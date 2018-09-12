170+ Common Taiwanese female names with meanings for your baby girl

One of the first gifts a parent gives their child is a name. This is something that your child will have for the rest of their lives, so it is important to pick something that sounds beautiful and has a beautiful meaning. Choosing baby names is perhaps one of the most exciting parts of being a parent. A lot of time and consideration are required to ensure that you pick the right one. If you are looking for great names, these Taiwanese female names are a great place to start.

In Taiwan's naming convention, one's surname comes before their given name. Most common Taiwanese last names are made up of one syllable, and the first names generally have two syllables. In the culture, naming is usually patrilineal.

Taiwanese female names to choose from

Here is a collection of Taiwanese girl names one can give their baby.

Taiwanese names starting with the letters A-D

Here is a look at some lovely names of Taiwanese women that start with the letters a, b, c, and d. The names have some striking similarities with those of other countries bordering Taiwan, most notably China.

Name Meaning Ah Lam Taiwanese for beautiful flower or orchid Akemi The beauty of dawn Akina Spring flower Annya Peace and sustenance Ayako Beautiful silk Ayame Iris flower Bo Precious or treasure Bai White, pure, or crystal clear Bao Treasure Chia-Hao A flower with stripes and spots Chia-Jung Beautiful and good Chen Morning Chia-Wei Powerful and light Chun Spring season Chi-Ling Excellent and beautiful Daitan The daring or bold one Diu A down to earth and practical person Da-Xia Bringer of warmth, love and care Daruma Famous Buddhist

Female names in Taiwan starting with the letters E-H

If you are looking for some nice-sounding names for women in Taiwan, check out these lovely ones whose first letters include e, f, g, or h.

Name Meaning Ehuang Born in August Ezume Pure water Eiko Prosperity Eshima True blessed intention Emiyo Beautiful generation Ena A gift from God Fen Fragrance or perfume Genji valuable and precious Gin Silver Guan-Yin Mercy and kindness Hanako Flower child Hana Blossom/flower Hama Shore Hachi Eight Hayami A rare beauty Harumi Spring or beauty Haru Spring Haneen The flower child Hanan The flower child Hanami Beautiful flower Hsiai-Han Small bamboo Hoshi Star Hisa Long-lasting Hiromi Full of beauty Hiriko Generous Himeko Princess child Hideya Excellence Heiwa Peace Hui -fang Pleasant fragrance

Taiwanese women's names starting with the letters I-L

Here are some beautiful Taiwanese names starting with the letters I, j, k, and l, and their respective meanings. The letter k is particularly common in South Asian names, an attribute that explains its widespread use in Taiwanese female names.

Name Meaning Ing-Wen The one from England Ishi Rock Jia outstanding or everyone's favorite Jiya-Ling Good and beautiful Ju Daisy Jun Truthful Jui Hui Intelligence or cleverness Jui-Feng Phoenix Jumiya History Jua Hua Flower Kagami Mirror Kaili Beautiful and victorious Kana Talent and skill Kane Right-handed Kei Reverent Kiaria Fortunate Kibo Hope Kiku Beautiful flower Kimi Beauty of the century Kiriko The girl of the mist Kishi Long and happy life Koko Stork Kosame Fine rain Koto Beautiful harp Kuma Bear or mouse Kumiko The girl with pretty braids Kuniko A child from the farm Leiko The confident one Lee / Li Lee Plum or beautiful

Taiwanese girls' names starting with the letters M-N

Are you looking for some nice-sounding Taiwanese female names? Here are some excellent options starting with the letters m and n.

Name Meaning Majime Earnest one Manami Love of beauty Mariko Pure knowledge Masami Truth or correctness Mian The graceful willow Ming Delicate or dainty Meiying Pretty flower Miyo Beautiful generation Mei-Ling Beautiful and delicate Misumi Pure beauty Mio Thrice strong Mingmei Beautiful and bright girl Mikia Flower stem Mika New moon Michiko Righteous child Meiling Graceful and delicate Morina From the forest Nyoko Gem or treasure Nuwa The mother goddess Nuan Friendly and wholehearted Nori Law or tradition Ning Peaceful Niji Rainbow Narumi The seed of beauty Nami Wave Narimi Precious one

Taiwanese female names starting with the letters O-S

The letter s is quite common in Taiwanese names, both male and female. Here are some great names from the Asian country that start with o, p, q, and s.

Name Meaning Orino Worker's field Oki Middle of the ocean Ping Level mind Qi Fine Jade Qui Autumn Quinyang Sunshine of my heart' Raeden Thunder and lightning Raku Pleasure Ran Water lily Reiko Grateful Rikona Intelligence Rippina Brilliant light Ru Little scholar Ryo Dragon Roulan Beautiful and rare. Ruri Emerald Sying Star Su-Wei Pure and clear Sumiko bright or smart mind Shu-Hua Deliberate beauty Shu-fen Charming fragrance Shu-Ching Pure, virtuous, and clear Shu warm-hearted or kind Seki Wonderful Sato Sugar Sada Chaste Shu-Hua The gorgeous one

Taiwanese baby girl names starting with the letters T-W

Here are some beautiful Taiwanese baby girl names starting with the letters t, u, v, and w and their respective meanings.

Name Meaning Taka Honoured Takane Mountain peak Tama One of the most common Taiwanese old female names. It means jewel. Tamika Child of the people Tanima Valley Tao Peach Ting Means timeless Toki Hopeful Tomiya Wealthy person Tomoko Two friends Tora Tiger Tori Bird Umeko Child of the sea Umi The ocean Umika The fragrance of the ocean Uta Song or melody Utaka Dignity Utano A field of songs Wakana Beautiful plant Wakumi A spring of water Washi Eagle Wattan Homeland Wei Greatness Wenling Mild jade tinkling

Taiwanese female names starting with the letters X-Z

While not many countries have names starting with x, Taiwan has quite a number. Here are some excellent female names starting with the letters x, y, and z.

Name Meaning Xiu Elegant, beautiful, and charming Xiulin Beautiful orchid Xue Winter Yang The sun Yasu Resting Yei Flourishing Yenay She who loves Yi-Hsuan Joy, pleasure and harmony Ying Yue The moon's reflection Yoki Bluebird Yoko Sunshine or brightness Yolanda Violet flower Yoselin Joyous Yoshi Good and respectful Yoshika Good fragrance Yoshima The lucky one Yoshimasa Good luck Yovela Joyful heart Yu Yan Woman with a beautiful smile Yucala Hope Yulene Youthful Yumena Famous Yumi A friend of the ocean Yuri Lily Yu-Ting Star Jade Yvanna God is gracious Zhiruo The personification of beauty Zhilan Iris orchid Zhen Innocent, precious, or virtuous

There are numerous Taiwanese female names one can give their newborn baby. Like in numerous other cultures and countries, these Taiwanese names have varying meanings behind them.

