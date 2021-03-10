UCC masters programmes, fee structure, admission requirements 2022/2023

As one of the oldest institutions for higher education, the University of Cape Coast is synonymous with quality education. It has also diversified its courses to match the fast-changing education world through its six colleges. Besides, the UCC masters programmes give students a perfect link between undergraduate and PhD studies.

A view of the UCC main entrance. Photo: @UCCGH_Official

Since the School of Graduate Studies and Research creation in 2008, the university has trained thousands of students in different Masters programmes. In addition to training, the university partners with other like-minded institutions to give the graduate students more exposure, especially in the competitive job market.

Graduate programmes at UCC

UCC has 46 graduate programmes spread across its six colleges. However, most of the courses are in Education and Business. While the two niches have a huge demand for trained professionals, Business and Education graduate degrees are easier to teach than others.

For example, UCC masters programmes in education are available for regular and career-oriented students. Also, the selected students can take the courses in any of the university’s main campuses or through Distance Learning Centres spread across Ghana.

UCC masters programmes admission requirements

UCC has standard admission requirements for all its post-graduate degrees. To qualify for any of its programmes, you must:

Be a first class or second class degree holder

For an automatic consideration for a Masters degree at UCC, one must have a First Class or Second Class degree from a university or recognised institution.

Have a degree equivalent (if you are an international student)

If an applicant is an international student, the university accepts degree equivalents. However, the admission council may convene an interview to ascertain one’s academic abilities.

Pass an interview (If you have a second lower division or pass in undergraduate)

For applicants with second lower division and pass degree, an interview with the admission council is a part of the requirements. The student must prove to the council that they can handle graduate studies like the other students.

While the university may consider one for a masters programme with the above qualifications, having work experience improves one’s chances. So, professionals with years of experience have more chances of securing a spot.

UCC Masters application process

UCC students during a graduation ceremony. Photo: @UCCGH_Official

Every year, UCC invites applicants for different masters programmes. In the last decade, the application procedure has become simpler for Ghanaians and international students. To apply for a programme:

Buy an e-voucher

The first step is to buy an E-voucher. You can buy the E-voucher from the university’s Cash Office. Unfortunately, the Cash Office only accepts cash.

Alternatively, you can get it from the University of Cape Coast Office in Tesano, Accra. Unlike at the Cash Office, payment must be through GCB, Kaneshie Industrial Area Branch. UCC’s Distance Education Study Centres also have E-vouchers.

If you are near any Ghana Post office, you can get one after paying through a Postal Order. Also, all the GCB Bank branches have E-vouchers.

Regardless of where you get it, the vouchers cost GH₵ 320 for Ghanaians and $100 for international applicants. If you are an international student, email the university through graduatestudies@ucc.edu.gh for more guidance.

Fill in the application forms

If you are close to any UCC office, you will get application forms after paying for an E-voucher. While you can fill in the forms and submit them on the same day, going with the forms home gives you ample time to double-check all the information.

Once you are satisfied with the forms, please return them to UCC. Alternatively, you can mail the forms, together with your certificates, transcripts, and other relevant documents, to The Deputy Registrar, School of Graduate Studies. You can call the office at (03321) 32480 for more guidance.

If you prefer the online application, you can apply for UCC Masters programmes on the application’s webpage. You will purchase a registration code and PIN with your Visa card. Use the two unique numbers to complete the application process.

Application timeframes

Besides qualifications, the university accepts applications between the last day of April and mid-May. Although the UCC Masters start date is always in the first week of August, the university has enough time to sort all the applications.

UCC distance masters programmes fees

Since Masters programmes have unique teaching approaches, UCC has different fee structures for each degree. For fresher students in this niche, the fee may range from GH₵ 3,000 to GH₵ 10,000 per academic year.

For example, UCC Masters programmes fees for students under Sandwich studies range from GH₵ 3,000 to 4,300, depending on the course. However, the fees reduce as the students progress to the second academic year.

Modes of study at UCC

UCC students in the library. Photo: @UCCGH_Official

The university has several study options. They include:

Full-time study

Full-time is the most popular study mode at UCC. As the name suggests, Masters students attend classes during normal school hours for two semesters without a break. After the two semesters, the students take another calendar year to work on their thesis.

Therefore, students take two years to finish a Masters degree under this option. However, the university may allow students to change from full-time to part-time in special cases.

Part-time study

If a student is not available for full-time study mode, they can enrol in the same degree program but as a part-time student. Unlike the other model, they may take longer to complete the course and thesis. However, the study mode is ideal for professionals available in the evenings and weekends.

Career-oriented post-graduate programmes (SANDWICH)

For professionals interested in graduate programmes, UCC has offers for them. Unlike other study modes, SANDWICH programmes take longer to complete due to the one year gap for industrial placement.

While Sandwich programmes take more time, they are ideal for students interested in increasing their employability chances. Also, the university gives all the students a fee waiver during the placement year.

This study's flexibility does not interfere with the university's admission procedure. If you are interested in any Sandwich Masters programme at UCC, you must meet all the requirements.

Distance learning

UCC student smiling for the camera. Photo: @UCCGH_Official

Through the College of Distance Learning(CoDE), the university has 27 more programmes. While the study mode only accepts masters students in Education, Science, Business, Tourism and Hospitality Management, it has over 36,000 students in CoDE.

If you are interested in distance learning, enrol in any of these six e-learning centres:

Accra Study Centre in Acra for Business and Education programmes

College of Distance Education in Cape Coast for Education and Business courses

Ghana Institute of Languages in Kumasi for M.ED/MA programmes

Institute of Languages in Timale for Education and Business Masters programmes

Standards Institute of Business and Computing in Sunyani for Business programmes

Holy Child College of Education in Sekondi-Takoradi for only Business Masters programmes

While the study model is flexible for students outside Cape Coast, they must go through the standard admission process. Therefore, graduates from the College of Distance Learning are qualified as the others in the UCC umbrella.

Apart from the UCC Masters programmes being some of the best in Africa, the university has flexible study options. The university accommodates working professionals and full-time students in graduate school, thanks to its three major study models. The admission requirements have also remained the same for the past 13 years.

