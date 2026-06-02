35 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Half time: Wales 0-0 Ghana 43 min: Partey's foul leads to a free kick in front of the box. Brooks' attempt to score from a set-piece scenario has been blocked. 45 min: Another attempt at goal from Ghana. Marvin Senaya strikes the ball neatly on the volley but sees his effort deflected, but Darlow makes a superb save, tipping off the attempt over the crossbar for a corner kick. 45+1 min: There is not much to separate the two sides as the referee blows his whistle to bring the game to a pause. But clearly Wales has been the better side of the two. Carlos Queiroz would have a lot to say to his side, especially in attack, which has looked disjointed, and a midfield unable to take control. The defence of Marvin Senaya, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey and Gideon Mensah has been decent, answering every attacking question posed by Wales. By far the best player in the Black Stars shirt has been Lawrence Ati-Zigi, who has been phenomenal in goal, keeping a clean sheet in the first 45 minutes and making three saves, including two point-blank and goal-bound saves.

47 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana slowly building momentum after dodgy start 30 min: Thomas Partey becomes the first player to go into the books of the referee after he fouled his opponent. The resulting free kick has been blocked by Ghana's defence, which has been resolute so far despite the pressure from the home side. 33 min: Ghana's build-up has been slow, lacking proper chemistry and telepathic understanding, resulting in Prince Adu Kwabena being caught offside after a long ball from Ati Zigi. 35 min: Ghana's second attempt at goal! Kamaldeen Sulemana cuts onto his right side, but his effort was charged down by a Welsh defender, making it easier for Darlow to collect the ball. 37 min: Ghana is growing in confidence. A lovely give-and-go from Jordan and Kamaldeen is intercepted by a Welsh defender, resulting in a corner kick. Ayew's attempt has been headed out by Joe Rodon. 39 min: A sustained pressure from Ghana sees a loose ball fall into the path of Marvin Senaya, who blasts his effort off target. 40 min: Wales takes over control from the Black Stars as they seek to break the game's deadlock. But it is Partey who commits another foul, which he disagrees with the referee, protesting his innocence.

58 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana's defence still under pressure Twenty minutes played so far and it's still Wales dominating. Ghana's best player so far has been Lawrence Ati-Zigi – more than justifying the choice of Carlos Queiroz to start him ahead of Benjamin Asare. Ghana's display in the opening minutes has not been encouraging, with Wales bombarding the Black Stars and confining them to their own area. 23 min: Bournemouth star David Brooks tries to change the scoreline, but his effort is a tame one as Ati Zigi calmly collects the ball. 25 min: Wales patiently building up with neat interpositional exchanges, but Gideon Mensag fouls his opposite number Neco Williams to foil the attack. The resultant free kick goes to waste as Moore's header goes over the goal, giving Ghana the chance to restart play from a goal kick. 28 min: Chance for Ghana! Jordan Ayew pounces on a loose pass but could not get his effort quickly away as Karl Darlow narrows the angle and pulls off the save to deny the Black Stars from breaking the game's deadlock. 30 min: Ghana closing out the half-hour mark with an improved play. Kamaldeen Sulemana's attempt to link up with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is wasted.