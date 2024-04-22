Nadia Buari, in a video, bought Asana by the roadside and drank it happily, much to the delight of her fans

The actress said it was the first time she was drinking the local drink and said that it was very nice

Roselyn Ngissah, a fellow actress and friend of Nadia, took a video of the moment and shared it on her Instagram page

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, in a video, was spotted drinking a popular local drink, Asaana, for the first time. The adorable moment, captured in a video, has gone viral on social media.

Nadia Buari drinking local drink Photo Source: roselyn_ngissah

Source: Instagram

The video, taken by fellow actress and friend Roselyn Ngissah, showed Buari stopping an Asaana hawker by the roadside to purchase the popular beverage.

The actress took sips of the drink, which was served in a transparent polythene rubber and was impressed by how delicious it tasted, revealing that it was her first time having the drink. Asaana is a non-alcoholic, caramelized corn drink made from fermented corn and caramelized sugar

The video sparked reactions from her followers, who were excited to see the gorgeous, light-skinned actress take part in simple pleasures.

Nadia Buari sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

imawusi_dede said:

The one eye close sipping and saying its nice hahahahah

skantymoore said:

You people they flex oo this your first time drinking laughing sen

adjwoa_blinkz15 commented:

Eiiiiii I didn’t know she could speak twi oooooooooo, imagining insulting her and she replies you back

is_bill_ reacted:

This woman is soo beautiful and humble too ❤️

maggie_junegirl commented:

My fav that oo lamugin

gkb_nelly said:

The smile that appears on my face when I see @iamnadiabuari aww God ❤️

Kumawood actor turns into security man

In another story, Otumfuo Nana, who acted in Kumawood films back in Ghana, is seemingly living a better life as a security guard abroad.

In several videos and photos shared on his TikTok page, the former Kumawwod star looked fresh, healthy and dapper.

The actor, who has been missing from the Kumawood movie scene for a long time, recently revealed that he was working overseas.

Source: YEN.com.gh