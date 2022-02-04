Top 12 richest politicians in Ghana in 2024 and their net worth

With the growth of Ghana's economy in the past few years, there are some people whose fortune has significantly grown. The rich have always made it a habit to invest their money into profitable ventures, a habit that has seen them become more successful in life. Do you know the richest politicians in Ghana?

The compilation of Ghana's wealthiest politicians comprises individuals who have achieved remarkable success over time. These politicians have diversified their investments, engaging in politics alongside ventures such as business, resulting in significant growth in their net worth.

Top 12 richest politicians in Ghana

Rank Name Net worth 1 Kwame Addo Kufuor $1.2 billion 2 Kwabena Duffuor $680 million 3 Haruna Iddrisu $314 million 4 Ken Ofori-Atta $260 million 5 Nana Akufo-Addo $250 million 6 Yaw Osafo-Maafo $220 million 7 Kwadwo Adjei Darko $150 million 8 Kennedy Agyapong $120 million 9 John Dramani Mahama $100 million 10 Charles Kofi Wayo $30 million 11 Bryan Acheampong - $20 million 12 Mahamudu Bawumia $5 million

Who are the richest politicians in Ghana?

The richest politicians in Ghana have worked hard to get to where they are today. They have made significant impacts on society. Below is a list of the top 12 politicians in Ghana considered to be rich.

1. Kwame Addo Kufuor - $1.2 billion

Full name : Kwame Addo-Kufuor

: Kwame Addo-Kufuor Date of birth : 14 July 1940

: 14 July 1940 Age : 83 years old (as of 2024)

: 83 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Kumasi, Ghana

Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor is a Ghanaian politician and physician who was a Member of Parliament. He represented the people of Manhyia from 2001 to 2007. He was also the Minister for Defence under President John Kufuor, his brother. He is among the richest men in Ghana. Kwame Addo Kufuor's net worth is estimated to be $1.2 billion.

2. Kwabena Duffuor - $680 million

Full name : Kwabena Duffuor

: Kwabena Duffuor Date of birth : 1946

: 1946 Age : 78 years old (as of 2024)

: 78 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ghana

Kwabena Duffuor served as the Finance Minister of Ghana and governor of the Bank of Ghana. He is the CEO of House of Duffour Asset Holdings. The businessman also owns a lion's share of UniBank shares. Kwabena Duffuor's net worth is estimated to be $680 million.

3. Haruna Iddrisu - $314 million

Full name : Haruna Iddrisu

: Haruna Iddrisu Date of birth : 8 September 1970

: 8 September 1970 Age : 53 years old (as of 2024)

: 53 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Tamale, Ghana

Haruna Iddrisu has been a Member of Parliament for Tamale South since 2004. He served as the Minister for Communications, Trade and Employment and Labour Relations in Ghana. Haruna Iddrisu's net worth is estimated to be $314 million.

4. Ken Ofori-Atta - $260 million

Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's finance minister at the Ministry of Finance in Accra, Ghana. Photo: Ernest Ankomah

Full name : Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

: Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta Date of birth : 1959

: 1959 Age : 65 years old (as of 2024)

: 65 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Kyebi, Ghana

Ken Ofori-Atta is a Ghanaian economist, investment banker and politician, as well as the co-founder of an investment firm. He was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo to serve as the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning in the cabinet. Ofori-Atta's net worth is estimated to be $260 million.

5. Nana Akufo-Addo - $250 million

H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo at the historic signing of an agreement between the Government of Ghana and W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation at The Pierre Hotel in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Full name : Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Date of birth : 29 March 1944

: 29 March 1944 Age : 80 years old (as of 2024)

: 80 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Accra, Ghana

Nana Akufo-Addo is a prominent politician who is the President of Ghana. He won the 2020 presidential election against the former president and was sworn in for his second term in January 2021.

He is a career lawyer who got his credentials at the prestigious Inns of Court School of Law in the UK. He has worked in firms both in Ghana and abroad. Apart from his political aspirations, he is the founding partner of a firm and sits on the boards of several businesses. Nana Akufo-Addo's net worth is alleged to be $250 million.

6. Yaw Osafo-Maafo - $220 million

Full name : Yaw Osafo-Maafo

: Yaw Osafo-Maafo Date of birth : 1942

: 1942 Age : 82 years old (as of 2024)

: 82 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ghana

Yaw Osafo-Maafo is one of the richest men in Ghana. Yaw Osafo-Maafo is estimated to be $220 million. He trained as an engineer in school and made his mark in the financial sector when he helped two major banks get back on the right track.

After that, he got into the political arena and was a Member of Parliament for Akim Oda constituency. He has also served as a chairman and a board member for several corporations, contributing generously to his net worth.

7. Kwadwo Adjei Darko - $150 million

A portrait of Kwadwo Adjei Darko. Photo: @Kwadwo Adjei Darko

Full name : Kwadwo Adjei Darko

: Kwadwo Adjei Darko Date of birth : 10 May 1948

: 10 May 1948 Age : 75 years old (as of 2024)

: 75 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ghana

Kwadwo Adjei-Darko is a prominent politician who has served in various top government positions as a minister. He has served as a Member of Parliament for Sunyani West. He has also headed the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development. Kwadwo Adjei Darko's net worth is alleged to be $150 million.

8. Kennedy Agyapong - $120 million

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, takes the stage to address supporters after the declaration of the winner of the presidential primaries in Accra, Ghana. Photo: Ernest Ankomah

Full name : Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Date of birth : 16 June 1960

: 16 June 1960 Age : 63 years old (as of 2024)

: 63 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Central Region, Ghana

Kennedy Agyapong is a member of the parliament of Assin Central. He is the Chairman of the Parliament's Defense and Interior Committee. Kennedy was first elected as a member of parliament in 2000 to the seat of Assin North. Kennedy Agyapong's net worth is estimated to be $120 million.

9. John Dramani Mahama - $100 million

John Mahama poses for a photograph following an interview in Accra, Ghana. Photo: Cristina Aldehuela

Full name : John Dramani Mahama

: John Dramani Mahama Date of birth : 29 November 1958

: 29 November 1958 Age : 65 years old (as of 2024)

: 65 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Damongo, Ghana

John Dramani Mahama is a Ghanaian politician who was the president of Ghana from 2012 to 2017. Before he was president, he was a vice president from January 2009 to July 2012. Apart from his political aspirations, Mahama is a communications expert, historian and writer.

He has had a history in the political arena since 1996, when he became a Member of Parliament of the Bole constituency. His wealth is attributed to the various powerful roles he has held in the country. John Mahama's net worth is estimated to be $100 million.

10. Charles Kofi Wayo - $30 million

A portrait of Charles Kofi Wayo. Photo: @Charles Kofi Wayo

Full name : Charles Kofi Wayo

: Charles Kofi Wayo Date of birth : 1955

: 1955 Age : 69 years old (as of 2024)

: 69 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Kofi Pare, Asamankese, Ghana

Kofi Wayo, popularly known as “the Showman”, is a politician and international businessman who is quite controversial. He is a self-made millionaire whose major source of income is his merchandise in arms.

He founded the United Renaissance Party to contest for the presidential post in the next polls. Kofi Wayo's net worth is estimated to be $30 million.

11. Bryan Acheampong –$20 million

Full name : Bryan Acheampong

: Bryan Acheampong Date of birth : 27 November 1972

: 27 November 1972 Age : 51 years old (as of 2024)

: 51 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Suhum, Ghana

Bryan Acheampong is the new member of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana and a member of Parliament Abetifi constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Between 2019 to 2020 he served as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior. Bryan Acheampong's net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

12. Mahamudu Bawumia - $5 million

Mahamudu Bawumia, the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate for December's election, speaks at the launch of his presidential campaign in Accra. Photo: Nipah Dennis

Full name : Mahamudu Bawumia

: Mahamudu Bawumia Date of birth : 7 October 1963

: 7 October 1963 Age : 60 years old (as of 2024)

: 60 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Tamale, Northern Region, Ghana

Mahamudu Bawumia is a Ghanaian economist and banker who is the current Vice President of Ghana. Before his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party alongside the then-presidential candidate, he was a great name in the banking world.

He served as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana between 2006 and 2009. Mahamudu Bawumia's net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

Who is the youngest billionaire in Ghana?

As of 2024, Nana Kwame Bediako is a business mogul, real estate entrepreneur, industrialist, and philanthropist who is the youngest billionaire in Ghana. He has a net worth of $1 billion.

This list of the richest politicians in Ghana shows that it is one blessed country. Having wealthy people in the country impacts the economy positively. The rich people in society do this by creating more employment and investment opportunities.

