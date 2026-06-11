22 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe

Mexico 1-0 South Africa: Evenly balanced game after the hydration break

21 min: The camera pans to the VIP section of the stadium, and there are some iconic faces in the stadium. Roberto Carlos, Roberto Baggio and their ilk are all enjoying the opening game.

22 min: In the interim, South Africa is making incursions and forcing Mexico into making a hasty decision. Gutierez pays for that and gets a yellow card. Freekick for the African nation. What can they do?

23 min: This could be South Africa's first attempt on goal. Unfortunately, they could not make much from the free kick as Mexico clears their lines.

24 min: The first hydration break of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway. Players get to their various benches as they soak in water and receive tactical instructions with some Mexican music playing in the background.

26 min: The pause is over, and the players return to the pitch to restart the game. It's been a decent game so far, with Mexico enjoying the lion's share of possession, but South Africa have slowly grown into the game since conceding the first goal.

27 min: Hugo Broos' men have the ball and try to build from the back. Mexico has done quite well to close the passing lanes, and they soon win possession, transit and are already in the opposition's half.

28 min: They recycle possession, build patiently and find themselves in the box. Gutierez gets on the end of a good pass and tries to hit an effort on target, but the shot is blocked. Better luck next time!

30 min: Careful passes from the back, but a long ball in an attempt to find a Mexican player is intercepted, and it's South Africa with possession now.