A Ghanaian auto mechanic, Adu Philip, raised concerns about the safety of some converted Toyota Voxy vehicles after inspecting one brought to his workshop

He pointed out that the hydraulic brake lines had been wrongly twisted and straightened during the steering conversion process, which could affect how the braking system works

Philip stressed that the issue was not the Toyota Voxy itself but poor workmanship during the left-to-right, steering conversion done by some artisans in Ghana

A Ghanaian auto mechanic has sparked a conversation online after pointing out what he described as dangerous workmanship on some converted Toyota Voxy vehicles seen on Ghanaian roads.

Ghanaian mechanic raises alarm over risky work found in Toyota Voxy. Image credit: Adu Philip, hoose_garageja

Source: TikTok

The mechanic, identified on TikTok as Adu Philip, shared a video explaining why some of these vehicles may pose serious safety risks, especially when the steering system is converted from left-hand drive to right-hand drive.

In the video, Philip said a client recently brought him a newly converted Toyota Voxy to inspect before putting it fully into use. What he saw under the bonnet, he explained, left him frustrated.

The mechanic explained the faulty conversion

According to him, the issue had nothing to do with the Toyota Voxy itself as a vehicle. Instead, the concern was about how some artisans handle the conversion process.

While examining the car’s engine area and internal systems, Philip focused on the hydraulic brake line. He pointed out that the metal pipes designed by the manufacturer had been altered in a way that worried him.

“These bends and curves were carefully designed by the manufacturer,” he explained in the video while showing the components. “But the person who worked on this car straightened some parts and twisted them again in a different way.”

Philip stressed that the original design of such components is intentional and calculated for safety.

When those bends are removed or reshaped incorrectly, it can affect how the braking system performs.

He questioned whether the brakes would respond properly in a real emergency.

“If you are driving at about 140 kilometres per hour and you step on the brake, will it work?” he asked in the video. “With this kind of work, it might not.”

The mechanic clarified it's not manufacture fault

The mechanic was quick to clarify that he was not calling for the Toyota Voxy to be banned from Ghanaian roads.

Instead, his concern focused on the quality of workmanship during the steering conversion process.

Many imported vehicles from countries like Japan arrive with the steering wheel on the left side.

Because Ghana drives on the right side of the road, some owners convert these vehicles so the steering wheel sits on the right side.

However, Philip Adu believes some artisans rush the process or fail to follow proper engineering standards.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He said both mechanics and drivers must take safety more seriously.

According to him, artisans need to understand that every part in a car is designed with precision, and altering those parts carelessly could have serious consequences on the road.

His warning has since gained attention online, with many drivers reacting to the video and sharing their own experiences with converted vehicles in Ghana.

Fresh insight into the disturbing pattern of Toyota Voxy crashes. Image credit: Yoshikazu Tsuno (Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

NRSA director shared reason behind Voxy accidents

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Road safety officials have raised concerns over a troubling pattern that has recently caught national attention.

Preliminary findings point to a technical factor that may be influencing how the vehicles perform on the road.

A multi-agency team has been tasked to dig deeper and uncover the full truth behind the situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh