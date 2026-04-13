The Ghana Football Association appoints Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars head coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The experienced Portuguese manager replaces Otto Addo after weeks of speculation over the role

Ghana prepare to face Panama national football team, England national football team and Croatia national football team in the group stage

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Carlos Queiroz as the new head coach of the Black Stars, marking a significant step in the team’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decision, taken by the GFA Executive Council in consultation with key stakeholders, brings an end to weeks of speculation over the coaching role following the exit of Otto Addo.

Carlos Queiroz: Portugal tactician named Black Stars head coach for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz arrives with a wealth of experience at the highest level of international football, having managed several national teams and top clubs.

His résumé includes spells with Real Madrid and Manchester United, as well as national sides such as Portugal, Iran, Egypt, Oman, Japan and Qatar.

His extensive World Cup pedigree is expected to play a crucial role in Ghana’s campaign.

He guided South Africa national football team to qualification for the 2002 tournament, led Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010, and managed Iran at both the 2014 and 2018 editions.

The 73-year-old takes charge at a pivotal moment, with the tournament fast approaching.

He is expected to begin work immediately, focusing on assessing the squad, assembling his technical team and preparing the Black Stars for the global stage.

Ghana will open their World Cup campaign against Panama national football team on June 17 in Toronto, before facing England national football team and Croatia national football team in their remaining group fixtures.

The appointment underlines Ghana’s intent to lean on experience and structure as they aim to compete strongly on the world stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh