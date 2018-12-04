50+ beautiful African braids for kids: nice hairstyles to try

African braids for kids complement many outfits and suit almost all occasions. If a girl has braided hair, an adult will worry less about her natural hair becoming messy when she plays and does other things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

African braids for kids. Photo: @Kierra Hagins, @touchedbymoe, @Mz.Crunk2dheeMAX, @Sherri Cooper, @braidsforwomen, @gigichinaboutique, @GleeStarsMag, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Young girls do not like wearing hairstyles that are common in their neighbourhood or among their friends. They want to be unique but dread sitting down for long hours to braid complicated hairstyles.

Latest African braids for kids

African hairstyles for girls come in unique patterns. You can mix corn rows with hair extensions and add decorations like beads. Below are trendy girls braids in 2022 that are less intricate, stylish, and practical.

Ponytail hairstyles for black kids/girls

Ponytail hairstyles for girls. Photo: @saintsofficialauthentic, @Mz.Crunk2dheeMAX (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Young girls love ponytail hairstyles they pull away from the face. With these ponytail braids, your girl can run around and have fun without an adult worrying about her messing up the hairstyle.

Ponytail hairstyle. Photo: @kidsbraidshairstyles

Source: UGC

What is to love about this ponytail braid is that you can give it an edge by decorating it with coloured beads because kids are not limited to what colours they can have on their hair.

African hairstyles for girls. Photo: @Atema Green Guillory, @Beauty Palace (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ponytail braids are popular kids hairstyles for schools in Africa. Remember to moisturize the hair to prevent breakage and accessorize it with colourful beads. The black hair is also absolutely flattering to all skin tones, and the beads add a brightening effect for those who think black braids are dull.

Ponytail hairstyles for kids. Photo: @Ghana Africa News, @philia.loveliastyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To make the hairstyle even more memorable for the kid, let her choose the colours and the size of beads she wants to have on her hair. She will look picture-perfect and enjoy her holiday season as stylishly as possible.

A ponytail hairstyle for a black kid. Photo: @outre_hair

Source: UGC

Most parents allow their kids to braid common colours' black and brown. Allow your kid to experiment with colours. She can have braids of the same colour or mix different colours.

Curly hairstyles for black kids/girls

A curly hairstyle for girls. Photo: @hardeeplive

Source: Facebook

If you want your kid to have the latest hairstyle that is super comfortable and takes less time to install, crotchet curls combined with cornrows are your best option. You can get your daughter thin or large crochet braids, straight or curly.

A curly hairstyle for girls. Photo: @janques

Source: UGC

Whether you prefer keeping curls at the ends of the braids or fully curled braids, curls can make any girl look feminine and cute. What makes this particular braid hairstyle great for a festive season is the fact that it makes use of braids styled into a bun.

A curly hairstyle for a black girl. Photo: @Beyoutiful African Braids In Rolla, @Beyoutiful African Braids In Rolla (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you prefer your kid to use fewer crochet braids to maintain the natural hair look, then a partial crochet braid hairstyle will be ideal.

Curly braids. Photo: @Belavistaxtremehairgrowth

Source: UGC

Using many braids at once is one of many ways you can add volume to a girl's hair. You can use a few braids extensions and make curls to create a cute voluptuous illusion.

Curly braids hairstyle for kids. Photo: @Faith Gifted Hands Brown, @Capri Harris (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The curls at the end of the braids create a more feminine look. The hairstyle is ideal for kids who love curly braids but hate voluminous hairstyles. To draw attention, you can add colourful wooden, plastic, or metallic hair accessories.

Curly braids hairstyle for kids. Photo: @sipaa.org

Source: UGC

If you do not want simple straight braids, opt for curly ends. This black braid hairstyle is easy to achieve. Coil straight braids on a pen and them on hot water to make the curls.

Yarn braids hairstyle for kids

Yarn braids for kids. Photo: @hairstylesdiary, @nengwatieties (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yarn braids can also be elegant and classy, even for kids. The trick is to go for a hairstyle length that is easy to manage and complements the kid's face shape. If your kid has fragile hair, make the yarn braids less tight. That way, you will not damage her hair.

Bantu knots braids

Bantu knots for kids. Photo: @Sherri Cooper, @kidsbraidshairstyles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bantu knots are done using braid extensions and are flattering, even for adults. You can opt to make small or large Bantu knots. Either way, your kid will look like an African princess.

Bantu knots for kids. Photo: @kidsbraidshairstyles, @AfroDeClaudine (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can name the Bantu knots on toddlers when they are asleep, playing, or relaxing with you on the bed or couch. It takes a few minutes to tie the knots and be gentle on their young scalp.

Twin bun hairstyles for black kids/girls

Cute twin bun braids. Photo: @Michelle D, @piktag.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Twin bun braids are popular kids hairstyles for school because they are age-appropriate. The braids are styled into two buns and worn on the sides of the head. The hairstyle is great for kids with short hair, as the braids add length and make the buns look voluminous.

Simple double bun braids. Photo: @NonyeHairBraiding

Source: UGC

Double buns are popular kids hairstyles for school. You can also dye her hair before plaiting to create a sweet style for the holiday season. There are many awesome colours like blonde and brown.

Double buns hairstyle. Photo: @SalonImagePro

Source: UGC

Be careful will chemicals in the hair dyes you use to make a hairstyle look unique. Some dyes are not recommended for children. If your child feels itchy the first time you try drying her hair, do not use that product on her again.

Colourful twin burn braids. Photo: @Beauty Palace

Source: UGC

Double bun braids are a head-turner. Many girls love the hairstyle, and if you opt for multi-coloured braids, then keep the rest of the kid's outfit neutral to avoid overshadowing the hair.

Easy twin bun braids. Photo: @Beauty Palace

Source: UGC

The hairstyle is great for kids because it is easy to maintain and protects the brittle hair on the edges of the head. Undoing the style is quick, and the best thing about it is the natural hair on the front part will not tangle.

Unique twin bun braids. Photo: @Beauty Palace

Source: UGC

Most kids choose black hair because it is cute and complements any outfit. You can use bright accessories to make the twin-bun style stand out. Black hairstyles are versatile, meaning you can play around with the patterns of the cornrows.

Side-swept African braids for kids

Side-swept African braids for kids. Photo: @Kibret Braider, @Kibret Braider (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These side-swept African braids for kids look chic and classy. Cornrows come in different patterns and styles. For moms who love simplicity, these straight-braided hairstyles for black girls will be perfect.

Side-swept braids with a high bun. Photo: @gigichinaboutique, @gigichinaboutique, @gigichinaboutique (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The side-swept cornrows and beads give the style a dramatic look that is perfect for the holidays. So, if you want a simple braid hairstyle to make a statement, go for these African-inspired braids.

Side-swept braids for kids. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @Audreanna Prescott-commander (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Side-swept braids always never seem to be outdated. Kids have been rocking these hairstyles since the 90s. Let her experiment with her creativity and boldness with coloured braids like blonde, blue, green, purple, and red.

Cute side-swept braids for kids. Photo: Beauty Palace, _siimonnee_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Side-swept braids are easy African braids for kids. Your daughter will love these styles if she is a fashionista and wants to be a trendsetter. You can decorate the hair with colourless beads to create a uniform look.

Simple side-swept braids for girls. Photo: @Demetria Rashonda, @Jakira West (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The braids are plaited to sit on the side. The hairstyle can have minimal bead accessories to look stylish. It also looks great without them. The curls give the hairstyles a jaw-dropping effect.

Simple side-swept braids for girls. Photo: @Beauty Palace, @Beauty Palace (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Braids also do not restrict one to a particular colour or length. Instead, you can opt to use more than three colours. If it is your kid's first time trying out coloured braids, then it is best to stick to a few bold braid shades.

Single-bun hairstyles pictures

Single-bun hairstyles. Photo: @Chimdiuto Maluchukwu Bob, @Chimdiuto Maluchukwu Bob (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many girls rock single-bun hairstyles. The style will never go out of fashion because it combines art and beauty. All you need to create this look is cornrows and braid extensions to make the bun.

Single-bun hairstyles for girls. Photo: @Aaliyah Luna, @thenaturalhairspecialist (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Single-bun hairstyles are also the best kids hairstyles for school. They give the kids an elegant look while at school. The most interesting and eye-catchy thing about them is their simplicity.

Single-bun hairstyles for black girls. Photo: @G&C Hairstudio, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These single-bun hairstyles will give your child so much joy during the festive season. Get her hair done by the best hairstylist in your location. You only need around three or four packets of braids and a handful of beads.

Twin ponytails

Twin ponytails for girls. Photo: @eatsmilebreathe

Source: Twitter

Ponytails are one of the most beautiful hairstyles for little girls. Like any other hairstyle, the ponytail can have many variations to create unique designs that make kids stand out.

Twin ponytails for kids. Photo: @SalonImagePro, @Tishawn's Natural Hair Growth (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The ponytails are age-appropriate, and the braids are pulled back to highlight the girls' soft facial features. You can even tie the ponytails with cute hairbands to give the hairstyles different looks.

Twin ponytail braids. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @GleeStarsMag (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Twin ponytail braids are among the best hairstyles for kids that promote healthy hair growth. The best hair extensions for making this style are synthetic braids from your nearest beauty stores.

Twin ponytail braids. Photo: @Kierra Hagins, Chimdiuto Maluchukwu Bob (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Twin ponytail braids are super light, comfy, and ideal for kids. You can style the ponytails into buns to switch things up a bit. Use a few braids to prevent the hair from becoming too bulky and heavy on a kid's head.

Double ponytails for kids. Photo: @fashionbeautykids, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The good thing about beads is that you can reuse them as often as possible. Please keep them safe so your child will not play with them and lose them.

Unique African braids hairstyles for kids

Latest kids hairstyles. Photo: @Dabreeka Osborne

Source: Getty Images

Braids can sometimes look monotonous if they are not styled properly. Let your child wear the half-up & half-down hairstyle to spark their creativity and love for fashion. It is among the latest kids hairstyles and takes an hour or two to braid.

A unique kids' hairstyle. Photo: @touchedbymoe, @touchedbymoe (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The style is achieved by plaiting twin buns sideways. Do cornrows that run to the back. At the forehead, plait several cornrows that run to the side. The curls create a unique pattern.

Afro kinky pigtails

Afro kinky pigtails. Photo: @Beauty Palace, braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Afro kinky twist braids are one of the latest hairstyles for kids and adults. Kinky pigtails look are so much fun to style. What makes it a must-try style this season is that you can experiment with hair extensions of different lengths and colours to create new styles.

Easy African braids for kids

Twist pigtails. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The jet-black twist pigtails have a charm of their own. It is an affordable and protective hairstyle that makes girls look amazing. You can braid it on natural or relaxed hair.

Twist pigtails for black girls. Photo: @fashionbeautykids, @braidsforwomen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Twist pigtails are low-maintenance hairstyles. They give natural hair a break from straightening heat and chemicals. The pigtails can last up to a month, and you can mix braids of different colours.

Twist pigtails for black girls. Photo: @fashionbeautykids, @fashionbeautykids (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Let your kid make a statement by twisting pigtails. The hairdo is simple and chic because they take creativity to a new level. What we love about this hairstyle is that you can create unique patterns using beads, bands, pins, and other hair decorations.

Short braids styles for kids

Bob box braids for kids. Photo: @braidsforwomen, @inflexa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Whatever the occasion is, bob braids are stylish. The short or shoulder-length braids are ideal for kids as they can have fun without worrying about how to keep the braids away from the face.

African braids for kids. Photo: @braidsforwomen

Source: UGC

This African braid style will give everyone who sees it hair envy. The best part about the styles is that it is easy to maintain. Your kid can go to the salon for repairs around the edges of the head and still look good.

Mohawk braids for kids

Mohawk braids for kids. Photo: @Boujie Gal, @hairstylesdiary (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fashion trends come and go, but the Mohawk always crops up yearly. If your kid still needs to braid a Mohawk, this holiday season is the perfect time to try the style.

Mohawk braids for girls. Photo: @SpatastikASalonforKids, @kidswithcurls (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While the Mohawk tends to have a simple, eye-catching, trendy, and beautiful, especially for kids. Unlike the punk Mohawk that requires shaved sides, this hairstyle allows your daughter to keep all her hair and promote its growth.

Ring hairstyle for black kids

Ring hairstyle for black kids. Photo: @hairstylesdiary

Source: Getty Images

Braids are used to create a cute ring hairstyle. The beads and ribbons are contrasting elements that make the hair beautiful. The style is ideal for kids with both long and short hair.

All back cornrow styles for kids

All back cornrow styles for kids. Photo: @Beauty Palace, @Shequita Young (modified by author)

Source: UGC

All back cornrow styles are a-must-try this year. Most of them are kids hairstyles for school. Your child can go to school with them if you remove the beads and other decorations.

A nice all back hairstyle for girls. Photo: @braidsforwomen

Source: UGC

What makes African braids the ideal hairstyle for kids, apart from sealing moisture in your daughter's natural hair, they prevent the sun's heat waves, wind, rain, and dust from destroying it.

African styles for kids. Photo: @Braidsforwomen, @Divine Elegance (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What’s to love about All back cornrow styles is that they have unique patterns. Hair cuffs or beads are strategically placed on the hair ends and at different points of the hair to give the style an authentic look.

There are many hairstyle styles to choose from if you want to try out African braids for kids. Apart from making your daughter look beautiful when done by a professional, these braids prevent hair breakage and seal in moisture.

READ ALSO: 50+ loose braids hairstyles to inspire your next hairdo

Yen.com.gh also shared beautiful images of loose braids hairstyles to inspire your next hairdo.

The article shows the latest thin, thick, short, or long braids. The images will help you learn how to style your hair and mix colours.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh