170+ Common Taiwanese female names with meanings for your baby girl
One of the first gifts a parent gives their child is a name. This is something that your child will have for the rest of their lives, so it is important to pick something that sounds beautiful and has a beautiful meaning. Choosing baby names is perhaps one of the most exciting parts of being a parent. A lot of time and consideration are required to ensure that you pick the right one. If you are looking for great names, these Taiwanese female names are a great place to start.
In Taiwan's naming convention, one's surname comes before their given name. Most common Taiwanese last names are made up of one syllable, and the first names generally have two syllables. In the culture, naming is usually patrilineal.
Taiwanese female names to choose from
Here is a collection of Taiwanese girl names one can give their baby.
Taiwanese names starting with the letters A-D
Here is a look at some lovely names of Taiwanese women that start with the letters a, b, c, and d. The names have some striking similarities with those of other countries bordering Taiwan, most notably China.
|Name
|Meaning
|Ah Lam
|Taiwanese for beautiful flower or orchid
|Akemi
|The beauty of dawn
|Akina
|Spring flower
|Annya
|Peace and sustenance
|Ayako
|Beautiful silk
|Ayame
|Iris flower
|Bo
|Precious or treasure
|Bai
|White, pure, or crystal clear
|Bao
|Treasure
|Chia-Hao
|A flower with stripes and spots
|Chia-Jung
|Beautiful and good
|Chen
|Morning
|Chia-Wei
|Powerful and light
|Chun
|Spring season
|Chi-Ling
|Excellent and beautiful
|Daitan
|The daring or bold one
|Diu
|A down to earth and practical person
|Da-Xia
|Bringer of warmth, love and care
|Daruma
|Famous Buddhist
Female names in Taiwan starting with the letters E-H
If you are looking for some nice-sounding names for women in Taiwan, check out these lovely ones whose first letters include e, f, g, or h.
|Name
|Meaning
|Ehuang
|Born in August
|Ezume
|Pure water
|Eiko
|Prosperity
|Eshima
|True blessed intention
|Emiyo
|Beautiful generation
|Ena
|A gift from God
|Fen
|Fragrance or perfume
|Genji
|valuable and precious
|Gin
|Silver
|Guan-Yin
|Mercy and kindness
|Hanako
|Flower child
|Hana
|Blossom/flower
|Hama
|Shore
|Hachi
|Eight
|Hayami
|A rare beauty
|Harumi
|Spring or beauty
|Haru
|Spring
|Haneen
|The flower child
|Hanan
|The flower child
|Hanami
|Beautiful flower
|Hsiai-Han
|Small bamboo
|Hoshi
|Star
|Hisa
|Long-lasting
|Hiromi
|Full of beauty
|Hiriko
|Generous
|Himeko
|Princess child
|Hideya
|Excellence
|Heiwa
|Peace
|Hui -fang
|Pleasant fragrance
Taiwanese women's names starting with the letters I-L
Here are some beautiful Taiwanese names starting with the letters I, j, k, and l, and their respective meanings. The letter k is particularly common in South Asian names, an attribute that explains its widespread use in Taiwanese female names.
|Name
|Meaning
|Ing-Wen
|The one from England
|Ishi
|Rock
|Jia
|outstanding or everyone's favorite
|Jiya-Ling
|Good and beautiful
|Ju
|Daisy
|Jun
|Truthful
|Jui Hui
|Intelligence or cleverness
|Jui-Feng
|Phoenix
|Jumiya
|History
|Jua Hua
|Flower
|Kagami
|Mirror
|Kaili
|Beautiful and victorious
|Kana
|Talent and skill
|Kane
|Right-handed
|Kei
|Reverent
|Kiaria
|Fortunate
|Kibo
|Hope
|Kiku
|Beautiful flower
|Kimi
|Beauty of the century
|Kiriko
|The girl of the mist
|Kishi
|Long and happy life
|Koko
|Stork
|Kosame
|Fine rain
|Koto
|Beautiful harp
|Kuma
|Bear or mouse
|Kumiko
|The girl with pretty braids
|Kuniko
|A child from the farm
|Leiko
|The confident one
|Lee / Li Lee
|Plum or beautiful
Taiwanese girls' names starting with the letters M-N
Are you looking for some nice-sounding Taiwanese female names? Here are some excellent options starting with the letters m and n.
|Name
|Meaning
|Majime
|Earnest one
|Manami
|Love of beauty
|Mariko
|Pure knowledge
|Masami
|Truth or correctness
|Mian
|The graceful willow
|Ming
|Delicate or dainty
|Meiying
|Pretty flower
|Miyo
|Beautiful generation
|Mei-Ling
|Beautiful and delicate
|Misumi
|Pure beauty
|Mio
|Thrice strong
|Mingmei
|Beautiful and bright girl
|Mikia
|Flower stem
|Mika
|New moon
|Michiko
|Righteous child
|Meiling
|Graceful and delicate
|Morina
|From the forest
|Nyoko
|Gem or treasure
|Nuwa
|The mother goddess
|Nuan
|Friendly and wholehearted
|Nori
|Law or tradition
|Ning
|Peaceful
|Niji
|Rainbow
|Narumi
|The seed of beauty
|Nami
|Wave
|Narimi
|Precious one
Taiwanese female names starting with the letters O-S
The letter s is quite common in Taiwanese names, both male and female. Here are some great names from the Asian country that start with o, p, q, and s.
|Name
|Meaning
|Orino
|Worker's field
|Oki
|Middle of the ocean
|Ping
|Level mind
|Qi
|Fine Jade
|Qui
|Autumn
|Quinyang
|Sunshine of my heart'
|Raeden
|Thunder and lightning
|Raku
|Pleasure
|Ran
|Water lily
|Reiko
|Grateful
|Rikona
|Intelligence
|Rippina
|Brilliant light
|Ru
|Little scholar
|Ryo
|Dragon
|Roulan
|Beautiful and rare.
|Ruri
|Emerald
|Sying
|Star
|Su-Wei
|Pure and clear
|Sumiko
|bright or smart mind
|Shu-Hua
|Deliberate beauty
|Shu-fen
|Charming fragrance
|Shu-Ching
|Pure, virtuous, and clear
|Shu
|warm-hearted or kind
|Seki
|Wonderful
|Sato
|Sugar
|Sada
|Chaste
|Shu-Hua
|The gorgeous one
Taiwanese baby girl names starting with the letters T-W
Here are some beautiful Taiwanese baby girl names starting with the letters t, u, v, and w and their respective meanings.
|Name
|Meaning
|Taka
|Honoured
|Takane
|Mountain peak
|Tama
|One of the most common Taiwanese old female names. It means jewel.
|Tamika
|Child of the people
|Tanima
|Valley
|Tao
|Peach
|Ting
|Means timeless
|Toki
|Hopeful
|Tomiya
|Wealthy person
|Tomoko
|Two friends
|Tora
|Tiger
|Tori
|Bird
|Umeko
|Child of the sea
|Umi
|The ocean
|Umika
|The fragrance of the ocean
|Uta
|Song or melody
|Utaka
|Dignity
|Utano
|A field of songs
|Wakana
|Beautiful plant
|Wakumi
|A spring of water
|Washi
|Eagle
|Wattan
|Homeland
|Wei
|Greatness
|Wenling
|Mild jade tinkling
Taiwanese female names starting with the letters X-Z
While not many countries have names starting with x, Taiwan has quite a number. Here are some excellent female names starting with the letters x, y, and z.
|Name
|Meaning
|Xiu
|Elegant, beautiful, and charming
|Xiulin
|Beautiful orchid
|Xue
|Winter
|Yang
|The sun
|Yasu
|Resting
|Yei
|Flourishing
|Yenay
|She who loves
|Yi-Hsuan
|Joy, pleasure and harmony
|Ying Yue
|The moon's reflection
|Yoki
|Bluebird
|Yoko
|Sunshine or brightness
|Yolanda
|Violet flower
|Yoselin
|Joyous
|Yoshi
|Good and respectful
|Yoshika
|Good fragrance
|Yoshima
|The lucky one
|Yoshimasa
|Good luck
|Yovela
|Joyful heart
|Yu Yan
|Woman with a beautiful smile
|Yucala
|Hope
|Yulene
|Youthful
|Yumena
|Famous
|Yumi
|A friend of the ocean
|Yuri
|Lily
|Yu-Ting
|Star Jade
|Yvanna
|God is gracious
|Zhiruo
|The personification of beauty
|Zhilan
|Iris orchid
|Zhen
|Innocent, precious, or virtuous
There are numerous Taiwanese female names one can give their newborn baby. Like in numerous other cultures and countries, these Taiwanese names have varying meanings behind them.
