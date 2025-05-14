Meet Andraya Carter's wife, Bre Austin, and all about their marriage

Andraya Carter's wife, Bre Austin, plays a central role in the basketball analyst's inspiring personal life. While Carter is widely known for her work with ESPN and the SEC Network, many are curious about her life off-screen. Bre, a professional in the beauty and fitness industries, has been by her side since the late 2010s.

Andraya Carter smiling (L). Andraya Carter and Bre Austin in their wedding gown (R). Photo: @drayacarterotf, @photographybyccs on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Bre Austin is an up-and-coming makeup artist , hairstylist , fitness coach , lifestyle UGC creator, and personal trainer from the United States.

, , , and from the United States. Carter met the makeup artist at a gym called Orangetheory Fitness Buckhead, where Bre used to work as a fitness coach.

where Bre used to work as a fitness coach. Andraya remains highly private about her love life, maintaining clear boundaries between her public career and personal life.

Bre Austin's profile summary

Full name Bre Austin Gender Female Date of birth 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Homosexual Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Andraya Nichole Carter Profession Makeup artist, hairstylist, fitness coach, lifestyle UGC creator, personal trainer

Bio of Andraya Carter's wife (Bre Austin)

Andraya Carter's wife, Bre Austin, was born in 1995 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She is approximately 30 years old as of May 2025.

Bre is of a white ethnic background. She has a beauty and fitness certification from an unknown institution.

What does Bre Austin do for a living?

Five facts about Bre Austin. Photo: @drayacarterotf on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andraya Carter's spouse is a makeup artist and hairstylist based in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She is specialised in doing hair and makeup for different occasions, including weddings. Bre Austin is also a fitness coach. She used to work in a fitness centre called Orange Theory Fitness Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Additionally, according to her Collabstr page, Austin is a lifestyle UGC (User-Generated Content) creator and personal trainer. The makeup artist creates paid or organic ad videography or photography for her clients' brands on Instagram and TikTok.

The love story of Bre Austin and Andraya Carter

The couple met at the Orangetheory Fitness Buckhead, the fitness centre where Austin was working. It is unclear when Carter and the makeup artist started dating.

Andraya Carter married Bre Austin on 30 April 2019. However, the two have kept their marriage under wraps.

Carter is a renowned basketball analyst, reporter, and fitness coach from the United States. She currently works for ESPN and the SEC Network, covering the WNBA, college football, and college basketball.

Andraya greets an attendee as she broadcasts before a game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces in Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Carter is also the head fitness coach at Orangetheory Fitness in Buckhead, Georgia. Additionally, she is a former collegiate basketball player. The former athlete played as a guard for the University of Tennessee Women's Basketball team from 2013 until 2016, when she quit playing basketball to recover from injuries.

FAQs

Who is Andraya Carter? Andraya is a prominent basketball analyst, reporter, fitness coach, and a former collegiate basketball player from the United States. Who is Andraya Carter's husband? The fitness coach does not have a legal husband. However, she has been in a same-sex marriage with Bre Austin since 2019. Who is Bre Austin? She is an American makeup artist, hairstylist, fitness coach, lifestyle UGC creator, and personal trainer. How old is Bre Austin? The hairstylist is around 30 years old as of May 2025. She was born in 1995. Where is Bre Austin from? She hails from Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Where did Andraya Carter and Bre Austin meet? The couple met at a gym called Orangetheory Fitness Buckhead, where Austin used to work at the time. Why did Andraya Carter stop playing basketball? The former athlete ended her basketball career at the University of Tennessee because of a series of injuries she had sustained.

Andraya Carter's wife, Bre Austin, is a celebrated hairstylist, fitness coach, makeup artist, lifestyle UGC creator, and personal trainer. The duo walked down the aisle on 30 April 2019. However, Carter and Bre have kept their love life private.

Yen.com.gh published another article about Ramy Youssef's wife. Ramy is an iconic stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, and director from the United States.

Ramy Youssef's wife's identity remains unclear, but speculations suggest she is a Saudi Arabian visual artist. The entertainer keeps his spouse's details under wraps, rarely sharing particulars about his present and past relationships. Discover more details about his love life.

Source: YEN.com.gh