph, Missouri, United States of America. After his father abandoned him and his young mum, they moved from one state to another and lived with relatives from time to time.

The rapper's home as a child has become a part of hip-hop history. The reason is that it was featured on the cover of the Marshall Mathers LP released in 2000. Although he did not own the 8 Mile Road mansion, at some point, the Michigan Land Bank placed it for auction with a minimum bid of $1.

What street did Eminem live on? Eminem's childhood home was on 19946 Dresden Street, just south of 8 Mile Road in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

What does Eminem's house look like inside?

Anyone who decides to go to Rochester Hills for Eminem's house tour will come across a giant edifice with impeccable architectural details. The house is built on a 5-acre land area with six bedrooms in it.

Some of the amenities in the compound include a basketball court that was a tennis court, an enormous pond that is oval-shaped, a big swimming pool, and seven state-of-the-art bathrooms.

Eminem sold the Rochester Hills mansion in 2017 for around $1.9 million, which is almost $3 million less than what he paid for the home in 2003.

Eminem is seen in Tribeca in New York City. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Was Eminem's house on fire?

Yes, it was in 2013. But then, the rapper was not in any sort of danger. As reported on the NME's website, he was in the house a day before the fire incident. In his words, he said:

Just went inside and everything was burnt down; two days ago, it was fine. I don’t know who does this, but this is a Detroit legend. Depressing.

Where does Eminem's mom live?

The legendary rapper’s mother reportedly lives in her hometown of St Joseph, Missouri, USA. She is said to have been married to a man named John Briggs and is now a grandmother of three. She runs a company that offers cab service in St Joseph, Missouri.

Where is Eminem today?

Eminem is still doing what he knows how to do best, which is dropping great music and collaborating with other great artists. He dropped a new single in conjunction with Snoop Dogg, another legend in the rap game. The track is titled From D 2 The LBC.

Where does Eminem live? He lives in a mansion in Clinton Township, Michigan, United States of America. However, it is also important to note that as a celebrity, he mostly travels to different states, where he stays for some time.

