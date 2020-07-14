The Regional Maritime University, commonly abbreviated as RMU, is among the leading institutions of higher learning in Ghana. The institution was formerly known as Regional Maritime Academy. This private university is sought after because it offers quality education. Discover all the Regional Maritime University courses today.

RMU attained full university status on 25 October 2007 and was launched as such by former president John Agyekum Kufuor. Find out more about the Regional Maritime University courses, fees, and admission requirements today.

Regional Maritime University courses, fees, & admission requirements

Below is an exploration of the Regional Maritime University courses, fees, requirements, and more about the university.

Courses offered at Regional Maritime University

RMU offers various courses at different levels of academic learning, as explored below.

Diploma courses

RMU offers the diploma programmes listed below.

Diploma in Accounting with Information Technology

Diploma in Computerised Accounting

Undergraduate courses

RMU offers the undergraduate courses listed below.

BSc. Nautical Science

BSc. Marine Engineering

BSc. Mechanical Engineering

Bsc. Computer Engineering

Bsc. Computer Science

Bsc. Electrical/ Electronic Engineering

Bsc. Accounting

Bsc. Procurement and Operations Management

Bsc. Information Technology

Bsc. Port and Shipping Administration

Bsc. Logistics Management

Regional Maritime University masters programmes

Below are the postgraduate courses offered at RMU.

MSc. Renewable Energy

MSc. Bio-Processing

MSc. Shipping and Logistics

MA Ports and Shipping Administration

Short courses

Below is a list of the short courses offered at RMU.

MAXSURF I (Basic)

MAXSURF II (INTERMEDIATE)

Ship Design

Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams

Professional & vocational programmes

Below is a look at the professional and vocational courses offered at RMU.

Pre-Sea Vocational Training Programme

Programmable Logic Controller Training – Basic Level

Marine Engine/ Marine Refrigeration Mechanic

Basic Welding and Metal Fabrication

AutoCAD Basic/ Intermediate

AutoCAD Plant 3D

AutoDesk Advance Steel

Regional Maritime University cut-off points

RMU cut-off points differ depending on the course and level of study. Prospective students are advised to check the cut-off points for their preferred course before starting the application process.

RMU fees

The fees charged by the university vary depending on the course and level of study. Generally, short courses cost a lot less than undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

How to apply to RMU

Follow the steps below to complete your application for a student slot at RMU.

Acquire the admission form from the institution.

Make the appropriate payment (application fee) at an approved sales centre for the RMU E-Voucher. Get the PIN and Serial Number after paying.

Prepare and print out necessary and/or required documents. These include a passport photo, transcripts, certificates and all other relevant documents.

Access the online form by visiting the University’s online Admissions portal soon after payment.

Proofread all the details entered before finally submitting your application. Note that a form, once submitted, can be viewed but cannot be edited.

Wait for admission. You are encouraged to find out the RMU admission deadline to avoid losing your slot in the institution.

RMU application fee

Below is the cost of an RMU application form.

BSc. programmes: GH¢200.00/ $50.00

Diploma programmes: GH¢150.00/ $40.00

Postgraduate programmes: GH¢250.00/ $70.00

You can use the USSD code *447*8# and follow the prompt to purchase the E-Voucher.

Alternatively, you can use the approved sales centres listed below.

Regional Maritime University, Nungua – Accra, Cash Office

All Branches of the Ghana Commercial Bank/Ecobank

If you need to contact the university for more information, use the contact details given below.

Regional Maritime University campus location: Accra, Ghana

Accra, Ghana Postal address: P.O. GP 1115, Accra, Ghana

P.O. GP 1115, Accra, Ghana Telephone numbers: (00233)(0)302 712775; 718225; 714070

(00233)(0)302 712775; 718225; 714070 Email addresses: university.registrar@rmu.edu.gh/ marketing@rmu.edu.gh

university.registrar@rmu.edu.gh/ marketing@rmu.edu.gh RMU WhatsApp line: +233 20 500 33 66

Is Regional Maritime University private or public?

The Regional Maritime University is a private university in Accra, Ghana. RMU attained full university status on 25 October 2007.

How can you get admission to Regional Maritime University?

You can only get admission into RMU after submitting your application if you meet the entry requirements or cut-off points. Check out the application process above.

What do you need to get into RMU?

You need to meet the minimum entry criteria for your preferred course. You must also submit your application to be considered for a student position at RMU.

What are the courses offered at Maritime University?

RMU offers various diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, short, professional, and vocational programmes. Check out the full list above.

How much are short courses at RMU?

The course fee for the MAXSURF short courses is about $350 or its GHS equivalent. On the other hand, a short course in piping costs about $60.

Are there hostels at Regional Maritime University?

Yes, RMU offers accommodation options with all the necessary amenities and facilities for students.

Regional Maritime University courses are approved and accredited by the relevant authorities. This private university offers high-quality education and has all the necessary amenities for a comfortable student life.

