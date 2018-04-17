50+ Ankara styles for teenagers: fabulous trends for 2022

The latest Ankara styles for teenagers will have you looking for the best tailor in your location to make them for you. They suit all occasions, body sizes and shapes, and skin tones. Most of the newest designs combine native fabrics and western dressing styles.

Since fashion trends come and go, some styles no longer appeal to many. However, it is the pride of Africa to see the latest Ankara clothing collections taking over the international fashion industry.

Classy Ankara styles for teenagers in 2022

Every fashion lover would love to have the latest Ankara styles for teenagers in 2022. Teenagers are open to new ideas and are willing to experiment with native designs that have a touch of the western culture.

Ankara fashion styles for teenage girls

The latest classy Ankara styles will make you glow in many beautiful and unique ways. Professional designers understand what teenagers perceive as stylish, affordable, and long-lasting. Thanks to their creativity, you now have countless Ankara styles to wear. Hunt down these latest Ankara styles for teenagers for 2022:

Ankara mermaid gowns

The latest Ankara gown styles for teenagers awesomely bring out the wearer's femininity. Mermaid dresses can be entirely made from the Ankara fabrics or use other plain-coloured materials from the waits upwards or downwards, interchangeably.

Ankara short dresses

Ankara short dresses range from body con to skater circular dresses. They are the best for incorporating lace styles. In addition, you can use laces on the sleeves or hem to create a more stunning look.

Ankara cardigans

Ankara cover-ups serve sophisticated teenagers who live simplicity. There are plenty of ideas on how to style them. For a classic casual look, wear your long cardigan over plain-coloured attires. However, avoid flaring dresses and puffy sleeves when wearing this attire.

Ankara skirts

Skirts have existed in the fashion world for time immemorial. The body con Ankara skirt is tailor-made for your body, and a good fitting should reveal the curves. It suits slim and plus-size teenagers.

Ankara shorts

Ankara shirts bring a new spin to the boring designs old fashion styles. These shorts usually have thick waistbands, and teens prefer to wear them with plain but bold-coloured tops to break the African prints' monotony.

Ankara jumpsuits

Ankara jumpsuits give one a youthful appearance. They are suitable for classy informal and formal events. You never go back once you start wearing these trendy African outfits because they are addictive.

Knee-length flaring dresses

Knee-length flaring dresses are among the best fashion styles for teenage girls. The Ankara short dress of the skater type is a trend that will not wither away anytime soon. The beauty of this dress is that it does not show when you gain or lose weight.

Ankara crop tops

Ankara crop tops fascinate teenagers because they can wear them to parties, weddings, and other casual events. These attires are pretty flexible when it comes to styling. You can pair them with skirts, shorts, and trousers. In addition, they go well with Jeans, palazzo pants, mini skirts, maxi skirts, and more.

Unique off-shoulder Ankara dresses

African female celebrities have been spotted rocking these unique off-shoulder Ankara dresses to high-profile events. Given that these women inspire and influence teenagers, many have embraced it across the continent.

Ankara rompers

Ankara rompers make turn heads and are the best for beach parties. Make their jaws drop in admiration by pairing the outfit with heels and a summer hat. You can cover your thighs and legs with leggings.

Off-shoulder Ankara tops

Complete your off-shoulder Ankara top plus jeans combo with a headwrap. Add heels or sneakers to the style and limit accessories. Wearing many pieces of jewellery will overshadow the outfit's beauty.

Off-shoulder Ankara dresses

You can never go wrong with an off-shoulder Ankara dress. The fashion trend is here to stay because many women love it. Show a bit of skin without being over-the-top. Hot summer is a perfect season to rock your Ankara off-shoulder style.

A-line Ankara dresses with collars

It is important to note that big floral patterns, vertical line prints, and bright colours make you appear bigger. Moreover, horizontal line print Ankara fabric enlarges your size, especially if the lines are more pronounced and set apart.

Ankara peplum styles

Ankara peplum styles dominate the market thanks because they enhance women's beauty. A peplum frill can be attached to a top, dress or skirt around the waistline area. Moreover, the designs hide belly fat because Ankara fabrics do not show bulges or folds.

Ankara beach tops

Ankara beach top designs are mostly worn with nice denim jeans, shorts, or body con pencil skirts. You can also stand out in these tops by tying a wrapper around your waist and putting on a wrap skirt or wide-legged lace pants.

Ankara shirt dresses

An Ankara shirt dress looks great on someone who knows how to pick the right colours and print. Most ladies wear it with sneakers and heels. There are many ways of styling the shirt dress, such as pairing them with leggings or tights and blazers for warmth and thick belts for beauty.

Ankara dresses with frills on the hemline

The design requires the tailor to apportion more fabric to the hem than the rest of the dress. In addition, some designers add laces to the hemline to make it look bigger and light enough for someone to walk in.

Maxi Ankara dresses with knee-high slits

A beautiful maxi Ankara gown with a knee-high slit is a long free-flowing dress with large seams that dart from the waist down. These dresses are animal prints, flowered motifs, or patterned African materials.

Ankara Chi pants set

Youths love adventure and unique fashion trends like the Ankara Chi pants set. They suit slim, medium, and plus-size ladies. A day will pass by without you seeing an African teenager posting this attire on social media.

Summer Ankara skirt and top

The summer Ankara skirts and tops are among the most preferred dressing style by teenagers who are into dancing. The upper design is more of a scarf than a crop top because it exposes the belly and the shoulders.

Cute Ankara styles for teenage boys and girls

Some Ankara outfits are unisex, and designers make slight variations to existing styles to create unique clothes that suit females and males. Here are some classy Ankara styles for all genders:

Ankara suits

Western suits were the norm till fashion designers introduced the colourful Ankara suits to the fashion world. However, be careful not to overdo it because things could go bad fast. Strive to stand out positively.

Ankara sweaters

Ankara sweaters are versatile and can be worn anywhere. Find pants, shorts, or skirts that match the fabric, and you are good to go. Create simple Ankara styles for teenagers using old sweaters instead of throwing them away. Attach Ankara fabrics on torn parts.

Ankara bomber jackets

Ankara bomber jackets are a predictable choice for teenagers since wearing a cool jacket is a much better way to incorporate fashion into your wardrobe. Teenagers wear Ankara bomber jackets to casual events and those without hoods to formal functions.

Unisex Ankara shirts

Unisex Ankara shirts are most prevalent for teenage siblings, close friends, and couples. These shirts come in almost every imaginable style and colour. Moreover, these shirts are affordable because a tailor can split a material among three or four teenagers.

Ankara pants

Ankara pants for teenagers are among the most trending styles in 2022. Girls love the high-waist designs that tend to make the curves more pronounced. Meanwhile, the boys love low-waist styles that resemble regular men's trousers.

What should a teenage girl wear?

Teenage girls should wear whatever they like and find comfortable. Most people develop their style in their teen years. Therefore, let your teen child experiment with different clothing designs and discover what works for them. Teenagers prioritize looking good and wearing what is trendy.

How do you dress up like a teenager?

Most people have fond memories of their teen years, and it is understandable if they want something to make them feel like teenagers again. Although there is no expiration date for dressing like a teenager, society has labelled some outfits as teen clothes.

However, these rules no longer carry the same weight they did when they were established. Most teenagers' closets contain these essentials: sweatpants, jeans, skirts, leather jackets, denim jackets, a variety of tops, sweaters, hoodies, dresses, sneakers, sandals, heels and boots.

How do you wear Ankara shorts?

Ankara shorts are one of the best Ankara styles for a baby girl. They look good when paired with anything. However, the best way to style Ankara shorts is to wear them with a plain shirt.

The shorts' colours will determine the shirt's colours. Wear a dull-coloured top so that the Ankara shorts remain the outfit's focal point.

What is Ankara attire?

Ankara attires are clothes made from colourful African print fabric. They go by other names like Kitenge in East Africa. These fabrics are famous for their bold designs associated with tribal symbols and motifs.

The latest Ankara styles for teenagers in 2022 are mostly cotton fabrics with colourful patterns. These attires are affordable because you can share the cost with your friends and family. Moreover, an Ankara material can be big enough for two or three teenagers, depending on the design.

Yen.com.gh recently published 50 latest children's Ankara styles. These trendy Ankara styles will have your kids looking fabulous.

The Ankara styles are picking pace worldwide because they withstand the test of time when other fabrics go out of fashion. Promote the African culture by teaching your kids how to rock native styles.

