Mexico vs South Africa LIVE: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 World Cup Opener
Mexico 1-0 South Africa: Evenly balanced game after the hydration break
21 min: The camera pans to the VIP section of the stadium, and there are some iconic faces in the stadium. Roberto Carlos, Roberto Baggio and their ilk are all enjoying the opening game.
22 min: In the interim, South Africa is making incursions and forcing Mexico into making a hasty decision. Gutierez pays for that and gets a yellow card. Freekick for the African nation. What can they do?
23 min: This could be South Africa's first attempt on goal. Unfortunately, they could not make much from the free kick as Mexico clears their lines.
24 min: The first hydration break of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway. Players get to their various benches as they soak in water and receive tactical instructions with some Mexican music playing in the background.
26 min: The pause is over, and the players return to the pitch to restart the game. It's been a decent game so far, with Mexico enjoying the lion's share of possession, but South Africa have slowly grown into the game since conceding the first goal.
27 min: Hugo Broos' men have the ball and try to build from the back. Mexico has done quite well to close the passing lanes, and they soon win possession, transit and are already in the opposition's half.
28 min: They recycle possession, build patiently and find themselves in the box. Gutierez gets on the end of a good pass and tries to hit an effort on target, but the shot is blocked. Better luck next time!
30 min: Careful passes from the back, but a long ball in an attempt to find a Mexican player is intercepted, and it's South Africa with possession now.
Mexico 1-0 South Africa: El Tri dominating Bafana Bafana
12 min: A corner kick for the 2026 World Cup co-hosts sees Bafana defend their lines pretty well. No mistakes this time.
14 min: South Africa are clearly struggling to make headway. A long ball in search of Khuliso Mudau, who was part of Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League-winning squad, makes an overlapping run, but the ball goes out of touch.
15 min: Mexico recycle possession and then make inroads into the opposition half, but Brian Gutierrez, who scored against Ghana in an international friendly in May, fouls his opponent.
16 min: Another foul, and this time it attracts a yellow card. Teboho Mokoena is the first player to receive a caution in the tournament after he fouled his opposite number. He must now be careful for the remainder of the game.
17 min: Hugo Broos' men are slowly but steadily making forward attempts, but their attack is foiled after a through pass is intercepted and Mexico restart play patiently.
18 min: Mexico are enjoying a lot of possession on the right flank. They rework the ball back into central zones, and Quinones, who won the top scorer prize in the Saudi Pro League last season, makes an attempt from range but goes wide off the mark. Goal kick for South Africa.
20 min: Bafana make the move forward, but Mexican skipper Montes intercepts, then drives forward but gets fouled by Mudau. The Sundowns defender must be careful to avoid following Mokoena into the referee's books.
Kick-off: Mexico vs South Africa
Hello, good evening, and welcome to our live coverage of the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
In keeping with the tournament's new pre-match protocol, both teams have made their way onto the pitch and assembled around the centre circle ahead of kick-off.
The anthems begin with South Africa's, as Bafana Bafana soak in the occasion of appearing on football's grandest stage once again.
With the South African anthem complete, the spotlight shifts to the co-hosts.
There is little doubt as to who has home advantage tonight, as a sea of voices inside the Estadio Azteca rises in unison, passionately belting out the Mexican national anthem in a stirring display of pride and patriotism.
Mexico captain Cesar Montes wins the toss as they choose their spot, and we are ready to get up and running with El Tri set to get us underway.
1 min: Match one of 104 is up and running, and it's the fans that are belting out the 'Ole Ole', cheering the home side on with every pass. Slow and patient build-up from Javier Aguirre's men, but South Africa steals possession.
2 min: They are greeted with jeers and whistles. The sea of green crowd are trying their best to create an intimidating atmosphere here. And it seems to be working, as South Africa are unable to work their way out of their half.
3 min: First foul goes to Mexico. What can the home side do from here? Two players behind the ball. Unfortunately, Roberto Alvarado's attempt from the set-piece scenario hits the human wall. Wasted effort!
4 min: What a chance! Mexico probes for the opening goal as Raul Jimenez catches a well-weighted cross on the volley and lets fly from the edge of the box, but Ronwen Williams is up to the task. The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper pulls off an incredible save to deny Mexico.
6 min: Mexico cool down the attack but are knocking the ball around pretty well as they push South Africa in their own half. Jesus Gallardo tries to force a corner kick, but the ball hits him before going out of touch for a goal kick.
9 min: GOAL, Julian Quinones scores!
South Africa are the architects of their own downfall; a poor pass from Williams sees Mexico pounce on the ball, with Quinones pickpocketing the South African defender and unleashing an unstoppable low drive into the back of the net.
10 min: Mexico deservedly takes the lead. South Africa try to get out of their own half but get stopped in their tracks, and the home side wins a foul.