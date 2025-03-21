Jessica Tarlov is an American political strategist and co-host of The Five on Fox News. She has gained significant recognition for her expertise and media presence. Her successful career has generated interest in her earnings. As of 2025, Jessica Tarlov's net worth is between $3.5 million and $4 million, earned primarily through her TV career.

Jessica Tarlov at Fox News's "The Five" Studios (L) and FOX Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards in New York (R). Photo: John Lamparski, Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

She has co-hosted Fox News' The Five since 2022.

since 2022. Jessica has a rich political strategy and research experience , having worked with Douglas Schoen LLC and played a role in Boris Johnson's 2012 re-election campaign.

, having worked with Douglas Schoen LLC and played a role in Boris Johnson's 2012 re-election campaign. Her academic credentials include a degree from Bryn Mawr College and a PhD from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Jessica Tarlov's profile summary

Full name Jessica Tarlov Gender Female Date of birth 9 March 1984 Age 41 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White (Jewish descent) Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Judith (née Roberts) Father Mark Tarlov Siblings One Marital status Married Husband Brian McKenna Children Two University Bryn Mawr College, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) Profession Political strategist, consultant, analyst Net worth $3.5 million–$4 million X (Twitter) @JessicaTarlov

What is Jessica Tarlov's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Market Realist, Jessica Tarlov has an alleged net worth of between $3.5 million and $4 million in 2025.

How much does Jessica Tarlov make a year?

Jessica Tarlov's salary at Fox News is allegedly between $900,000 and $2 million annually. She earns this from her role as a co-host on Fox News' The Five and her contributions as a political commentator.

Jessica Tarlov’s journey in media and politics

Top-5 facts about Jessica Tarlov. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The Fox News star has had a diverse career in media, political strategy, and research. Here is a detailed breakdown of Jessica Tarlov's profession.

Jessica Tarlov's research and academic roles

According to her LinkedIn page, Jessica has had a distinguished career in research and academia. She began her career in 2007 as a project manager at Merrill Lynch, focusing on political and economic research. In 2008, Jessica worked as a research assistant for Douglas Schoen, a political analyst, and later became his political strategist.

While at the London School of Economics and Political Science, she was a graduate teaching assistant (September 2008 to September 2009).

As of this writing, Tarlov is the senior vice president of research and consumer insight at Bustle Digital Group (BDG), leading the Bustle Trends Group. Before her current role, she was the vice president of research and consumer insight at the same company.

PR consultant career

Jessica Tarlov attends Variety's 2024 Power of Women: New York event in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Tarlov's career as a public relations (PR) consultant is closely tied to her role in political strategy and communications. In 2012, she served as a communications and digital strategist for Boris Johnson's re-election campaign for Mayor of London.

Jessica worked on the social media team, primarily on X (Twitter) and Facebook, to garner interest and support for London Mayor Boris Johnson's re-election campaign. She also wrote content for the BackBoris2012 website.

Shaping political strategies

Jessica delved into political strategy in 2012 when she joined Douglas Schoen LLC. She led a six-person research team, oversaw publications, advised international clients on messaging strategies, and designed surveys for polling projects. These roles showcased her expertise in political strategy and research.

She left Douglas Schoen LLC in 2017 after four years and nine months. Currently, she is a political strategist for the Democratic Party.

Rising influence in media and Fox News

Jessica Tarlov at Fox News' Super Tuesday 2024 primary election coverage (L) and the 2021 All-American Christmas Tree lighting ceremony (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin, Alexi Rosenfeld (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tarlov's career at Fox News began in 2014 when she debuted as a political analyst, providing analysis from a liberal perspective. She became a Fox News contributor in 2017 and later joined the network's popular show, The Five, as a co-host in 2022. She has appeared on various Fox News programs, including 's show Hannity, Fox & Friends, and Cavuto Live.

FAQs

How much does Jessica Tarlov get paid? Jessica Tarlov reportedly earns an annual salary of between $900,000 and $2 million from her role as a contributor and co-host on Fox News. What is Jessica Tarlov's age? Jessica Tarlov is 41 years old (as of 2025). She was born on 9 March 1984. Is Jessica Tarlov married? Yes, Jessica is married. She tied the knot with Brian McKenna in 2021. Who is Jessica Tarlov's first husband? Jessica Tarlov has only been married once. However, before marrying Brian McKenna, she was in a long-term relationship with Roman Kuznetsov. What is Jessica Tarlov's husband's occupation? Her husband, Brian McKenna, is a hedge fund executive. What does Jessica Tarlov's husband do? Brian McKenna has a career in the financial sector as a hedge fund executive. How many kids does Jessica Tarlov have? Jessica Tarlov has two daughters, Cleo Markie McKenna and Teddy Tarlov McKenna. Are Jessica and Molly Tarlov related? Yes, Jessica and Molly Tarlov are sisters. Molly Tarlov is an actress known for her role in the MTV series, Awkward. Where does Jessica Tarlov live? The political analyst resides in New York City with her husband, Brian McKenna, and their two daughters.

Jessica Tarlov's net worth reflects her successful career as a political strategist, commentator, and co-host on Fox News'The Five. As of 2025, her alleged net worth is between $3.5 million and $4 million. Jessica's career trajectory highlights her expertise in media and politics, contributing to her financial success.

