17 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Game over: Portugal pips Nigeria in a hard-fought win 90 min: Referee signals for four minutes to be added on. 90+1 min: Terem Moffi sends a quick through ball into space for his teammate who is lurking close but a Portuguese defender deals with the situation. 90+2 min: Substitute Paul Onuachu gives away a foul for a clumsy challenge on his marker. 90+3 min: Zaidu Sanusi gets into the referee's books for a reckless foul on Francisco Conceicao. It was a high foot from the Nigerian defender. 90+4 min: Samu Costa then follows Sanusi into the referee's books just as the creatures entered into Noah's ark from the Bible tale. 90+5 min: Nothing much from here as Portugal hold, and referee Mateo Busquets decides to end proceedings. Full Time: Portugal 2-1 Nigeria Portugal will leave for the World Cup with back-to-back wins under their belts after defeating Nigeria 2-1 on home soil. Pedro Neto opened the scoring before Akor Adams equalised. However, the game was won by substitute Francisco Conceição, who angled a brilliant strike into the far corner to seal the victory. Up next: DR Congo in Houston, Texas.

28 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Portugal 2-1 Nigeria: Game is getting intense with tackles flying all over 78 min: Portugal nearly caused their own downfall again. Renato Veiga nearly slips after receiving a pass in front of his box, but gets bailed out after the Nigerian attacker overtly covets possession, leading to a foul. Defensive free kick in favour of Portugal. 79 min: Nigeria asserting their authority, but they get overly excited with possession, and Portugal reclaim possession. 80 min: Worrying scenes for Portugal. Ruben Neves lies on the ground covering his face with his hands after his Achilles heel was caught by Terem Moffi. Fortunately, he gets off the pitch all by himself without assistance and shakes off the incident. 81 min: Nigeria could have landed in trouble there! Joao Felix receives a pass, controls possession, and as he aims to drive into the box, gets shoved off the ball by Abdullahi Bewene. The referee ignores the calls for a penalty. 82 min: Felix is involved in the thick of affairs again, makes an attempt to drive into the heart of the Nigerian defence, but gets fouled and this time the referee blows his whistle for a foul. The resulting free kick is wasted. Nigeria has a goal kick. 84 min: The game is turning quite physical. Anyways, Portugal's wobbly defence nearly costs them again as Samuel Chukwueze gets onto his bike after benefitting from a loose ball in midfield, but gets into two minds. Unfortunately, Portugal gets numbers at the back, and he loses possession after he is body-checked. Real disappointment from Chukwueze. 86 min: Quite some sloppy passing from both teams as they benefit from each other's wayward passing.

39 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Conceição restores Portugal's lead with a stunning shot 68 min: It's time for a hydration break. But as usual, the coaches turn the opportunity into a tactical session. But Akor Adams makes light work of the moment as he joins Portugal's huddle for a brief moment. As expected, they are bemused, but Bernardo Silva is clearly not happy. 70 min: We are back, and Nigeria seem to be the team ready for action among the two as a shot in front of the box is charged down. That is sily from Joao Felix. He first tried to stop Bassey with a tackle from behind but failed and fouled his opponent. He angrily balloons the ball and gets himself into the referee's book. Yellow card to the Saudi Pro League 2025/26 Most Valuable Player recipient. 73 min: It's a topsy turvy affair now. The hydration break seems to have cooled down Portugal's fiery attack from the start of the second half. But they appear to be getting back into the groove once again; Cancelo's cross is dealt with. 75 min: Portugal scores again! Francisco Conceição had a burst of acceleration as he got past Zaidu Sanusi and unleashed an unstoppable curler as his effort went past the traffic in front of him and into the bottom corner to restore the lead for the home side. Portugal 2-1 Nigeria.

51 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Portugal 1-1: Rnaldo is replaced after a toothless display 55 min: Calvin Bassey cuts out Portugal's attack. But Joao Felix wins possession back as the home side continues to dominate possession as they probe further for what has been an elusive second goal so far. 57 min: At this point, Nigeria are comfortable sitting back and allowing the 2016 European champions to take delight in possession. 58 min: Cristiano Ronaldo turns provider this time. Lays a pass to Francisco Conceicao, who rushes his opportunity as he struggles to sort his feet out, and Nigeria clears the chance. 60 min: It's Nigeria's turn to ring the changes. Christian Akpan, Moses Simon, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Wilfred Ndidi and Semi Ajayi are all taken off by coach Eric Chelle. 61 min: Now that's more like it from the Super Eagles, who are finally flying. Chelle's men have held onto possession nicely, knocking the ball around as they seek to draw out Portugal from their shape. 62 min: Ronaldo sniffs an opportunity and gets a long throw pass from Nuno Mendes, but a rare lack of control, possibly a little bit of doubt or didn't want to rush, sees the chance easily nipped in the bud before it turns into a danger. 65 min: Cristiano receives a pass again, this time around the midfield area, but an onrushing Nigerian marker takes the ball off him, and Ronaldo fouls him. And that's enough, says Roberto Martinez - the Portugal coach replaces him with Goncalo Ramos.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Portugal 1-1 Nigeria: Joao Felix and Ronaldo go close We are back underway. Referee Busquets blows his whistle with Nigeria restarting play. 45 min: Portugal rings the changes at the break. Diogo Dalot, Vitinha, Neto, Neves, Inacio, Ruben Dias, Trincao, Bruno Fernandes and Nelson Semedo have all been replaced. 48 min: What a hit! Joao Felix, fresh from coming off the bench, nearly restored Portugal's lead with a ferocious effort that kissed the crossbar, leaving Maduka Okoye stranded despite making an attempt. The ball looked like it crossed the line but the rulebook clearly states the circumference of the ball must cross the line before a goal is awarded. Sorry, Felix. 50 min: What is happening to Ronaldo? The 41-year-old is looking off-colour. He was through on goal after a ball from the flank, but CR7 somehow shot off target right inside the box. He could have done better. Three chances, three misses – so unlike the goal machine that has racked up over 900 career goals. 53 min: Portugal has enjoyed the lion's share of possession since returning from the break. Probably Coach Roberto Martinez's changes have worked the trick so far, but it's still 1-1. 55 min: Joao Felix meets a cross from Joao Cancelo, but his effort goes off target, and Nigeria can heave a sigh of relief. Maduka Okoye restarts play through a goal kick.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe HT: Portugal 1-1 Nigeria 43 min: The tide has turned in Nigeria’s favour since Adams’ superbly taken opener, with the Super Eagles growing in confidence and control. 45 min: The referee signals three additional minutes. Portugal push forward in search of a response before the interval, but Nigeria remain compact and disciplined at the back. 45+1 min: Portugal patiently circulate possession through midfield, stringing together crisp one-touch passes. Semedo is released down the right flank and delivers a teasing cross, but Maduka Okoye is alert once again, confidently gathering to deny Portugal any reward. 45+2 min: Nigeria win a corner from sustained pressure. Portugal clears the initial danger, but the attack is recycled to the right side. A promising through ball follows, yet the flag goes up – Akor Adams is ruled offside, cutting short what looked like a dangerous Super Eagles surge before the break. 45+3 min: Portugal break forward in transition and fashion a half-chance of their own, only for the assistant’s flag to intervene once more. The referee signals the end of a competitive first half, with both sides heading into the interval level after an engaging spell of football. Half-time in Leiria: All square at the break It’s level at the interval after an entertaining first half in which both sides had their moments. Neto opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a composed finish, but Nigeria responded well and deservedly drew level through Adams in the 37th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo has come close on a couple of occasions but remains without a breakthrough. The question now is whether he will return for the second half and whether Nigeria can emulate Ivory Coast’s famous fightback against France. All to play for in the next 45 minutes.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Portugal 1-1 Nigeria. Super Eagles find an equaliser 33 min: A free kick for Portugal, and Maduka Okoye shows off his reflexes. The Nigerian shot-stopper prevents Bruno Fernandes from doubling Portugal's lead after the Man United captain's sweet volley was parried away by Okoye. 34 min: The resultant corner kick was bent in sweetly, but Ronaldo, of all people, is guilty of missing another opportunity. The all-time international scorer expertly met the cross but saw his header go just over the bar as Nigeria gets a goal kick. This is Ronaldo's second attempt at goal. 35 min: Nigeria is working the ball pretty well. Force the ball into the opposition half, but Portugal clear their lines and turn over into attack. Trincao hit his effort, but the ball blazes just over the bar. It seems the goalkeeper had a hand to the ball, but the referee whistles for a goal kick. 38 min: Nigeria equalises. A schoolboy defending from Portugal is punished by Akor Adams. It started from dodgy defending from Ignacio after Okoye's long goal kick. The defender slipped and allowed Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to steal a march on his opponent. He slipped the ball into the path of Adams, who drove the ball through the legs of Costa to level the score. Portugal 1-1 Nigeria. 40 min: Portugal will be disappointed with the scoreline, especially after going close on multiple occasions. But it counts for nothing. They have to now find a way to get past their counterparts from West Africa once again.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Pedro Neto scores as Portugal breaks the deadlock 23 min: Portugal have finally broken the game's deadlock. A swift build-up saw Joao Neves release Diogo Dalot, who teed up Pedro Neto in the box, and the Chelsea attacker brought the ball onto his favourite left foot and hit a low grounder which goalkeeper Maduka Okoye could not save. That was Neto's first goal in four months. 25 min: There is a cooling break almost immediately after Neto’s goal, giving both technical areas a brief pause in the action. The coaches seize the moment to step forward and relay fresh tactical instructions to their players. 28 min: Referee Busquets whistles for the game to resume. Portugal start off from where they left off – dominating possession. 29 min: Vitinha releases Dalot on the flank again, and the Man United star gallops on the flank. He repeats the same trick by teeing off a teammate, but a timely intervention sees the opportunity snuffed out. But the assistant referee has his flag raised for offside. 30 min: Half an hour into the game, and the game is still tight despite Portugal leading by a Neto strike.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Nigeria keeps Portugal at bay 13 min: The West Africans are growing in confidence! Wilfred Ndidi receives the ball and hits a speculative effort from range, but his effort goes sky high, not bothering Costa in post. 15 min: Nigeria's attempt to carve out the Portuguese defence proves abortive as the attack is dealt with. Portugal then hits a quick counter, but one touch too many sees the opportunity die down. 16 min: The Super Eagles transit swiftly. But Moses Simon delayed in the box, and just as they dealt with Portugal's attack, theirs had been handled brilliantly. 18 min: Surely Portugal would have to dig deep if they wanted to beat Nigeria. Pedro Neto's attempt to dribble past his marker has been easily dealt with, as the Chelsea attacker is stopped in his tracks. 20 min: It has been a keenly contested affair so far with Nigeria holding their more star-studded opponents, forcing the Selecao to go back.